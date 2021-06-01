Cooperation Council’s Summit: Fragile, Imposed Détente

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi

An Iraqi court issued arrest warrant for the US President Donald Trump in connection with the assassination of top Iranian general General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3 last year.

Serious Evidence Available of Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination: Minister Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami says “serious evidence” is available of Israeli role in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the country’s most senior nuclear scientists.

Only Hundreds of US Troops to Remain in Iraq: Primer Kadhimi Only hundreds of American troops will remain in Iraq following the pullout of half them within the next few days, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadhimi said.

Iran Hails Qatar’s Success against Saudi-Led Pressures Iran hailed Qatar’s success in resisting Saudi-led pressure and extortion after Saudi Arabia lifted on Monday its land, air and maritime siege on Qatar.

Activists Call for Boycott of Saudi Dakar Rally While Women’s Right to Drive Activist in Prison Human rights activists have called for a boycott of the Saudi Dakar Rally 2021, saying the off-road competition is “sportswashing” the reputation of the Riyadh that has imprisoned Loujain al-Hathloul, women’s rights activist who campaigned for women’s right to drive in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Decision to End Blockade on Qatar Proves Failure of Siege, Aggression Policy: Yemen Saudi Arabia’s decision to reopen air, land, and maritime borders with Qatar proves failure of the kingdom’s policies of siege and aggression, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Reopens land, Air, Maritime Borders with Qatar after 3 Years of Feud Saudi Arabia reopened its land, air and sea borders with Qatar in a move to end a three-year feud between the neighboring Arab states, Kuwait’s foreign minister announced.

Iran Producing 20% Enriched Uranium Products: Spokesman Iran produced first UF6 (uranium hexafluoride or hex) product a few hours after restarting the enrichment of uranium up to a purity level of 20 percent at Fordow nuclear facility, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced late Monday

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Murder of 11 Shiite Hazaras in Pakistan ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for slaughtering 11 Shiite civilians in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, Reuters reported.

Muslim Scholars for Mass Economic Boycott of Israeli Regime The International Union of Muslim Scholars on Sunday called for a mass boycott of Israel as the regime is occupying Arab territories, and is attacking Muslims in Palestine and Syria’s Golan Heights.

Iraqi People Gather Near Baghdad Airport to Commemorate Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination Thousands of Iraqi people gathered near Baghdad International Airport to pay tribute to the late Iranian top general, Qasem Soleimani, as well as deputy chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated on the direct order of Donald Trump on 3 January 2020.

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia At least five people, including two Turkish citizens, have been killed in a suicide bombing near the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday.

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has sent a message to Iran to underline that Baghdad does not support any decision against Iran, the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran said, referring to a recent US attempt to re-establish a team of experts within the UN to monitor sanctions on Iran.

We Don’t Need a World Where China Becomes another US: Chinese FM Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has admonished Washington’s combative approach to foreign relations, insisting that China-US ties would improve if both nations sought cooperation and self-improvement.

Saudi Mercenaries Attack Wedding in Yemen’s Hudaydah, Kills 5 Civilians Saudi-backed militants launched on Friday artillery rounds at a wedding ceremony in Yemen’s Hudaydah port and killed at least five civilians.

Yemen Gained ’Balanced Deterrence’ against Saudi-Led Coaltion Yemeni armed forces have gained a "balanced deterrence campaign" in the face of Saudi-led military coalition, a member of the Ansarullah resistance movement has said

Some Inside US May Avenge Trump-Authorized Iranian General’s Assassination: Quds Force Commander of Iran’s Quds Force says people inside the US may avenge the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani

Donald Trump ‘Will go to Dustbin of History’: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US President Donald Trump is just a few days away from going to the “dustbin of history”, reiterating the Islmic Republic’s esolve to avenge the death of General Qassem Soleimani assassinated by the US.

US Slams Trump Pardon of Blackwater War Criminals as violation of International Law The United Nations denounced US President’s pardon of four Blackwater military contractors who massacred Iraqi civilians in 2007, Reuters reported.

US, Israel Assassinated Gen. Soleimani to Avenge Their Defeat in Region: Iran President Iranian President remembered the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani, describing it as “an act of revenge” by the US and Israel whose plots to destabilize the region were failed.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Cooperation Council’s Summit: Fragile, Imposed Détente

Thursday 7 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Cooperation Council's Summit: Fragile, Imposed Détente

Will Persian Gulf Reconciliation Grab Qatar From Muslim Brotherhood Camp?

Alwaght- The 41st (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council summit was held on Tuesday in the Saudi Arabian city of Alula, coming on the heels of Kuwait’s announcement on Monday that Saudi Arabia is going to lift the maritime, land, and air blockade on Qatar. At the end of the meeting whose main theme was the end of the three-year crisis between the Saudi-led camp and Qatar.

Although the terms of the statement were not published, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said that it contained a permanent agreement of solidarity and unity.

Based on what has so far leaked, the three countries of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain will end their all-out embargo on Qatar and reopen their borders with it and in return, Doha will suspend its lawsuits against the three countries with the international organizations. 

Still, the depth of the crisis between the two sides, the level of participation of the leaders, and some other issues promote some questions: Has the reconciliation agreement managed to end the crisis in the Arab bloc? Will the bloc break with a stagnation it has been grappling with for years once ties are mended? 

Lack of coordination and shared views of the participating states 

Despite holding the summit and signing the closing statement by all member states, the blockading states seem to be divided over the mechanism of settling the crisis. Specifically, Egypt, the UAE, and Bahrain still keep their preconditions for rapprochement, though not mentioned in the statement. Qatar’s decline to offer guarantees that it will no longer support the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and other Arab countries caused President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt to skip the meeting despite an invitation from the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. In the final hours, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry was announced representing Cairo at the meeting. 

Bahrain, which participated at the level of the crown prince, also sent a clear message of not being in full compliance with Saudi Arabia when it comes to Qatar's case. 

The UAE has sent Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed as the highest-ranking participant representing the country at the summit in the past 10 years but evidence shows that the crown prince as the de facto ruler of the Emirates is not contented with the way Qatar case is resolved. 

All these lead to the notion that crisis with the blockaders will remain in place at important and unavoidable levels. 

An imposed statement and lasting grudge 

One important point about Alula's statement is its being an imposed one. In other words, despite Kuwaiti, and occasionally Omani, efforts to bridge the gaps, there were no signs of moving towards the reconciliation and the efforts were more a result of the US pressures than an Arab and domestic decision. Qatar’s categorical rejection of the 13 preconditions set by the four countries and decline to implement even a single one of them made the case somehow a prestige issue for them, especially Saudi Arabia and thus the crisis was far from an easy solution as Doha stood firm on its stances. 

Besides, it should be taken into account that the previous Cooperation Council summit, held with the presence of the Qatari prime minister to prepare the ground for mending the ties, lasted only 30 minutes, signaling a lack of shared viewpoints and also serious resolve by the anti-Qatari front to settle the crisis. 

Mujtahid, a Twitter activist and royal affairs whistle-blower, in a tweet said: “It was Trump, not Kuwait, who concluded the reconciliation, forcing bin Salman to unwillingly reopen airspace and borders to Qatar. He also forced Tamim to go to Saudi Arabia against his free will. He also recommended bin Zayed not to object to Saudi Arabia.” 

“Bin Salman will keep his hatred for the Qataris despite showing affection. Bin Zayed will keep his hatred for the Qataris despite showing no objection to the Saudis. The Qataris will continue to look with suspicion at bin Salman and at bin Zayed with hostility. If there would be no war, nobody will prevent the re-imposition of the blockade but Biden, if he assumes [power]. Even worse, the MbS and MbZ will carry out a more dangerous plot than the siege,” Mujtahid tweeted using Mohammed bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed acronyms. 

Alula's meeting was held with the signing of a statement and not an agreement, while three of the four sanctioning countries had their own serious considerations to the case and accepted the apparently foisted statement with reluctance. 

From another aspect, the Saudi grudge against Qatar and the feeling of defeat in a-matter-of-prestige game against Doha make the rapprochement largely fragile. On the other hand, the Qatari distrust in the opposite side and its concerns about a repeat of the 2017 occurrences all impose a heavy shadow of doubt on the détente and its fate. The conclusion is that the reconciliation is way far from being able to solve the crisis and thus cannot restore the (P) GCC from its comma. 

 

