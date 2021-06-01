Serious Evidence Available of Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination: Minister

Alwaght- Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami says “serious evidence” is available of Israeli role in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the country’s most senior nuclear scientists.

Hatami on Wednesday sent a letter to his counterparts in over 60 countries concerning the terrorist operation, in which he referred to the “direct involvement” of Israel’s spy services in the targeted killings of Iranian scientists, Press TV reported.

Fakhrizadeh was targeted in a multi-pronged terrorist attack near Tehran on November 27.

The scientist was deputy defense minister and head of the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND).

He was the only Iranian scientist whose name was mentioned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a 2018 televised presentation.

Elsewhere in his letter, Hatami highlighted the major scientific achievements of and research projects conducted by Fakhrizadeh.

He also underlined the need for putting aside double standards in the international approach towards state terrorism.

Iran reserves the right to respond to the assassination, the defense minister said, urging the global community to take part in the campaign against “this inhuman, illegitimate and criminal act.”

Iran believes that silence on the terrorist act will encourage further criminal behaviors and will contribute to global insecurity, he added.