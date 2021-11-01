Barzanis’ Greenlight To US Stay? Erbil Says ISIS Poses Threats, Baghdad Unable to Help

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool?

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Israel An Apartheid Regime: Advocacy Group

Israel An Apartheid Regime: Advocacy Group

Israel is not a democracy but an “apartheid regime” that systematically oppresses the Palestinians via military occupation and racist laws, B’Tselem advocacy group said on Tuesday.

Ansarullah Entitled to Respond to US Terrorist Designation: Official Yemen’s Ansarullah blamed the United States as "source of Terrorism," denouncing the outgoing Trump administration’s decision to designate the Yemeni resistance movement as a terrorist organization, emphasizing that Ansarullah is entitled to respond to the US move.

2 out of 3 Yemenis Deprived of Safe Water: Red Cross The Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen has left two-thirds of people without access to potable water and basic health services, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen

Pakistani Hazars Bury 11 Slain Miners, End Protests Thousands of people gathered on Saturday to bury the bodies of 11 Hazara Shiites who were killed at the hands of ISIS terrorists in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on January 3.

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri Only Iran stood by Iraq in the nation’s difficult times of fighting against ISIS terrorist group, Hadi al-Amiri, head of Iraq’s parliamentary Fatah Alliance said, hailing the role played by Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in the fight against terrorism.

US Mortar Shells Kill Syrian Child in Deir Ez-Zor: SANA One child has been killed in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor province after American forces targeted al-Azba village with mortar shells on Saturday, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

US Sanctions Chairman of Iraqi Anti-Terror Popular Forces The US sanctioned chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) as Washington has escalated its measures against the popular anti-terror forces.

US ’Biggest Enemy’ of North Korea No Matter Who Leads the Country: Kim Jong-un The US is the “biggest enemy” of North Korea, the country’s leader Kim Jong-un said on Saturday, insisting that the hostile policy adopted by Washington toward Pyongyang will not change regardless of who leads the White House.

US Sought to Orchestrate Capitol Riot-Style Incident in Lebanon: Hezbollah The US for years has sought to orchestrate an incident in Lebanon similar to the deadly Capitol riot, the secretary-general of Hezbollah said on Friday night.

Pelosi Asks Military about Preventing ‘Unhinged’ Trump from Launching Nukes US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said on Friday she spoke to the country’s army chief about preventing the “unstable” President Donald Trump from “ordering a nuclear strike,” or even accessing nuclear launch codes or starting other military hostilities.

Iran Revolutionary Guards Unveil Underground Missile City on Persian Gulf Shores Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Friday one of the strategic underground missile cities that the Islamic Republic has built all along its southern Persian Gulf coast

Election Fiasco, Paralyzed Economy Show What The US Has Turned To: Iran Leader Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday its weird that despite the United States’ election fiasco, paralyzed economy, and human rights records “some stile worship America”.

Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi An Iraqi court issued arrest warrant for the US President Donald Trump in connection with the assassination of top Iranian general General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3 last year.

Serious Evidence Available of Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination: Minister Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami says “serious evidence” is available of Israeli role in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the country’s most senior nuclear scientists.

Only Hundreds of US Troops to Remain in Iraq: Primer Kadhimi Only hundreds of American troops will remain in Iraq following the pullout of half them within the next few days, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadhimi said.

Iran Hails Qatar’s Success against Saudi-Led Pressures Iran hailed Qatar’s success in resisting Saudi-led pressure and extortion after Saudi Arabia lifted on Monday its land, air and maritime siege on Qatar.

Activists Call for Boycott of Saudi Dakar Rally While Women’s Right to Drive Activist in Prison Human rights activists have called for a boycott of the Saudi Dakar Rally 2021, saying the off-road competition is “sportswashing” the reputation of the Riyadh that has imprisoned Loujain al-Hathloul, women’s rights activist who campaigned for women’s right to drive in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Decision to End Blockade on Qatar Proves Failure of Siege, Aggression Policy: Yemen Saudi Arabia’s decision to reopen air, land, and maritime borders with Qatar proves failure of the kingdom’s policies of siege and aggression, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Reopens land, Air, Maritime Borders with Qatar after 3 Years of Feud Saudi Arabia reopened its land, air and sea borders with Qatar in a move to end a three-year feud between the neighboring Arab states, Kuwait’s foreign minister announced.

Iran Producing 20% Enriched Uranium Products: Spokesman Iran produced first UF6 (uranium hexafluoride or hex) product a few hours after restarting the enrichment of uranium up to a purity level of 20 percent at Fordow nuclear facility, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced late Monday

alwaght.com
Barzanis’ Greenlight To US Stay? Erbil Says ISIS Poses Threats, Baghdad Unable to Help

Tuesday 12 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Barzanis’ Greenlight To US Stay? Erbil Says ISIS Poses Threats, Baghdad Unable to Help

Alwaght- In the middle of the Iraqi political infighting over the 2021 budget, terrorist groups continue to pose substantial threats to the nation’s political and social structures. 

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff of Peshmerga Ministry Jamal Iminki in an interview with Khandan news outlet said that the latest estimations suggest that over 5,000 ISIS remnants are active in Iraq and Kurdistan region north of the country. 

The autonomous region’s military official said that central government has declined to prepare for possible confrontations with the ISIS and has not set a date for discussions for coordination between the Kurdish Peshmerga ministry and the Iraqi army to counter ISIS and fill the security vacuum. In other words, Iminki finds the cleansing operations against ISIS militants insufficient and somehow accuses the army and the central government of not doing enough to deter threats of the terrorist group. 

According to the Kurdish military official, there is a serious security vacuum in Tuz Khurma in Salahuddin province and Palkana town of Kirkuk, an area separating fields of operations of the Peshmerga and the army, and that the Iraqi forces cannot safeguard them as waves of terrorist attacks and security challenges are on the rise. 

The remarks are coming as earlier political and military leaders in the Kurdish region said they would not allow the Iraqi army to station its forces inside Kurdistan’s borders. To fill the vacuum caused by the Iraqi absence, they asked the US-led Western military coalition to provide support to the Peshmerga fighters against ISIS remnants. 

There are some points regarding the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) stances on the fight against ISIS and the security and defense cooperation with Baghdad.

Presence of 5,000 ISIS fighters and KRG’s strategic mistake 

Erbil’s concerns about ISIS presence on the borders of the Kurdish region with a massive number of militants comes as since the beginning of ISIS emergence in Iraq in 2014, there were speculations about the existence of coordination between the region and some of pro-ISIS Sunni tribal leaders with American and Saudi mediation. Proof of this was ISIS's arrival at Baghdad gates and the meaningful silence of Erbil. 

Even when ISIS after the Sinjar assault attacked Erbil-controlled regions, word spread that the Peshmergas intentionally retreated from their positions allowing the militants to seize vast lands without resistance. During the years of anti-ISIS combat, the Kurdistan region made the least coordination with Baghdad, putting all of its eggs in the one basket of the western alliance. 

The existence of 5,000 ISIS terrorists is a product of the policy of relying solely on the US and Europe, on which Erbil still insists. Instead of shifting the blame and misinforming the Kurdish citizens, now the time has come for the Kurdish leadership to wonder about the fruits of all of their cooperation with the US and the West as a whole. Could 5,000 ISIS fighters build up a presence on the Kurdish region borders without secret plans? 

Erbil seeks the US and coalition military stay 

Highlighting the presence of such a big number of ISIS militants and Baghdad’s failure to offer help to Peshmerga forces implies their intention to urge the US for help. The Kurds in the present period want to persuade Washington to maintain its military presence in Iraq as Joe Biden assumes the presidency on January 20. 

This interest is while on January 5 last year, Iraqi lawmakers approved the US military expulsion act. Now that the US exit from Iraq is largely definite, Erbil wants to prepare for American stay by raising insecurity and questions about Iraqi ability to combat ISIS. But all field developments prove Erbil wrong. Currently, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), voluntary units founded in response to ISIS rise, and the army forces hold the security of the central and southern parts at the highest possible levels. The PMF, called Hashd al-Shaabi in Arabic, has been enormously successful, for example, in safeguarding Kirkuk as one of the hot spots of crisis in the country. But the Kurds by ignoring the home potentials and setting hearts on the US support make a historical mistake. 

Paradoxes of security threats to Kurdistan region and unfounded excuses 

One crucial and worth attending point is that if the Kurds are really weak in securing the areas under their control and cannot counter potential attacks by the 5,000 terrorist fighters, they better leave control of their areas to the powerful PMF and army units. 

The region’s leaders seem to be caught by a serious paradox. On the one hand, they claim to be incapable of security provision and on the other hand do not want to cooperate with the regular Iraqi forces and entrust them with the security of the Kurdish regions. This shows how much their excuses are baseless and devoid of reliable and logical documents. 

 

Iraq ISIS US Kurds Battle Terrorism

