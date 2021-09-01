Countering Terrorism, US-Israel Disinformation War: How Is Iran Winning A Dual-fronted War?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

US Mortar Shells Kills Syrian Child in Deir Ez-Zor: SANA

US Mortar Shells Kills Syrian Child in Deir Ez-Zor: SANA

One child has been killed in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor province after American forces targeted al-Azba village with mortar shells on Saturday, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

US Sanctions Chairman of Iraqi Anti-Terror Popular Forces The US sanctioned chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) as Washington has escalated its measures against the popular anti-terror forces.

US ’Biggest Enemy’ of North Korea No Matter Who Leads the Country: Kim Jong-un The US is the “biggest enemy” of North Korea, the country’s leader Kim Jong-un said on Saturday, insisting that the hostile policy adopted by Washington toward Pyongyang will not change regardless of who leads the White House.

US Sought to Orchestrate Capitol Riot-Style Incident in Lebanon: Hezbollah The US for years has sought to orchestrate an incident in Lebanon similar to the deadly Capitol riot, the secretary-general of Hezbollah said on Friday night.

Pelosi Asks Military about Preventing ‘Unhinged’ Trump from Launching Nukes US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said on Friday she spoke to the country’s army chief about preventing the “unstable” President Donald Trump from “ordering a nuclear strike,” or even accessing nuclear launch codes or starting other military hostilities.

Iran Revolutionary Guards Unveil Underground Missile City on Persian Gulf Shores Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Friday one of the strategic underground missile cities that the Islamic Republic has built all along its southern Persian Gulf coast

Election Fiasco, Paralyzed Economy Show What The US Has Turned To: Iran Leader Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday its weird that despite the United States’ election fiasco, paralyzed economy, and human rights records “some stile worship America”.

Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi An Iraqi court issued arrest warrant for the US President Donald Trump in connection with the assassination of top Iranian general General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3 last year.

Serious Evidence Available of Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination: Minister Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami says “serious evidence” is available of Israeli role in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the country’s most senior nuclear scientists.

Only Hundreds of US Troops to Remain in Iraq: Primer Kadhimi Only hundreds of American troops will remain in Iraq following the pullout of half them within the next few days, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadhimi said.

Iran Hails Qatar’s Success against Saudi-Led Pressures Iran hailed Qatar’s success in resisting Saudi-led pressure and extortion after Saudi Arabia lifted on Monday its land, air and maritime siege on Qatar.

Activists Call for Boycott of Saudi Dakar Rally While Women’s Right to Drive Activist in Prison Human rights activists have called for a boycott of the Saudi Dakar Rally 2021, saying the off-road competition is “sportswashing” the reputation of the Riyadh that has imprisoned Loujain al-Hathloul, women’s rights activist who campaigned for women’s right to drive in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Decision to End Blockade on Qatar Proves Failure of Siege, Aggression Policy: Yemen Saudi Arabia’s decision to reopen air, land, and maritime borders with Qatar proves failure of the kingdom’s policies of siege and aggression, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Reopens land, Air, Maritime Borders with Qatar after 3 Years of Feud Saudi Arabia reopened its land, air and sea borders with Qatar in a move to end a three-year feud between the neighboring Arab states, Kuwait’s foreign minister announced.

Iran Producing 20% Enriched Uranium Products: Spokesman Iran produced first UF6 (uranium hexafluoride or hex) product a few hours after restarting the enrichment of uranium up to a purity level of 20 percent at Fordow nuclear facility, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced late Monday

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Murder of 11 Shiite Hazaras in Pakistan ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for slaughtering 11 Shiite civilians in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, Reuters reported.

Muslim Scholars for Mass Economic Boycott of Israeli Regime The International Union of Muslim Scholars on Sunday called for a mass boycott of Israel as the regime is occupying Arab territories, and is attacking Muslims in Palestine and Syria’s Golan Heights.

Iraqi People Gather Near Baghdad Airport to Commemorate Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination Thousands of Iraqi people gathered near Baghdad International Airport to pay tribute to the late Iranian top general, Qasem Soleimani, as well as deputy chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated on the direct order of Donald Trump on 3 January 2020.

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia At least five people, including two Turkish citizens, have been killed in a suicide bombing near the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday.

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has sent a message to Iran to underline that Baghdad does not support any decision against Iran, the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran said, referring to a recent US attempt to re-establish a team of experts within the UN to monitor sanctions on Iran.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Countering Terrorism, US-Israel Disinformation War: How Is Iran Winning A Dual-fronted War?

Countering Terrorism, US-Israel Disinformation War: How Is Iran Winning A Dual-fronted War?

Trump’s Anti-Muslim Orders Empower Terrorists’ Propaganda: Report

Overview of Propaganda about Shiite’s Danger in Gaza

US Anti-terror Iraq Campaign: From Propaganda to Battlefield

Alwaght- Making an address at the anniversary of the historical 1978 Qom uprising that concluded in the fall of the Western-backed monarchy in Iran, the country's Supreme Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei pointed to the plans by the “overbearing powers” to distortion of realities and said that this is one of the main jobs of their intelligence apparatuses. 

“They watch world’s developments and then, using their money and also threats, give out their favorable interpretation from the mouth and writings of prominent people in the form of articles and analyses,” the leader said. 

Noting that every incident has its special meaning and theme, Ayatollah Khamenei shed light on the massive communication equipment available to the "biased powers and treasonous hands” for change and distortion of the incidents and supplying falsified pictures to the public opinions. 

Iran an obstacle to spread of instability virus 

One of the clear examples of falsification of the realities, according to the Leader, is the issue of stabilizing and destabilizing factors in the region. Heavy information bombardment, especially of the crisis-hit countries, to cover up from the public the covert and overt US intervention and involvement in destabilization is part of this campaign. 

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to the comments of a prominent American writer Michael Ledeen who in one of his books said: “Stability is an unworthy American mission, and a misleading concept to boot. We do not want stability in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and even Saudi Arabia; we want things to change. The real issue is not whether, but how to destabilize.”

West Asia region has been immersed in instability, war, sectarianism, terrorism, deepening geopolitical and ideological, and religious divisions for years. 

One of the main roots behind the mayhem in the region is the existence of the Israeli child-killing and racist regime that is a source of crisis not only to the Palestinians but also to the whole region through its pursuit of a policy of terror, war, occupation, ethno-sectarian division, and interference in the home affairs of the Muslim nations and struggling to break them into parts. 

The role of the fake regime of Israel in the region, which is in line with the US interests, has pushed different American administrations, both Democratic and Republican, to compete in their all-out military, diplomatic, and financial support to Tel Aviv. Washington's commitment to protect Israeli regime has been unwavering. Last week the US Congress overwhelmingly approved an annual $3.8 billion aid package to the Israeli regime while the White House and the Congress for months were involved in fighting over stimulus and aid packages to the American citizens to assuage the impacts of the coronavirus crisis. 

For decades, the US and its Western allies launched a multi-faceted Palestine desensitization campaign in the Muslim countries to turn it into a low-rate and then forgotten issue. A crucial strategy here is sowing divisions among the Muslim states implemented using ethno-sectarianism, Iranophobia, and media propaganda. 

The West and the Israeli regime also build their agenda on soft war, media campaigns, cultural products, and various awards like Noble Peace Prices and even UNESCO educational programs. They present a reversed version of the developments to the Muslim audience and addressees to imply to them that firstly the only way to save the Palestinians is the approval of negotiations with the Israelis and disarmament of the resistant movements and secondly this fake regime is imperishable and that the Muslim countries have to come to terms with the reality of its presence in the region in order for the peace and stability to be resorted. The stances taken by some “treasonous” Arab regimes in normalization with the Israelis were under the effect of this Western campaign. 

The Israelis are not alone in playing a destabilizing role in such regional countries as Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, and Afghanistan. The Americans have a conspicuous role, too. But the Americans label the policies followed by the Axis of Resistance as the drivers behind the current point of instability in the region, covering up their past and present actions like waging wars in the region, financing and equipping terrorist organizations like ISIS and Al-Qaeda, backing separatist agenda in the regional countries, and setting up military bases against the will of the regional nations. 

This false charge is propagated by spending billions of dollars on media propaganda and other communication platforms. 

While the regional presence of Iran, as the leader of the Axis of Resistance, is a source of stability and security in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, and Yemen and helps them fight terrorism and protect their national sovereignty against foreign aggression, the US has used terrorism as a tool to serve its goals and agenda in the region and justify its long-term military presence in the region. Even by assassinating anti-terror regional figures, including General Qassem Soleimani of Iran and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis of Iraq, showed that the Americans need to preserve the ISIS terrorist organization. Moreover, Washington has built pressure on Syria and Lebanon as the key members of the Resistance camp, while it supports the aggressive parties inthe Syria and Yemen wars. 

The point is that because in today’s interwoven world the countries cannot remain disconnected from what is happening around them to protect their national security and interests, the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has many sworn enemies, finds it vital to strengthen its regional role and support its allies to save the regional stability and counter the US and Israeli malicious plots while the nation is targeted by blackening media campaigns aimed at painting it as the key problem in the region.  

However, amid growing Islamic awakening waves among the regional countries and the development of the public knowledge about the hypocritical and destabilizing role of the US and Israel, the soft war waged by the US and other Western countries against the Axis of Resistance is losing its effectiveness.

 

Tags :

Iran West Propaganda Misinformation War Terrorism

