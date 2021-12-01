Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

Netanyahu Removes Trump from His Twitter Banner Photo

Netanyahu Removes Trump from His Twitter Banner Photo

Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu dropped the outgoing US President Donald Trump from the banner photo of his Twitter account on Tuesday in an apparent break with a political ally facing possible impeachment.

Israel An Apartheid Regime: Advocacy Group Israel is not a democracy but an “apartheid regime” that systematically oppresses the Palestinians via military occupation and racist laws, B’Tselem advocacy group said on Tuesday.

Ansarullah Entitled to Respond to US Terrorist Designation: Official Yemen’s Ansarullah blamed the United States as "source of Terrorism," denouncing the outgoing Trump administration’s decision to designate the Yemeni resistance movement as a terrorist organization, emphasizing that Ansarullah is entitled to respond to the US move.

2 out of 3 Yemenis Deprived of Safe Water: Red Cross The Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen has left two-thirds of people without access to potable water and basic health services, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen

Pakistani Hazars Bury 11 Slain Miners, End Protests Thousands of people gathered on Saturday to bury the bodies of 11 Hazara Shiites who were killed at the hands of ISIS terrorists in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on January 3.

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri Only Iran stood by Iraq in the nation’s difficult times of fighting against ISIS terrorist group, Hadi al-Amiri, head of Iraq’s parliamentary Fatah Alliance said, hailing the role played by Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in the fight against terrorism.

US Mortar Shells Kill Syrian Child in Deir Ez-Zor: SANA One child has been killed in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor province after American forces targeted al-Azba village with mortar shells on Saturday, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

US Sanctions Chairman of Iraqi Anti-Terror Popular Forces The US sanctioned chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) as Washington has escalated its measures against the popular anti-terror forces.

US ’Biggest Enemy’ of North Korea No Matter Who Leads the Country: Kim Jong-un The US is the “biggest enemy” of North Korea, the country’s leader Kim Jong-un said on Saturday, insisting that the hostile policy adopted by Washington toward Pyongyang will not change regardless of who leads the White House.

US Sought to Orchestrate Capitol Riot-Style Incident in Lebanon: Hezbollah The US for years has sought to orchestrate an incident in Lebanon similar to the deadly Capitol riot, the secretary-general of Hezbollah said on Friday night.

Pelosi Asks Military about Preventing ‘Unhinged’ Trump from Launching Nukes US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said on Friday she spoke to the country’s army chief about preventing the “unstable” President Donald Trump from “ordering a nuclear strike,” or even accessing nuclear launch codes or starting other military hostilities.

Iran Revolutionary Guards Unveil Underground Missile City on Persian Gulf Shores Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Friday one of the strategic underground missile cities that the Islamic Republic has built all along its southern Persian Gulf coast

Election Fiasco, Paralyzed Economy Show What The US Has Turned To: Iran Leader Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday its weird that despite the United States’ election fiasco, paralyzed economy, and human rights records “some stile worship America”.

Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi An Iraqi court issued arrest warrant for the US President Donald Trump in connection with the assassination of top Iranian general General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3 last year.

Serious Evidence Available of Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination: Minister Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami says “serious evidence” is available of Israeli role in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the country’s most senior nuclear scientists.

Only Hundreds of US Troops to Remain in Iraq: Primer Kadhimi Only hundreds of American troops will remain in Iraq following the pullout of half them within the next few days, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadhimi said.

Iran Hails Qatar’s Success against Saudi-Led Pressures Iran hailed Qatar’s success in resisting Saudi-led pressure and extortion after Saudi Arabia lifted on Monday its land, air and maritime siege on Qatar.

Activists Call for Boycott of Saudi Dakar Rally While Women’s Right to Drive Activist in Prison Human rights activists have called for a boycott of the Saudi Dakar Rally 2021, saying the off-road competition is “sportswashing” the reputation of the Riyadh that has imprisoned Loujain al-Hathloul, women’s rights activist who campaigned for women’s right to drive in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Decision to End Blockade on Qatar Proves Failure of Siege, Aggression Policy: Yemen Saudi Arabia’s decision to reopen air, land, and maritime borders with Qatar proves failure of the kingdom’s policies of siege and aggression, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Reopens land, Air, Maritime Borders with Qatar after 3 Years of Feud Saudi Arabia reopened its land, air and sea borders with Qatar in a move to end a three-year feud between the neighboring Arab states, Kuwait’s foreign minister announced.

alwaght.com
Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert

Wednesday 13 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert

Alwaght- On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a meeting between the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who talked for the first time since October and November fierce war over the disputed Karabakh region. 

The talks came two months after a ceasefire agreement brokered by the Russian leader. 

Following the agreement that ended the latest Karabakh war, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on the creation of a gate that would link mainland Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan, an autonomous republic. 

About the latest Karabakh negotiations among the three leaders, Alwaght arranged an interview with Professor Vali Kozehgar-Kaleji, a Russian affairs expert. 

The first question was about the goals of the trilateral summit. Mr Kozehgar-Kaleji said that concerning the Moscow meeting, what was generally declared is related to an amendment to the November 10 truce. The agreement, despite the initial green light from both sides, was incomplete and faced problems in the course of implementation. 

“Such issues as prisoner swap, the missing, bodies of the dead, and borderline demarcation need to be determined in the agreement. Especially the border issues in Karabakh that according to the deal need to be marked separately. This issue is causing sensitivity inside Armenia because several villages should be handed over by Yerevan, an issue that has been a source of a lot of challenges and sensitivity. Also the presence of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Karabakh, provision of security of Lachin— a town within the strategic Lachin corridor which connects Karabakh with Armenia, and is under the supervision of the Russian peacekeeping force following the ceasefire agreement—, the Nakhchivan-Azerbaijan corridor, railways, security, energy, transportation, and other bilateral issues regarding the new Karabakh status were the topics of discussion at the meeting.”

Asked about Russia's goal behind talking to France as a Minsk Group member before the meeting and also the Minks Group’s role in the Karabakh crisis, the Iranian expert held that Minsk Group was founded by the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe in 1992 to encourage negotiations between Baku and Yerevan and settle the Karabakh dispute. Russia, the US, and France lead the platform. 

The group was totally marginalized in the recent war for specific reasons, according to Mr Kozehgar-Kaleji. On the one hand, the US was heavily busy with its elections, and on the other hand France was in tensions with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean. The French-Turkish tensions put Paris beside Yerevan in the recent dispute, terminating the French balancing role in Karabakh. 

“So, only Russia managed to play an active role and present its status as a mediator. Actually, Moscow’s role became crucial and the Russians managed to activate the ceasefire and put an end to the war, an arrangement even the US could not make.” 

He continued that by calling France, Putin addressed some concerns as both Moscow and Paris are worried about Armenia's position in the dispute. Moreover, France hosts the third-largest community of Armenian diaspora and it seems that the role of the Armenian lobbies showed its influence in the Putin-Macron phone conversation. By influencing this conversation, these lobbies tried to reduce Putin's pressures on Pashinyan and persuade Moscow to behave considerately to Yerevan as the losing side of the military confrontation. 

Could Russia terminate the Karabakh crisis, or was the recent dialogue aimed at the temporary cessation of hostilities? This was a question Alwaght asked. The Expert answered that during the battle, seven cities in addition to Shusha city went under Azerbaijan control. Azerbaijani forces did not advance beyond Shusha because Russia disallowed them. If they were allowed to advance freely, the whole of Karabakh would have fallen to them. So, Russia has a key role in keeping the Karabakh status quo. 

“The balance of power could change in Turkey and Azerbaijan’s favor had Karabakh fallen to Azerbaijan. So, Russia preferred only the fall of seven cities for the punishment of the pro-Western factions in Armenia and did not allow full collapse of the region.” 

On the other hand, Aliyev is not interested in fully closing the Karabakh case because he extends his presidency by announcing a permanent state of war in Karabakh. That is why he left to the future the case of the mountainous Karabakh region, Mr Kozehgar-Kaleji noted. 

“From a different dimension, it is likely that Karabakh meets a fate similar to Abkhazia and become a Russian exclave, as now Russian passports are issued to applicants in Karabakh. Chances are in the future Karabakh residents would vote in a referendum to join the Russian Federation. Thus, the Russians cannot allow full collapse of Karabakh as they in the back of their heads may have plans for annexation of the region to Russia in the future.”

