US Mortar Shells Kill Syrian Child in Deir Ez-Zor: SANA

Alwaght- One child has been killed in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor province after American forces targeted al-Azba village with mortar shells on Saturday, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

The child's mother was also wounded in the attack that came shortly after several mortar shells hit the military base occupied by US forces in eastern Syrian Province.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Friday that the projectiles landed on the US base at al-Omar oil field in eastern countryside of the province on Thursday evening. There was some material damage but no casualties.

The report added that the US forces and allied militants from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched a manhunt later on to arrest those responsible for the assault.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the attack on the occupied base, which comes as a wave of anti-US protests sweeps across northern and eastern Syria.

Earlier on Thursday, dozens of people in the same Syrian province staged a demonstration in protest at the deployment of US-sponsored and Kurdish-led SDF militants and their arbitrary practices.

SANA, citing local sources, reported that residents of Abu Hamam town in the Abu Kamal district blocked the main roads with burning tires, demanding the immediate release of all abducted locals and people from various areas of the Jazira region in the neighboring Hasakah province.

Security conditions are reportedly deteriorating in the areas controlled by the SDF in Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor provinces amid ongoing raids and arrests of civilians by the US-sponsored militants.

Locals argue that the SDF’s constant raids and arrest campaigns have generated a state of frustration and instability, severely affecting their businesses and livelihoods.