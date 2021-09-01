US Sought to Orchestrate Capitol Riot-Style Incident in Lebanon: Hezbollah

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 9 January 2021

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

The US for years has sought to orchestrate an incident in Lebanon similar to the deadly Capitol riot, the secretary-general of Hezbollah said on Friday night.

Pelosi Asks Military about Preventing ‘Unhinged’ Trump from Launching Nukes US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said on Friday she spoke to the country’s army chief about preventing the “unstable” President Donald Trump from “ordering a nuclear strike,” or even accessing nuclear launch codes or starting other military hostilities.

Iran Revolutionary Guards Unveil Underground Missile City on Persian Gulf Shores Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Friday one of the strategic underground missile cities that the Islamic Republic has built all along its southern Persian Gulf coast

Election Fiasco, Paralyzed Economy Show What The US Has Turned To: Iran Leader Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday its weird that despite the United States’ election fiasco, paralyzed economy, and human rights records “some stile worship America”.

Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi An Iraqi court issued arrest warrant for the US President Donald Trump in connection with the assassination of top Iranian general General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3 last year.

Serious Evidence Available of Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination: Minister Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami says “serious evidence” is available of Israeli role in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the country’s most senior nuclear scientists.

Only Hundreds of US Troops to Remain in Iraq: Primer Kadhimi Only hundreds of American troops will remain in Iraq following the pullout of half them within the next few days, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadhimi said.

Iran Hails Qatar’s Success against Saudi-Led Pressures Iran hailed Qatar’s success in resisting Saudi-led pressure and extortion after Saudi Arabia lifted on Monday its land, air and maritime siege on Qatar.

Activists Call for Boycott of Saudi Dakar Rally While Women’s Right to Drive Activist in Prison Human rights activists have called for a boycott of the Saudi Dakar Rally 2021, saying the off-road competition is “sportswashing” the reputation of the Riyadh that has imprisoned Loujain al-Hathloul, women’s rights activist who campaigned for women’s right to drive in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Decision to End Blockade on Qatar Proves Failure of Siege, Aggression Policy: Yemen Saudi Arabia’s decision to reopen air, land, and maritime borders with Qatar proves failure of the kingdom’s policies of siege and aggression, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Reopens land, Air, Maritime Borders with Qatar after 3 Years of Feud Saudi Arabia reopened its land, air and sea borders with Qatar in a move to end a three-year feud between the neighboring Arab states, Kuwait’s foreign minister announced.

Iran Producing 20% Enriched Uranium Products: Spokesman Iran produced first UF6 (uranium hexafluoride or hex) product a few hours after restarting the enrichment of uranium up to a purity level of 20 percent at Fordow nuclear facility, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced late Monday

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Murder of 11 Shiite Hazaras in Pakistan ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for slaughtering 11 Shiite civilians in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, Reuters reported.

Muslim Scholars for Mass Economic Boycott of Israeli Regime The International Union of Muslim Scholars on Sunday called for a mass boycott of Israel as the regime is occupying Arab territories, and is attacking Muslims in Palestine and Syria’s Golan Heights.

Iraqi People Gather Near Baghdad Airport to Commemorate Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination Thousands of Iraqi people gathered near Baghdad International Airport to pay tribute to the late Iranian top general, Qasem Soleimani, as well as deputy chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated on the direct order of Donald Trump on 3 January 2020.

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia At least five people, including two Turkish citizens, have been killed in a suicide bombing near the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday.

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has sent a message to Iran to underline that Baghdad does not support any decision against Iran, the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran said, referring to a recent US attempt to re-establish a team of experts within the UN to monitor sanctions on Iran.

We Don’t Need a World Where China Becomes another US: Chinese FM Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has admonished Washington’s combative approach to foreign relations, insisting that China-US ties would improve if both nations sought cooperation and self-improvement.

Saudi Mercenaries Attack Wedding in Yemen’s Hudaydah, Kills 5 Civilians Saudi-backed militants launched on Friday artillery rounds at a wedding ceremony in Yemen’s Hudaydah port and killed at least five civilians.

Yemen Gained ’Balanced Deterrence’ against Saudi-Led Coaltion Yemeni armed forces have gained a "balanced deterrence campaign" in the face of Saudi-led military coalition, a member of the Ansarullah resistance movement has said

Alwaght- The US for years has sought to orchestrate an incident in Lebanon similar to the deadly Capitol riot, the secretary-general of Hezbollah said on Friday night. 

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah reiterated that what occurred at the US Capitol deserved to be pondered and mused over in a bid to clarify what is really going on in the US and to discern the truth behind the claims of democracy in that country.  

On Wednesday, Trump’s violent supporters stormed the US Congress building, where the Electoral College votes were being counted. The breach was an attempt to disrupt the counting.

Security staff was overwhelmed and House members and Senators fled the scene as shots were fired to disperse the crowd. Police later cleared the Capitol of Trump supporters, enforced a curfew, and arrested dozens of people.

Five people, including a police officer who later succumbed to his wounds, were killed in the unpreceded violence.

“We have warned about Trump's policies many times before, and what we have seen is just a typical example of the crimes that he committed in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Palestine, the siege of Iran and Venezuela,” Nasrallah further said.

He noted that what Americans witnessed on Wednesday at the US Capitol revealed the falsity of American democracy and the danger of a US president like Trump, warning that the “nuclear button is within the reach of an arrogant and crazy person.”

While describing the storming of Congress as a dangerous and serious incident, the Hezbollah leader also warned that some people wanted to play down the gravity of the incident.

“If it was small, all these actions, including the attempt to oust Trump from the White House, would not be necessary. What happened in the United States is very big and it will affect the world,” Nasrallah added.

The secretary-general of the Lebanese resistance movement insisted that Americans are used to inciting such incidents in other countries, but Trump carried out a similar plan in the United States.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also said breaching the Capitol by the pro-Trump mob was “an internal US affair” but that blame rested with the American system.

“The electoral system in the United States is archaic, it does not meet modern democratic standards, creating opportunities for numerous violations, and the American media have become an instrument of political struggle,” she said at the time.

After the violent takeover of the Capitol building, which happened amidst the ceremonial counting of Electoral College votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, calls have grown from Democrats and Republicans in Congress as well as some Cabinet members for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and assume the presidency.

The rioting was caused in part by Trump’s rhetoric, marked by his allegations of voter fraud and refusal to concede defeat. Lawmakers, including some of the president’s most ardent supporters, were incensed that Trump refused to condemn the attack even after the Capitol was breached, instead of calling his diehard loyalists “very special.”

 

