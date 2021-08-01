Iran Revolutionary Guards Unveil Underground Missile City on Persian Gulf Shores

Alwaght- Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Friday one of the strategic underground missile cities that the Islamic Republic has built all along its southern Persian Gulf coast.

“The base is one of several bases housing the Guards’ Navy’s strategic missiles,” Commander-in-Chief of IRGC said.

“Our logic is to defend the territorial integrity and independence of the country and the achievements of the Islamic Revolution,” Salami said during a ceremony on Friday, with Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy, and a number of high-ranking Iranian military figures in attendance.

The IRGC chief said, “We believe that our enemies do not accept the power of logic, but rely on the logic of power. There is, therefore, no option left for us but to boost our offensive and defensive deterrence in the face of their colonial plots."

Salami highlighted that the IRGC has constructed several strategic naval missile installations, where exceptionally long columns of projectiles as well as their launching system are being stockpiled.

“These missiles have a range of hundreds of kilometers, are precise and have a very high destructive power and are able to penetrate into the enemy's electronic warfare equipment,” he said.

Salami went on to says that IRGC forces are fully prepared for any immediate operation, stressing that the forces will not hesitate to nip any anti-Iran bid by arrogant powers and enemies in the bud.

He also praised the IRGC Navy’s technological advances in terms of quantity and quality, stating that much progress has been made with regard to information gathering systems, detection and interception systems as well as related radar systems.

“The IRGC naval missiles are among the most advanced in the world as to coast-to-sea, surface-to-surface, air-to-sea, sea-to-air combat missions,” Salami pointed out.

Back in early July last year, the commander of the IRGC Navy said Iran had established onshore and offshore missile cities all along the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman that would be a “nightmare” for the enemy.

In an interview with Sobh-e Sadeq weekly at the time, Rear Admiral Tangsiri said the sites contain coast-to-sea missiles.