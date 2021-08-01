How Are Al-Kadhimi Cabinet’s Stances On US Exit Contradictory?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 8 January 2021

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi

An Iraqi court issued arrest warrant for the US President Donald Trump in connection with the assassination of top Iranian general General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3 last year.

Serious Evidence Available of Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination: Minister Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami says “serious evidence” is available of Israeli role in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the country’s most senior nuclear scientists.

Only Hundreds of US Troops to Remain in Iraq: Primer Kadhimi Only hundreds of American troops will remain in Iraq following the pullout of half them within the next few days, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadhimi said.

Iran Hails Qatar’s Success against Saudi-Led Pressures Iran hailed Qatar’s success in resisting Saudi-led pressure and extortion after Saudi Arabia lifted on Monday its land, air and maritime siege on Qatar.

Activists Call for Boycott of Saudi Dakar Rally While Women’s Right to Drive Activist in Prison Human rights activists have called for a boycott of the Saudi Dakar Rally 2021, saying the off-road competition is “sportswashing” the reputation of the Riyadh that has imprisoned Loujain al-Hathloul, women’s rights activist who campaigned for women’s right to drive in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Decision to End Blockade on Qatar Proves Failure of Siege, Aggression Policy: Yemen Saudi Arabia’s decision to reopen air, land, and maritime borders with Qatar proves failure of the kingdom’s policies of siege and aggression, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Reopens land, Air, Maritime Borders with Qatar after 3 Years of Feud Saudi Arabia reopened its land, air and sea borders with Qatar in a move to end a three-year feud between the neighboring Arab states, Kuwait’s foreign minister announced.

Iran Producing 20% Enriched Uranium Products: Spokesman Iran produced first UF6 (uranium hexafluoride or hex) product a few hours after restarting the enrichment of uranium up to a purity level of 20 percent at Fordow nuclear facility, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced late Monday

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Murder of 11 Shiite Hazaras in Pakistan ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for slaughtering 11 Shiite civilians in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, Reuters reported.

Muslim Scholars for Mass Economic Boycott of Israeli Regime The International Union of Muslim Scholars on Sunday called for a mass boycott of Israel as the regime is occupying Arab territories, and is attacking Muslims in Palestine and Syria’s Golan Heights.

Iraqi People Gather Near Baghdad Airport to Commemorate Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination Thousands of Iraqi people gathered near Baghdad International Airport to pay tribute to the late Iranian top general, Qasem Soleimani, as well as deputy chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated on the direct order of Donald Trump on 3 January 2020.

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia At least five people, including two Turkish citizens, have been killed in a suicide bombing near the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday.

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has sent a message to Iran to underline that Baghdad does not support any decision against Iran, the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran said, referring to a recent US attempt to re-establish a team of experts within the UN to monitor sanctions on Iran.

We Don’t Need a World Where China Becomes another US: Chinese FM Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has admonished Washington’s combative approach to foreign relations, insisting that China-US ties would improve if both nations sought cooperation and self-improvement.

Saudi Mercenaries Attack Wedding in Yemen’s Hudaydah, Kills 5 Civilians Saudi-backed militants launched on Friday artillery rounds at a wedding ceremony in Yemen’s Hudaydah port and killed at least five civilians.

Yemen Gained ’Balanced Deterrence’ against Saudi-Led Coaltion Yemeni armed forces have gained a "balanced deterrence campaign" in the face of Saudi-led military coalition, a member of the Ansarullah resistance movement has said

Some Inside US May Avenge Trump-Authorized Iranian General’s Assassination: Quds Force Commander of Iran’s Quds Force says people inside the US may avenge the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani

Donald Trump ‘Will go to Dustbin of History’: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US President Donald Trump is just a few days away from going to the “dustbin of history”, reiterating the Islmic Republic’s esolve to avenge the death of General Qassem Soleimani assassinated by the US.

US Slams Trump Pardon of Blackwater War Criminals as violation of International Law The United Nations denounced US President’s pardon of four Blackwater military contractors who massacred Iraqi civilians in 2007, Reuters reported.

US, Israel Assassinated Gen. Soleimani to Avenge Their Defeat in Region: Iran President Iranian President remembered the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani, describing it as “an act of revenge” by the US and Israel whose plots to destabilize the region were failed.

Cooperation Council’s Summit: Fragile, Imposed Détente

How Are Al-Kadhimi Cabinet’s Stances On US Exit Contradictory?

Saudi Arabia Reopens land, Air, Maritime Borders with Qatar after 3 Years of Feud

Four Key Points About US-Israeli Proposal To Syria

What’s Behind Yemeni Ansarullah Anti-Israeli Threats?

Iran Hails Qatar’s Success against Saudi-Led Pressures

The American Money Tree: The Untold Story of US Aid to Israel

We Don’t Need a World Where China Becomes another US: Chinese FM

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia

Saudi Decision to End Blockade on Qatar Proves Failure of Siege, Aggression Policy: Yemen

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Murder of 11 Shiite Hazaras in Pakistan

Bahrain-Qatar Old Disputes Resurfacing Amid Pro-reconciliation Efforts

Iraqi People Gather Near Baghdad Airport to Commemorate Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination

How Are Al-Kadhimi Cabinet’s Stances On US Exit Contradictory?

Iran Producing 20% Enriched Uranium Products: Spokesman

Activists Call for Boycott of Saudi Dakar Rally While Women’s Right to Drive Activist in Prison

Morocco Decision to Normalize Ties with Israel Triggers Widespread Condemnation

Death Toll from Attack in Western Ethiopia Tops 207

New Wave Of Peshmerga-PKK Clashes: What Are the Drivers?

Israel’s Genocide in Gaza Goes Uninterrupted, But Is Europe Finally Taking Notice?

17 Years Of War Crimes: Iraq To Sue US

Turkey Warns Haftar’s Forces against Any Attack on Turkish Forces in Libya

Five Million Yemenis Will Likely Be Living One Step Away from Famine Next Year: FAO

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report

Iraqi Fury As Trump Pardons Blackwater War Criminals

Muslim Scholars for Mass Economic Boycott of Israeli Regime

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine

India Arrests 75 in Kashmir after Locals Won Election

Hamas Urges Unity, Resistance against Israeli Regime

EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: MEP

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Friday 8 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
How Are Al-Kadhimi Cabinet’s Stances On US Exit Contradictory?

Alwaght- In his address on Tuesday marking the 100th anniversary of the Iraqi army foundation, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi brazenly pointed to the retreat of the US forces from the country. Al-Kadhimi noted that the aim of the strategic talks with Washington was the exit of the American forces from the country and promised that over half of them will leave in the coming days. 

Two points are worth mentioning regarding the recent remarks by al-Kadhimi. First, the PM is well aware that the demand of the Iraqi public is the expulsion of the Americans from Iraq and so plans to make this announcement to win legitimacy and political position boost in the future. Second, the remarks come as in the recent days, comments made by al-Kadhimi’s advisor Hesham Davoud in an interview with the BBC news about the role of the top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani trigged controversies and reactions. Although the PM suspended his advisor, his remarks seem to be a sequel to the severe reactions against Davoud’s comments. 

Still, his promise of the exit of the US troops from the country to a large extent invites to doubt. Actually, al-Kadhimi needs to show his genuine will to the political parties and people of Iraq by taking practical actions or provide reliable documents vindicating his claims about the pullout. To fact-check his comments, we can refer to two points in this regard. 

Government is passive in implementing the parliament’s expulsion bill 

Since taking the post on May 7 last year, al-Kadhimi with his actions showed that not only he has not taken any steps towards implementing the foreign troops expulsion law, approved by the lawmakers two days after the assassination of Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Deputy Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, but also he does not support the idea. 

This is obvious from comments made by officials in his cabinet. Defense Minister Juma Anad Saadoun during a speech at the Iraqi army foundation’s 100th anniversary emphasized what he called a need for the Western forces to stay in his country to support Iraqi military centers, ignoring a demand by the lawmakers to as soon as possible expel the foreign forces from Iraq. 

These contradictory stances have a record in the past, showing dishonesty of the al-Kadhimi about his serious efforts to force towards the start of the exit process. 

For example, in November last year, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein very openly affirmed that the so-called US-led anti-terror international coalition continues its activities in Iraq in coordination with Baghdad. 

Non-transparency in the US forces withdrawal timetable and the number of the troops 

In the past months, al-Kadhimi cabinet officials several times talked about the agreement with the US government for an exit timetable. In the second round of Washington-Baghdad strategic talks, Washington said that by end of 2020, its 5,200 operating forces in Iraq will be cut to 3,000. The cutting will come in three phases. 

Hussein in November had said during negotiations between al-Kadhimi and the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, it was agreed that more 500 troops will leave Iraq. The Department of State confirmed his comments, saying that by mid-January 2021, the US forces will be cut to 2,500. 

On the ground, there are no precise figures about the number of withdrawn troops. Even the veracity of videos depicting the exit of the troops is seriously questionable. Even worse, the Americans move regularly between northern Iraq and northeastern Syria arbitrarily and without coordination with the Iraqi government. This adds to the ambiguity of the published figures about their numbers and activities. 

Furthermore, al-Kadhimi’s comments lack transparency as he does not specify any date and the number of forces planned to withdraw. He pointed that half of them will leave Iraq and only hundreds of them will remain for training and technical support of the Iraqi forces. 

All in all, the non-transparency of al-Kadhimi’s government in the implementation of the parliamentary bill presents questions and doubts surrounding his performance and also the stay of the American troops in Iraq. 

This makes some Iraqi politicians argue that Washington is struggling to stay permanently in Iraq.

“The Americans are planning to transform their military bases in Iraq into permanent ones,” Hussein al-Aqabi, a member of the Legal Commission of the parliament, said.

 

