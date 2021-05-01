Activists Call for Boycott of Saudi Dakar Rally While Women’s Right to Drive Activist in Prison

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Human rights activists have called for a boycott of the Saudi Dakar Rally 2021, saying the off-road competition is “sportswashing” the reputation of the Riyadh that has imprisoned Loujain al-Hathloul, women’s rights activist who campaigned for women’s right to drive in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Decision to End Blockade on Qatar Proves Failure of Siege, Aggression Policy: Yemen Saudi Arabia’s decision to reopen air, land, and maritime borders with Qatar proves failure of the kingdom’s policies of siege and aggression, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Reopens land, Air, Maritime Borders with Qatar after 3 Years of Feud Saudi Arabia reopened its land, air and sea borders with Qatar in a move to end a three-year feud between the neighboring Arab states, Kuwait’s foreign minister announced.

Iran Producing 20% Enriched Uranium Products: Spokesman Iran produced first UF6 (uranium hexafluoride or hex) product a few hours after restarting the enrichment of uranium up to a purity level of 20 percent at Fordow nuclear facility, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced late Monday

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Murder of 11 Shiite Hazaras in Pakistan ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for slaughtering 11 Shiite civilians in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, Reuters reported.

Muslim Scholars for Mass Economic Boycott of Israeli Regime The International Union of Muslim Scholars on Sunday called for a mass boycott of Israel as the regime is occupying Arab territories, and is attacking Muslims in Palestine and Syria’s Golan Heights.

Iraqi People Gather Near Baghdad Airport to Commemorate Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination Thousands of Iraqi people gathered near Baghdad International Airport to pay tribute to the late Iranian top general, Qasem Soleimani, as well as deputy chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated on the direct order of Donald Trump on 3 January 2020.

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia At least five people, including two Turkish citizens, have been killed in a suicide bombing near the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday.

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has sent a message to Iran to underline that Baghdad does not support any decision against Iran, the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran said, referring to a recent US attempt to re-establish a team of experts within the UN to monitor sanctions on Iran.

We Don’t Need a World Where China Becomes another US: Chinese FM Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has admonished Washington’s combative approach to foreign relations, insisting that China-US ties would improve if both nations sought cooperation and self-improvement.

Saudi Mercenaries Attack Wedding in Yemen’s Hudaydah, Kills 5 Civilians Saudi-backed militants launched on Friday artillery rounds at a wedding ceremony in Yemen’s Hudaydah port and killed at least five civilians.

Yemen Gained ’Balanced Deterrence’ against Saudi-Led Coaltion Yemeni armed forces have gained a "balanced deterrence campaign" in the face of Saudi-led military coalition, a member of the Ansarullah resistance movement has said

Some Inside US May Avenge Trump-Authorized Iranian General’s Assassination: Quds Force Commander of Iran’s Quds Force says people inside the US may avenge the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani

Donald Trump ‘Will go to Dustbin of History’: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US President Donald Trump is just a few days away from going to the “dustbin of history”, reiterating the Islmic Republic’s esolve to avenge the death of General Qassem Soleimani assassinated by the US.

US Slams Trump Pardon of Blackwater War Criminals as violation of International Law The United Nations denounced US President’s pardon of four Blackwater military contractors who massacred Iraqi civilians in 2007, Reuters reported.

US, Israel Assassinated Gen. Soleimani to Avenge Their Defeat in Region: Iran President Iranian President remembered the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani, describing it as “an act of revenge” by the US and Israel whose plots to destabilize the region were failed.

US Approves Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia The outgoing US administration has approved arms sales to Saudi regime and some other regional states, despite rights activists’ protests.

2,170 Migrants Died trying to Reach Spain in 2020: NGO Nearly 2,200 migrants died trying to reach Spain by sea this year, the vast majority of them on their way to the Canary Islands, a migrant rights group said Tuesday.

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Damascus: SANA Syria’s air defenses thwarted Israeli regime’s airstrike on the capital Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday.

Moroccan MPs Call For cancelation of Normalization Deal with Israel Moroccan legislators applied to the Supreme Court on Monday demanding a reversal of the government’s normalization deal with the Israeli regime.

Alwaght- Human rights activists have called for a boycott of the Saudi Dakar Rally 2021, saying the off-road competition is “sportswashing” the reputation of the Riyadh that has imprisoned Loujain al-Hathloul, women’s rights activist who campaigned for women’s right to drive in Saudi Arabia.

Racers in the The motorsport event – including 12 women – are due to pass within a few hundred meters of Riyadh’s Al-Ha’ir prison, where Hathloul is jailed.

"Women’s rights activists have endured years in prison, psychological and physical torture, and sexual abuse for campaigning for the right to drive. Many remain in prison to this day,” said Lucy Rae, spokeswoman for Grant Liberty, a human rights advocacy body which campaigns on behalf of Saudi prisoners of conscience.

"It is utterly grotesque that at the same time Saudi authorities will host a motor sport event – including women drivers – while the heroes that won their right to drive languish in jail".

Amaury Sport Organisation, which runs the rally, did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

Hathloul, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent activists, was kidnapped and detained in 2018. She was jailed last month for five years and eight months in prison after being found guilty of spying and conspiring against the kingdom.

Two years and 10 months of the sentence were suspended by the court and the start of the jail term was backdated, meaning the 31-year-old has only two months left to serve, a move decision makers in Riyadh hope will defuse a potentially damaging early confrontation with the Biden administration.

Campaigners nonetheless described the sentencing as “shameful”, pointing out that Hathloul was held for almost three years without charge. The activist’s parents, who are her legal team, claim their daughter has been subjected to torture and sexual assault during incarceration and held incommunicado for long periods of time. Saudi authorities have repeatedly denied the allegations of ill-treatment.

The Paris-Dakar Rally moved to South America in 2008 after terrorism threats in west Africa. Saudi Arabia became the host last year as part of the kingdom’s multi-pronged strategy to open up to the world and wean itself off dependence on oil revenues by 2030.

Riyadh has also embarked on a series of wide-reaching social reforms since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was appointed heir to the throne four years ago. Women gained the right to drive in 2018, a few months after Hathloul was detained, a decision interpreted as a message that change in the kingdom can only come from the top down.

The kingdom has repeatedly denied that Hathloul was arrested for campaigning for women to be allowed to drive, but instead for attempting to undermine the royal family. The case underlines how little political dissent is allowed within the country.

"No-one should be fooled by the Saudi regime’s attempts at sportswashing... Racers might not know it, but their participation there is to hide and whitewash the host’s crimes,” said Lina al-Hathloul, Loujain’s sister.

"The PR machine claims that hosting global sporting events is a sign the country is opening up, but the reality is that just a few hundred metres from the course my sister languishes in prison because she campaigned for women’s right to drive. Saudi Arabia needs real reform, real human rights, not this charade".

As well as Hathloul, three other activists who focused on Saudi women’s right to drive – Mayaa al-Zahrani, Nouf Abdulaziz al-Jeraiwi and Samar Badawi – remain in prison.

