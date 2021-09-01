Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

US Sanctions Chairman of Iraqi Anti-Terror Popular Forces

US Sanctions Chairman of Iraqi Anti-Terror Popular Forces

The US sanctioned chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) as Washington has escalated its measures against the popular anti-terror forces.

US ’Biggest Enemy’ of North Korea No Matter Who Leads the Country: Kim Jong-un The US is the “biggest enemy” of North Korea, the country’s leader Kim Jong-un said on Saturday, insisting that the hostile policy adopted by Washington toward Pyongyang will not change regardless of who leads the White House.

US Sought to Orchestrate Capitol Riot-Style Incident in Lebanon: Hezbollah The US for years has sought to orchestrate an incident in Lebanon similar to the deadly Capitol riot, the secretary-general of Hezbollah said on Friday night.

Pelosi Asks Military about Preventing ‘Unhinged’ Trump from Launching Nukes US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said on Friday she spoke to the country’s army chief about preventing the “unstable” President Donald Trump from “ordering a nuclear strike,” or even accessing nuclear launch codes or starting other military hostilities.

Iran Revolutionary Guards Unveil Underground Missile City on Persian Gulf Shores Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Friday one of the strategic underground missile cities that the Islamic Republic has built all along its southern Persian Gulf coast

Election Fiasco, Paralyzed Economy Show What The US Has Turned To: Iran Leader Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday its weird that despite the United States’ election fiasco, paralyzed economy, and human rights records “some stile worship America”.

Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi An Iraqi court issued arrest warrant for the US President Donald Trump in connection with the assassination of top Iranian general General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3 last year.

Serious Evidence Available of Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination: Minister Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami says “serious evidence” is available of Israeli role in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the country’s most senior nuclear scientists.

Only Hundreds of US Troops to Remain in Iraq: Primer Kadhimi Only hundreds of American troops will remain in Iraq following the pullout of half them within the next few days, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadhimi said.

Iran Hails Qatar’s Success against Saudi-Led Pressures Iran hailed Qatar’s success in resisting Saudi-led pressure and extortion after Saudi Arabia lifted on Monday its land, air and maritime siege on Qatar.

Activists Call for Boycott of Saudi Dakar Rally While Women’s Right to Drive Activist in Prison Human rights activists have called for a boycott of the Saudi Dakar Rally 2021, saying the off-road competition is “sportswashing” the reputation of the Riyadh that has imprisoned Loujain al-Hathloul, women’s rights activist who campaigned for women’s right to drive in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Decision to End Blockade on Qatar Proves Failure of Siege, Aggression Policy: Yemen Saudi Arabia’s decision to reopen air, land, and maritime borders with Qatar proves failure of the kingdom’s policies of siege and aggression, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Reopens land, Air, Maritime Borders with Qatar after 3 Years of Feud Saudi Arabia reopened its land, air and sea borders with Qatar in a move to end a three-year feud between the neighboring Arab states, Kuwait’s foreign minister announced.

Iran Producing 20% Enriched Uranium Products: Spokesman Iran produced first UF6 (uranium hexafluoride or hex) product a few hours after restarting the enrichment of uranium up to a purity level of 20 percent at Fordow nuclear facility, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced late Monday

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Murder of 11 Shiite Hazaras in Pakistan ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for slaughtering 11 Shiite civilians in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, Reuters reported.

Muslim Scholars for Mass Economic Boycott of Israeli Regime The International Union of Muslim Scholars on Sunday called for a mass boycott of Israel as the regime is occupying Arab territories, and is attacking Muslims in Palestine and Syria’s Golan Heights.

Iraqi People Gather Near Baghdad Airport to Commemorate Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination Thousands of Iraqi people gathered near Baghdad International Airport to pay tribute to the late Iranian top general, Qasem Soleimani, as well as deputy chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated on the direct order of Donald Trump on 3 January 2020.

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia At least five people, including two Turkish citizens, have been killed in a suicide bombing near the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday.

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has sent a message to Iran to underline that Baghdad does not support any decision against Iran, the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran said, referring to a recent US attempt to re-establish a team of experts within the UN to monitor sanctions on Iran.

We Don’t Need a World Where China Becomes another US: Chinese FM Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has admonished Washington’s combative approach to foreign relations, insisting that China-US ties would improve if both nations sought cooperation and self-improvement.

Alwaght- The US sanctioned chairman of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Falih al-Fayyadh, as Washington has escalated its measures against the popular anti-terror forces.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday it had blacklisted 64-year-old Falih al-Fayyadh, accusing him of being responsible for a crackdown by security forces on anti-government demonstrations in the Iraqi capital Baghdad and later in several other cities in late 2019.

The rallies erupted as a result of public anger at mass unemployment and failing public services. Reports say some 550 people were killed and 30,000 injured as the anti-government rallies took a violent turn.

Then Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi pledged to address demonstrators’ grievances by reshuffling his cabinet and delivering a package of reforms.

The moves did little to quell the demonstrators, however, and the protests caused Abdul Mahdi’s resignation.

Fayyadh is one of the most senior Iraqi officials to be placed on the US sanctions blacklist.

The sanctions seek to freeze any assets a designated person has under US jurisdiction and bans American firms, including banks and other companies with US branches, from doing business with them.

‘US sanctions on PMU chairman out of despair’

Meanwhile, a leader of Iraq's al-Nujaba Movement, whose group is part of the PMU, has dismissed Washington’s sanctions on Fayyadh as “a sign of failure of US conspiracies against the forces.”

“The action against Falih al-Fayyadh follows US inability to dissolve Hashd al-Sha’abi, and conspiracies against the forces are a failed American project,” Hashim al-Moussawi said.

He added, “The inclusion of the PMU chairman in the Treasury’s sanctions list is a sign of US frustration, and does not deserve a response.”

The sanctions against Fayyadh come as he recently warned against certain attempts to tarnish the image of the PMU forces.

“Hashd al-Sha’abi represents people from all strata of the Iraqi society, and will always remain faithful to Iraqi people and their legitimate demands. Hashd al-Sha’abi is not a tool of repression or a tool in the hands of an oppressor or a corrupt [official]. It seeks to secure peace and stability in the country,” Fayyadh said.

“PMU forces are guardians of Iraqi people and will remain loyal to them. They will fight those who want to plunge the country into turmoil,” he added.

Hashd al-Sh’abai fighters have played a major role in the liberation of Daesh-held areas to the south, northeast and north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, ever since the terrorists launched an offensive in the country in June 2014.

Back in November 2016, the Iraqi parliament approved a law giving full legal status to the fighters. It recognized the PMU as part of the national armed forces, placed the forces under the command of the prime minister, and granted them the right to receive salaries and pensions like the regular army and police forces.

On March 27 last year, the New York Times reported that the Pentagon had ordered a secret directive, which called on US military commanders to prepare a campaign against Kata'ib Hezbollah, which is part of Hashd al-Sha’abi.

But the United States’ top commander in Iraq at the time, Lieutenant General Robert P. White, warned that such a campaign could be bloody and counterproductive.

 

