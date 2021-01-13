US Ban On Yemeni Ansarullah: What Are Goals And Effects?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

Kuwait Cabinet Resigns in Standoff with Parliament

Kuwait Cabinet Resigns in Standoff with Parliament

Kuwait’s cabinet presented its resignation to the country’s ruler on Wednesday, days before Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah was due to be questioned in parliament over his choice of ministers and other issues.

Iran Denounces US ’Preposterous’ Claims of Al-Qaeda Links Iran rejected US Secretary’s latest accusations against the Islamic Republic as “preposterous”, saying that such allegations are part of Washington’s “failed policy of Iran-bashing”.

Israeli Warplanes Bomb Syria’s East: SANA The Israeli regimes’ fighter jets in yet another act of aggression against Syria bombed the Arab country’s eastern parts, media reported.

EU Denounces US Blacklisting of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement The European Union condemned the US decision to designate Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, warning that the move could hinder aid deliveries to the war-torn country.

Netanyahu Removes Trump from His Twitter Banner Photo Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu dropped the outgoing US President Donald Trump from the banner photo of his Twitter account on Tuesday in an apparent break with a political ally facing possible impeachment.

Israel An Apartheid Regime: Advocacy Group Israel is not a democracy but an “apartheid regime” that systematically oppresses the Palestinians via military occupation and racist laws, B’Tselem advocacy group said on Tuesday.

Ansarullah Entitled to Respond to US Terrorist Designation: Official Yemen’s Ansarullah blamed the United States as "source of Terrorism," denouncing the outgoing Trump administration’s decision to designate the Yemeni resistance movement as a terrorist organization, emphasizing that Ansarullah is entitled to respond to the US move.

2 out of 3 Yemenis Deprived of Safe Water: Red Cross The Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen has left two-thirds of people without access to potable water and basic health services, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen

Pakistani Hazars Bury 11 Slain Miners, End Protests Thousands of people gathered on Saturday to bury the bodies of 11 Hazara Shiites who were killed at the hands of ISIS terrorists in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on January 3.

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri Only Iran stood by Iraq in the nation’s difficult times of fighting against ISIS terrorist group, Hadi al-Amiri, head of Iraq’s parliamentary Fatah Alliance said, hailing the role played by Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in the fight against terrorism.

US Mortar Shells Kill Syrian Child in Deir Ez-Zor: SANA One child has been killed in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor province after American forces targeted al-Azba village with mortar shells on Saturday, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

US Sanctions Chairman of Iraqi Anti-Terror Popular Forces The US sanctioned chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) as Washington has escalated its measures against the popular anti-terror forces.

US ’Biggest Enemy’ of North Korea No Matter Who Leads the Country: Kim Jong-un The US is the “biggest enemy” of North Korea, the country’s leader Kim Jong-un said on Saturday, insisting that the hostile policy adopted by Washington toward Pyongyang will not change regardless of who leads the White House.

US Sought to Orchestrate Capitol Riot-Style Incident in Lebanon: Hezbollah The US for years has sought to orchestrate an incident in Lebanon similar to the deadly Capitol riot, the secretary-general of Hezbollah said on Friday night.

Pelosi Asks Military about Preventing ‘Unhinged’ Trump from Launching Nukes US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said on Friday she spoke to the country’s army chief about preventing the “unstable” President Donald Trump from “ordering a nuclear strike,” or even accessing nuclear launch codes or starting other military hostilities.

Iran Revolutionary Guards Unveil Underground Missile City on Persian Gulf Shores Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Friday one of the strategic underground missile cities that the Islamic Republic has built all along its southern Persian Gulf coast

Election Fiasco, Paralyzed Economy Show What The US Has Turned To: Iran Leader Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday its weird that despite the United States’ election fiasco, paralyzed economy, and human rights records “some stile worship America”.

Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi An Iraqi court issued arrest warrant for the US President Donald Trump in connection with the assassination of top Iranian general General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3 last year.

Serious Evidence Available of Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination: Minister Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami says “serious evidence” is available of Israeli role in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the country’s most senior nuclear scientists.

Only Hundreds of US Troops to Remain in Iraq: Primer Kadhimi Only hundreds of American troops will remain in Iraq following the pullout of half them within the next few days, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadhimi said.

US Ban On Yemeni Ansarullah: What Are Goals And Effects?

Countering Terrorism, US-Israel Disinformation War: How Is Iran Winning A Dual-fronted War?

How Are Al-Kadhimi Cabinet’s Stances On US Exit Contradictory?

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool?

Cooperation Council’s Summit: Fragile, Imposed Détente

Death Toll from Attack in Western Ethiopia Tops 207

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable

Russia Defends Envoy who Criticized Israeli Regime

A Manufactured Crisis: How Saudi Arabia Uses Oil to Bring Yemen to its Knees

Israel’s Genocide in Gaza Goes Uninterrupted, But Is Europe Finally Taking Notice?

Iran FM Condemns US Sanctions on Turkey

Five Million Yemenis Will Likely Be Living One Step Away from Famine Next Year: FAO

US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy

Saudi Regime Keeps f African Migrants in Appalling Conditions: Rights Group

2,170 Migrants Died trying to Reach Spain in 2020: NGO

Israeli Warplanes Strike Besieged Gaza Strip

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
US Ban On Yemeni Ansarullah: What Are Goals And Effects?

Wednesday 13 January 2021

US Ban On Yemeni Ansarullah: What Are Goals And Effects?

Alwaght- After long-time speculations about adding Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement to the so-called US terror blacklist, Mike Pompeo on Monday announced he will inform Congress about the decision in his last full week as Secretary of State. 

Washington will add to its largely-biased “international terror blacklist” Ansarullah’s Secretary-General Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, his brother Abdul-Khaliq Badreddin al-Houthi, and a senior leader at the revolutionary movement Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim. 

But why is the outgoing administration making such a move? What effects could this move have on Yemeni political scope? 

Frustration with war 

As an answer to the question about the motivation behind designating Ansarullah as an international terrorist organization, there should be a reference to the resistant movement’s victories against the Saudis and their allies. The movement now has an upper hand both on the battleground and also the political ground over the Saudi-Emirati aggression and its home and foreign backers, hence powerfully and smartly marring all plots designed by foreign sides. 

The victories of the Yemeni army and popular committees have been so influential that totally changed the war equations. Now, largescale fragility and disarray are apparently observable in the aggression coalition. So far, all efforts to get the largely-messy things right in southern Yemen, where the government of the fugitive President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi sits, have gone nowhere. 

From another angle, the six-year inhumane siege, which represents Saudi Arabia’s last hope to bring Ansarullah to its knees and continues to date as the West hypocritically backs it, is collapsing as the Yemeni revolutionary forces step up their missile, drone, and sea strikes at Saudi economic arteries. 

Maintaining the Yemen crisis 

Certainly, one of the objectives behind the Ansarullah designation is to put political and economic pressures on Sana’a. 

Politically, blocking any advancement of the intra-Yemeni talks aimed at ending the transition from the crisis and war from which the Yemenis have been suffering for years to security and stability is on the White House agenda. 

The US counterterrorism legislation, approved in 1996 by Congress, bans and criminalizes roughly any cooperation and trade ties with any group blacklisted by Washington as a terrorist organization. 

Five years after the devastating unequal war against the Yemeni people, Ansarullah resistance to the foreign aggression, deterring attempts by regional and international powers to partition Yemen, and also prevailing security and stability in Sana’a and other regions controlled by the revolutionary forces make Ansarullah a respected and weighty force for negotiations in the eyes of Yemen’s political and tribal forces. Since a long time, Ansarullah proposed an intra-Yemeni peace dialogue. 

Setting patterns for Biden administration 

Another goal behind the White House move is related to a possible deal made with the Saudis: In exchange for Saudi facilitation of the Arab-Israeli normalization, the White House in the closing days of the Trump government obligates Biden to back the Saudis in the Yemen crisis by blacklisting Ansarullah. 

The Democrats have taken a critical stance on the Saudi-led coalition’s devastating war in Yemen that since March 2015 caused a huge humanitarian crisis in the already-impoverished country. Biden even talked about reviewing the relations with Riyadh. Still, adding Ansarullah to the terror list will provide a legal justification and cover for the Saudi crimes against Sana’a. Once the name is added, it would not be an easy job to remove it. 

Despite all these goals set by the Americans, the blacklisting remains largely symbolic and would not impact the movement’s position and power both on the political and war stages. In the past, Washington blacklisted other resistant movements like Lebanese Hezbollah and some units of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) to undermine them, but what is observable is the bold presence of Hezbollah and the PMF in home and regional developments.

Yemen Ansarullah US Blacklist Saudi War Crimes

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality