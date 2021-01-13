Israeli Warplanes Bomb Syria’s East: SANA

Alwaght- The Israeli regimes' fighter jets in yet another act of aggression against Syria bombed the Arab country's eastern parts, media reported.

Syria's official news agency SANA said the air assault was carried out on the city of Deir Ez-Zor and the town of al-Bukamal, along the border with Iraq, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Citing a military source, SANA said that “exactly 01:10 at dawn today, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression against Deir Ez-Zor and Bukamal, and the results of the aggression are currently being verified.”

Syria’s air defenses have in the past intercepted many of the Israeli missiles shot from the occupied territories onto the Arab country.

Syria’s missile defense systems thwarted on Wednesday an Israeli missile attack on southern Damascus, shooting down most of the projectiles.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

The Arab country has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

Israel mostly keeps quiet about the attacks on Syrian territories which many view as knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism in country.

The Tel Aviv regime has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since militancy erupted in Syria nine years ago.

Syrian government forces have taken back many areas once controlled by the terrorist groups.