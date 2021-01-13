Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 13 January 2021

Editor's Choice

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

News

Iran Denounces US ’Preposterous’ Claims of Al-Qaeda Links

Iran Denounces US ’Preposterous’ Claims of Al-Qaeda Links

Iran rejected US Secretary’s latest accusations against the Islamic Republic as “preposterous”, saying that such allegations are part of Washington’s “failed policy of Iran-bashing”.

Israeli Warplanes Bomb Syria’s East: SANA The Israeli regimes’ fighter jets in yet another act of aggression against Syria bombed the Arab country’s eastern parts, media reported.

EU Denounces US Blacklisting of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement The European Union condemned the US decision to designate Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, warning that the move could hinder aid deliveries to the war-torn country.

Netanyahu Removes Trump from His Twitter Banner Photo Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu dropped the outgoing US President Donald Trump from the banner photo of his Twitter account on Tuesday in an apparent break with a political ally facing possible impeachment.

Israel An Apartheid Regime: Advocacy Group Israel is not a democracy but an “apartheid regime” that systematically oppresses the Palestinians via military occupation and racist laws, B’Tselem advocacy group said on Tuesday.

Ansarullah Entitled to Respond to US Terrorist Designation: Official Yemen’s Ansarullah blamed the United States as "source of Terrorism," denouncing the outgoing Trump administration’s decision to designate the Yemeni resistance movement as a terrorist organization, emphasizing that Ansarullah is entitled to respond to the US move.

2 out of 3 Yemenis Deprived of Safe Water: Red Cross The Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen has left two-thirds of people without access to potable water and basic health services, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen

Pakistani Hazars Bury 11 Slain Miners, End Protests Thousands of people gathered on Saturday to bury the bodies of 11 Hazara Shiites who were killed at the hands of ISIS terrorists in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on January 3.

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri Only Iran stood by Iraq in the nation’s difficult times of fighting against ISIS terrorist group, Hadi al-Amiri, head of Iraq’s parliamentary Fatah Alliance said, hailing the role played by Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in the fight against terrorism.

US Mortar Shells Kill Syrian Child in Deir Ez-Zor: SANA One child has been killed in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor province after American forces targeted al-Azba village with mortar shells on Saturday, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

US Sanctions Chairman of Iraqi Anti-Terror Popular Forces The US sanctioned chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) as Washington has escalated its measures against the popular anti-terror forces.

US ’Biggest Enemy’ of North Korea No Matter Who Leads the Country: Kim Jong-un The US is the “biggest enemy” of North Korea, the country’s leader Kim Jong-un said on Saturday, insisting that the hostile policy adopted by Washington toward Pyongyang will not change regardless of who leads the White House.

US Sought to Orchestrate Capitol Riot-Style Incident in Lebanon: Hezbollah The US for years has sought to orchestrate an incident in Lebanon similar to the deadly Capitol riot, the secretary-general of Hezbollah said on Friday night.

Pelosi Asks Military about Preventing ‘Unhinged’ Trump from Launching Nukes US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said on Friday she spoke to the country’s army chief about preventing the “unstable” President Donald Trump from “ordering a nuclear strike,” or even accessing nuclear launch codes or starting other military hostilities.

Iran Revolutionary Guards Unveil Underground Missile City on Persian Gulf Shores Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Friday one of the strategic underground missile cities that the Islamic Republic has built all along its southern Persian Gulf coast

Election Fiasco, Paralyzed Economy Show What The US Has Turned To: Iran Leader Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday its weird that despite the United States’ election fiasco, paralyzed economy, and human rights records “some stile worship America”.

Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi An Iraqi court issued arrest warrant for the US President Donald Trump in connection with the assassination of top Iranian general General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3 last year.

Serious Evidence Available of Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination: Minister Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami says “serious evidence” is available of Israeli role in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the country’s most senior nuclear scientists.

Only Hundreds of US Troops to Remain in Iraq: Primer Kadhimi Only hundreds of American troops will remain in Iraq following the pullout of half them within the next few days, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadhimi said.

Iran Hails Qatar’s Success against Saudi-Led Pressures Iran hailed Qatar’s success in resisting Saudi-led pressure and extortion after Saudi Arabia lifted on Monday its land, air and maritime siege on Qatar.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin

Israeli Warplanes Bomb Syria’s East: SANA

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert

EU Denounces US Blacklisting of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement

Iran Denounces US ’Preposterous’ Claims of Al-Qaeda Links

Pelosi Asks Military about Preventing ‘Unhinged’ Trump from Launching Nukes

Countering Terrorism, US-Israel Disinformation War: How Is Iran Winning A Dual-fronted War?

How Are Al-Kadhimi Cabinet’s Stances On US Exit Contradictory?

Only Hundreds of US Troops to Remain in Iraq: Primer Kadhimi

A Manufactured Crisis: How Saudi Arabia Uses Oil to Bring Yemen to its Knees

US Mortar Shells Kill Syrian Child in Deir Ez-Zor: SANA

Sanctioning Iraq’s PMF Comdr. May Signal US Close To Raising The White Flag

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool?

Cooperation Council’s Summit: Fragile, Imposed Détente

Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi

US Sought to Orchestrate Capitol Riot-Style Incident in Lebanon: Hezbollah

Ansarullah Entitled to Respond to US Terrorist Designation: Official

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri

Serious Evidence Available of Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination: Minister

Russia Defends Envoy who Criticized Israeli Regime

New Wave Of Peshmerga-PKK Clashes: What Are the Drivers?

Countering Terrorism, US-Israel Disinformation War: How Is Iran Winning A Dual-fronted War?

US Mortar Shells Kill Syrian Child in Deir Ez-Zor: SANA

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri

Five Million Yemenis Will Likely Be Living One Step Away from Famine Next Year: FAO

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy

The American Money Tree: The Untold Story of US Aid to Israel

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Damascus: SANA

17 Years Of War Crimes: Iraq To Sue US

Saudi Royal Rift over Normalization With Tel Aviv

Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah

EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: MEP

Muslim Scholars for Mass Economic Boycott of Israeli Regime

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran Denounces US ’Preposterous’ Claims of Al-Qaeda Links

Wednesday 13 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Denounces US ’Preposterous’ Claims of Al-Qaeda Links
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran rejected US Secretary’s latest accusations against the Islamic Republic as “preposterous”, saying that such allegations are part of Washington's “failed policy of Iran-bashing”.

Alireza Miryousefi, a spokesperson for the Iranian permanent mission to the United Nations, told Newsweek that of State Mike Pompeo’s claims about Tehran’s links to al-Qaeda terrorist group were part of last-ditch attempts by President Donald Trump’s administration to further vilify the Islamic Republic before a transition of power.

“These preposterous, false accusations are nothing new, and only reinforce the fact that the Trump administration is desperately continuing their failed policy of Iran-bashing,” Miryousefi said shortly after Pompeo’s rant against Iran on Tuesday.

Pompeo used his last days in office to accuse Iran, without any evidence, of being the al-Qaeda terrorist group’s “new home base,” and said the claims were part of, what he called, publicizing “declassified US intelligence.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry denounced the accusations as “baseless,” saying the claims show Washington’s frustration and the failure of its so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran.

Miryousefi said Iran was, in fact, a bulwark against such organizations, which Tehran has also fought in countries like Iraq and Syria.

It is the US and its partners who are responsible for the conditions that allowed such groups to thrive in the region, the Iranian diplomat added.

“It is a well-known fact that Iran was and is the extremist terror groups’ most hated enemy and that the founder of al-Qaeda and many of its followers hail from what is the US’ close ally in the Middle East,” Miryousefi said. “Needless to say, US officials have repeatedly acknowledged their role in creating extremist groups in the region, including al-Qaeda.”

Pompeo vents his anger with tweet spree

Shortly after his anti-Iran speech, the US secretary of state further vented his outrage by posting at least 16 anti-Iran tweets, in which he leveled more accusations against the Islamic Republic.

In these tweets, which he posted in less than 10 hours, Pompeo rehashed earlier claims about “advocating for the Iranian people”, but made no mention of the devastating impact of Washington’s “maximum pressure” on ordinary people.

He also alleged that the world is “awakening to the threat posed” by Iran thanks to his State Department’s “clear-eyed and aggressive” diplomacy.

Pompeo also boasted about the impact of sanctions, saying the US has deprived Iran of $70 billion in assets and revenues by blacklisting “1,500 individuals and entities.”

While Pompeo was posting the anti-Iran tweets, the US Treasury imposed even further sanctions on five people it tied to Iran, labeling them each as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

Iran to Pompeo: Be angry and die of this anger

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said Pompeo’s tweets are the result of his “hysterical anger” at the end of his embarrassing term in office as US Secretary of State as well as his anger caused by the failure of Washington’s maximum pressure policy against Iran.

“As martyr Beheshti [former Iranian Judiciary chief] aptly put it, Mr. Pompeo! Be angry and die of this anger,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran US Pompeo Al-Qaeda

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality