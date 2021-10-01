Sanctioning Iraq’s PMF Comdr. May Signal US Close To Raising The White Flag

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Thousands of people gathered on Saturday to bury the bodies of 11 Hazara Shiites who were killed at the hands of ISIS terrorists in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on January 3.

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri Only Iran stood by Iraq in the nation’s difficult times of fighting against ISIS terrorist group, Hadi al-Amiri, head of Iraq’s parliamentary Fatah Alliance said, hailing the role played by Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in the fight against terrorism.

US Mortar Shells Kill Syrian Child in Deir Ez-Zor: SANA One child has been killed in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor province after American forces targeted al-Azba village with mortar shells on Saturday, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

US Sanctions Chairman of Iraqi Anti-Terror Popular Forces The US sanctioned chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) as Washington has escalated its measures against the popular anti-terror forces.

US ’Biggest Enemy’ of North Korea No Matter Who Leads the Country: Kim Jong-un The US is the “biggest enemy” of North Korea, the country’s leader Kim Jong-un said on Saturday, insisting that the hostile policy adopted by Washington toward Pyongyang will not change regardless of who leads the White House.

US Sought to Orchestrate Capitol Riot-Style Incident in Lebanon: Hezbollah The US for years has sought to orchestrate an incident in Lebanon similar to the deadly Capitol riot, the secretary-general of Hezbollah said on Friday night.

Pelosi Asks Military about Preventing ‘Unhinged’ Trump from Launching Nukes US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said on Friday she spoke to the country’s army chief about preventing the “unstable” President Donald Trump from “ordering a nuclear strike,” or even accessing nuclear launch codes or starting other military hostilities.

Iran Revolutionary Guards Unveil Underground Missile City on Persian Gulf Shores Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Friday one of the strategic underground missile cities that the Islamic Republic has built all along its southern Persian Gulf coast

Election Fiasco, Paralyzed Economy Show What The US Has Turned To: Iran Leader Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday its weird that despite the United States’ election fiasco, paralyzed economy, and human rights records “some stile worship America”.

Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi An Iraqi court issued arrest warrant for the US President Donald Trump in connection with the assassination of top Iranian general General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3 last year.

Serious Evidence Available of Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination: Minister Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami says “serious evidence” is available of Israeli role in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the country’s most senior nuclear scientists.

Only Hundreds of US Troops to Remain in Iraq: Primer Kadhimi Only hundreds of American troops will remain in Iraq following the pullout of half them within the next few days, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadhimi said.

Iran Hails Qatar’s Success against Saudi-Led Pressures Iran hailed Qatar’s success in resisting Saudi-led pressure and extortion after Saudi Arabia lifted on Monday its land, air and maritime siege on Qatar.

Activists Call for Boycott of Saudi Dakar Rally While Women’s Right to Drive Activist in Prison Human rights activists have called for a boycott of the Saudi Dakar Rally 2021, saying the off-road competition is “sportswashing” the reputation of the Riyadh that has imprisoned Loujain al-Hathloul, women’s rights activist who campaigned for women’s right to drive in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Decision to End Blockade on Qatar Proves Failure of Siege, Aggression Policy: Yemen Saudi Arabia’s decision to reopen air, land, and maritime borders with Qatar proves failure of the kingdom’s policies of siege and aggression, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Reopens land, Air, Maritime Borders with Qatar after 3 Years of Feud Saudi Arabia reopened its land, air and sea borders with Qatar in a move to end a three-year feud between the neighboring Arab states, Kuwait’s foreign minister announced.

Iran Producing 20% Enriched Uranium Products: Spokesman Iran produced first UF6 (uranium hexafluoride or hex) product a few hours after restarting the enrichment of uranium up to a purity level of 20 percent at Fordow nuclear facility, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced late Monday

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Murder of 11 Shiite Hazaras in Pakistan ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for slaughtering 11 Shiite civilians in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, Reuters reported.

Muslim Scholars for Mass Economic Boycott of Israeli Regime The International Union of Muslim Scholars on Sunday called for a mass boycott of Israel as the regime is occupying Arab territories, and is attacking Muslims in Palestine and Syria’s Golan Heights.

Iraqi People Gather Near Baghdad Airport to Commemorate Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination Thousands of Iraqi people gathered near Baghdad International Airport to pay tribute to the late Iranian top general, Qasem Soleimani, as well as deputy chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated on the direct order of Donald Trump on 3 January 2020.

Sanctioning Iraq's PMF Comdr. May Signal US Close To Raising The White Flag

Monday 11 January 2021

Sanctioning Iraq's PMF Comdr. May Signal US Close To Raising The White Flag

Alwaght- While the US lives chaotic days after the November 3 presidential election and the closing days of presidency of the neo-Bonapartist and authoritarian US President Donald Trump are arriving, the US Department of Treasury added to its blacklist the commander of the Iraqi anti-terror Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Falih al-Fayyadh under the excuse of rights violations. 

Sanctioning the head of the PMF, also called Hashd al-Shaabi locally, comes as he recently in a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the two “leaders of victory” General Qassem Soleimani of Iran and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis of Iraq in Basra had said that the US exit from Iraq will give the country genuine independence, and “our response to the martyrdom of the two commanders is the expulsion of the foreign forces.” 

Actually, blacklisting al-Fayyadh is read by many as marking the last possible steps the Trump administration has taken in its antagonism towards the Axis of Resistance. 

But it should be taken into account that imposing sanction on the PMF’s commander does not represent blacklisting a single individual but means targeting a specific thought that is against Washington's destabilizing agenda in the region.

The move faced strong reactions from the Iraqi government and the political parties. Two points are worth saying regarding the reasons behind the measure. 

Widespread pro-Fayyadh support wave 

The US administration's illegal move drew responses from the Baghdad government and political factions. In initial hours, the PMF press center in a Twitter post said: “We congratulate the friend of the two martyrs Professor Falih al-Fayyadh the commander of the Hashd al-Shaabi for joining the ranks of the great people the US calls enemy.” 

The highest level of reaction came from the cabinet of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi strongly denounced designating an official Iraqi figure by the US Department of Treasury. National Security Advisor Qassem al-Aaraji on Saturday tweeted that Baghdad urges the Department of Treasury to correct its mistake of imposing sanctions on an Iraqi state character. “It is inappropriate to add [this state figure] to the sanctions list,” he went on. 

Iraq's foreign ministry also expressed its surprise with the move of the Americans against one of the country's anti-terror figures. 

“This is quite surprising and unacceptable and we, with full diligence, discuss the moves taken by the US Department of Treasury against Iraqi characters with the current and next government to avoid the consequences,” the ministry stated. 

Hashem al-Mousawi, a member of the Nujaba Movement of Iraq, also addressed the designation, saying that the inclusion of the commander al-Fayyadh on the US sanctions list is expressive of the American despair. The Americans have failed to disband Hashd al-Shaabi and that is why they sanctioned Falih al-Fayyadh."  

Fadhel Jaber, a member of the Fatah parliamentary bloc, on Saturday criticized the Iraqi prime minister’s silence in the face of the US action, asserting that adding al-Fayyadh to the US blackest is part of Washington program to target the Hashd, which was formed in 2014 in response to the emergence of the ISIS terrorist group and lightning capture of vast parts of the country. 

In addition to Iraqi politicians, academics also reacted. Ali al-Tamimi, a prominent law expert, said the US restrictions against Iraqi figures under Magnitsky Act breach articles 1, 2, and 3 of the United Nations Charter that cherishes the sovereignty of the states and bans intervention in their home affairs. “All Washington can do under this act is banning their entry to the US, denying them visas, and freezing their possible assets on the American soil,” al-Tamimi clarified. 

A complex of these reactions shows that the Iraqi government and people are more than ever unified and grateful to Hashd’s role in defending the country and preserving its sovereignty and unity. Actually, all now agree that the voluntary forces, as patriotic guardians of the country, are an inseparable part of the national sovereignty and political and military structure of the country. 

Figuring out the reasons behind the al-Fayyadh designation 

As an important development, sanctioning the PMF chief contains a couple of key messages:

US admission of defeat against the Resistance camp

When the Iraqi parliament two days after the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force Commander General Soleimani and Iraq’s PMF Deputy Commander al-Muhandis on January 3, 2020, approved the foreign force expulsion bill, the leading advocate of the law was the Hashd and its subunits. 

To show that it was not intimidated by the assassination of the great anti-terror commanders and would not evacuate the field, along with following the bill politically the PMF hatched up its attacks on the American occupying forces’ bases and military convoys as it had the legal grounds to declare as “aggressors” the American troops. The attacks stripped the Americans of comfortable breath, forcing them to evacuate some of their bases and relocate northward, where the Kurds are in control, as they lived the despair of how to deal with the escalation and new conditions. 

The US was hopeful that through its influence in parts of the Iraqi government it can hamper the pursuit of the assassination case and the expulsion law. 

But sanctioning the PMF, which is mainly aimed at terrifying other Iraqi figures and officials in connection to the implementation of the expulsion bill, shows that Washington's hope with its internal elements has run into disappointment and the White House itself should step in the field. 

Undermining Hashd, more Iraq instability, and ISIS revival 

Sanctioning al-Fayyadh also seeks to crack the ranks of the voluntary organization. In the past year, Washington put to work every trick at its disposal to sow division and confrontation between the PMF and the grand Shiite clergy in Iraq, all to find its plots going nowhere. 

By the recent ban, the Americans intend to prepare the ground for further instability and revival of terrorist groups in Iraq. A proof of this is the growing activities of ISIS terrorists in Syria Desert, also called Badiya, near the Iraqi borders in recent days and threats posed by the remnants of the terrorist group.

