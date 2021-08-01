Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 8 January 2021

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Iran Revolutionary Guards Unveil Underground Missile City on Persian Gulf Shores

Iran Revolutionary Guards Unveil Underground Missile City on Persian Gulf Shores

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Friday one of the strategic underground missile cities that the Islamic Republic has built all along its southern Persian Gulf coast

Election Fiasco, Paralyzed Economy Show What The US Has Turned To: Iran Leader Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday its weird that despite the United States’ election fiasco, paralyzed economy, and human rights records “some stile worship America”.

Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi An Iraqi court issued arrest warrant for the US President Donald Trump in connection with the assassination of top Iranian general General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3 last year.

Serious Evidence Available of Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination: Minister Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami says “serious evidence” is available of Israeli role in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the country’s most senior nuclear scientists.

Only Hundreds of US Troops to Remain in Iraq: Primer Kadhimi Only hundreds of American troops will remain in Iraq following the pullout of half them within the next few days, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadhimi said.

Iran Hails Qatar’s Success against Saudi-Led Pressures Iran hailed Qatar’s success in resisting Saudi-led pressure and extortion after Saudi Arabia lifted on Monday its land, air and maritime siege on Qatar.

Activists Call for Boycott of Saudi Dakar Rally While Women’s Right to Drive Activist in Prison Human rights activists have called for a boycott of the Saudi Dakar Rally 2021, saying the off-road competition is “sportswashing” the reputation of the Riyadh that has imprisoned Loujain al-Hathloul, women’s rights activist who campaigned for women’s right to drive in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Decision to End Blockade on Qatar Proves Failure of Siege, Aggression Policy: Yemen Saudi Arabia’s decision to reopen air, land, and maritime borders with Qatar proves failure of the kingdom’s policies of siege and aggression, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Reopens land, Air, Maritime Borders with Qatar after 3 Years of Feud Saudi Arabia reopened its land, air and sea borders with Qatar in a move to end a three-year feud between the neighboring Arab states, Kuwait’s foreign minister announced.

Iran Producing 20% Enriched Uranium Products: Spokesman Iran produced first UF6 (uranium hexafluoride or hex) product a few hours after restarting the enrichment of uranium up to a purity level of 20 percent at Fordow nuclear facility, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced late Monday

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Murder of 11 Shiite Hazaras in Pakistan ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for slaughtering 11 Shiite civilians in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, Reuters reported.

Muslim Scholars for Mass Economic Boycott of Israeli Regime The International Union of Muslim Scholars on Sunday called for a mass boycott of Israel as the regime is occupying Arab territories, and is attacking Muslims in Palestine and Syria’s Golan Heights.

Iraqi People Gather Near Baghdad Airport to Commemorate Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination Thousands of Iraqi people gathered near Baghdad International Airport to pay tribute to the late Iranian top general, Qasem Soleimani, as well as deputy chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated on the direct order of Donald Trump on 3 January 2020.

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia At least five people, including two Turkish citizens, have been killed in a suicide bombing near the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday.

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has sent a message to Iran to underline that Baghdad does not support any decision against Iran, the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran said, referring to a recent US attempt to re-establish a team of experts within the UN to monitor sanctions on Iran.

We Don’t Need a World Where China Becomes another US: Chinese FM Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has admonished Washington’s combative approach to foreign relations, insisting that China-US ties would improve if both nations sought cooperation and self-improvement.

Saudi Mercenaries Attack Wedding in Yemen’s Hudaydah, Kills 5 Civilians Saudi-backed militants launched on Friday artillery rounds at a wedding ceremony in Yemen’s Hudaydah port and killed at least five civilians.

Yemen Gained ’Balanced Deterrence’ against Saudi-Led Coaltion Yemeni armed forces have gained a "balanced deterrence campaign" in the face of Saudi-led military coalition, a member of the Ansarullah resistance movement has said

Some Inside US May Avenge Trump-Authorized Iranian General’s Assassination: Quds Force Commander of Iran’s Quds Force says people inside the US may avenge the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani

Donald Trump ‘Will go to Dustbin of History’: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US President Donald Trump is just a few days away from going to the “dustbin of history”, reiterating the Islmic Republic’s esolve to avenge the death of General Qassem Soleimani assassinated by the US.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Election Fiasco, Paralyzed Economy Show What The US Has Turned To: Iran Leader

Alwaght- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday its weird that despite the United States’ election fiasco, paralyzed economy, and human rights records “some stile worship America”.

Ayatollah Khamenei in a televised speech said “Today we can see what that big idol has turned into. This is their democracy. This is their election fiasco. This is their human rights: they kill a Black person once in every couple of hours or days, and the murderer is not prosecuted. These are 'American values' ​​that today are ridiculed. This is their paralyzed economy. The US economy is truly paralyzed,”Press TV reported.

“More weirdly, some still worship America,” the Leader added.

The Leader said the result of US presence in Iran [before the 1979 Revolution] was economic and scientific poverty, and corruption.

“Some think if we reconcile and interact with the US, [Iran] will turn into a paradise,” the Leader added.

Ayatollah Khamenei further noted the Americans admit that their interests are secured by creating instability in the region.

“The US sees its interests in regional instability under the current circumstances, unless it is the dominant power in the region,” he added.

“This is what they have admitted. A famous expert of one of these American think tanks clearly said that ‘we are not after stability in Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon’. The main issue is not whether instability is needed in these countries. Rather it is how to create that instability. Once with Daesh and once with the 2009 sedition (post-election riots in Iran) or the things they do in the region,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader stressed that Iran stood against the US’ bid to create instability in the country.

“In 2009, the US wanted to make Iran unstable. But that happened to themselves in 2020-21. You saw the people who breached the US Congress. The Americans sought to do the same in Iran. They wanted to create chaos and trigger a civil war,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

'No American or British vaccine'

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader expressed his opposition to the import of COVID-19 vaccines produced by the US and Britain.

"I have already said it to government officials, and now announce it publicly. The import of American and British vaccines is prohibited,” the Leader noted.

“Had the Americans managed to produce a vaccine, they would not have faced such a mess today in their own country. In one day, some 4,000 people died from COVID-19 in the US," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

"I really don't trust them. Sometimes they want to test the vaccine on other nations," the Leader added.

Ayatollah Khamenei also noted that he is not optimistic about France as the country was involved in infected blood scandal in early 1990s.

The Leader stressed, however, that the Iranian government is allowed to supply the COVID vaccine from other reliable sources.

Ayatollah Khamenei also hailed the domestically-developed Iranian coronavirus vaccine, calling it a source of pride and honor, and stressing that this should not be denied. The Leader noted that the human trials of the Iranian vaccine were conducted in one case and they succeeded.

“This should not be denied … The vaccine has gone under human trials. God willing a better version will also be developed in Iran. This is a source of pride and dignity,” the Leader noted.

‘US return to JCPOA detrimental if sanctions not lifted’

Ayatollah Khamenei further pointed that Iran is in no rush for the US return to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Our rational demand is the lifting of the sanctions. This is the Iranian nation's right which has been violated. They are duty-bound to do that .... If the sanctions are lifted, then the US return to the JCPOA will mean something," the Leader said.

He said the issue of compensation will be raised in the next stage.

"But if the sanctions are not lifted, their return to the JCPOA may be even to our detriment," he added.

The Leader said the recent move by the Parliament and the administration to stop the implementation of nuclear commitments was a totally logical, rational, and acceptable decision.

"When the other side does not implement any of its commitments, there is no point for Iran to fulfill all its commitments," he said.

However, the Leader noted, if they return to their commitments, we will do the same.

‘Iran to continue reinforcing its regional friends’

The Leader further pointed to Iran’s regional presence and said, “Our Establishment is duty-bound to behave in a way that its friends in the region are reinforced.”

“This is our duty. Our presence is meant to strengthen our friends. We should not do anything to weaken those loyal to the Islamic Republic in the region,” he noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran’s presence creates stability, and that was proved on the issue of fighting Daesh terrorism and the like.

“Therefore, Iran’s regional presence is definite, and will continue to exist,” he added.

He also referred to the Western opposition to Iran’s reinforcement of its defense power, and said, “The Islamic Republic system is now allowed to keep the country’s defense power at a [low] level that an incompetent person like Saddam would dare to bomb our cities.”

“Today our defense power is so much that the enemies have to take into account Iran’s capabilities in their calculations. When our missile can shoot down the intrusive American aerial vehicle that had entered our airspace, and when our missiles can pound the Ain al-Assad airbase in such a way, the enemy has to count on these capabilities of Iran in its military decisions,” the Leader said.

“We have no right to leave our country defenseless. We should not do something that emboldens the enemy, and makes us unable to respond,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

 

