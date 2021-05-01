Four Key Points About US-Israeli Proposal To Syria

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 5 January 2021

Editor's Choice

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

News

Activists Call for Boycott of Saudi Dakar Rally While Women’s Right to Drive Activist in Prison

Activists Call for Boycott of Saudi Dakar Rally While Women’s Right to Drive Activist in Prison

Human rights activists have called for a boycott of the Saudi Dakar Rally 2021, saying the off-road competition is “sportswashing” the reputation of the Riyadh that has imprisoned Loujain al-Hathloul, women’s rights activist who campaigned for women’s right to drive in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Decision to End Blockade on Qatar Proves Failure of Siege, Aggression Policy: Yemen Saudi Arabia’s decision to reopen air, land, and maritime borders with Qatar proves failure of the kingdom’s policies of siege and aggression, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Reopens land, Air, Maritime Borders with Qatar after 3 Years of Feud Saudi Arabia reopened its land, air and sea borders with Qatar in a move to end a three-year feud between the neighboring Arab states, Kuwait’s foreign minister announced.

Iran Producing 20% Enriched Uranium Products: Spokesman Iran produced first UF6 (uranium hexafluoride or hex) product a few hours after restarting the enrichment of uranium up to a purity level of 20 percent at Fordow nuclear facility, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced late Monday

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Murder of 11 Shiite Hazaras in Pakistan ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for slaughtering 11 Shiite civilians in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, Reuters reported.

Muslim Scholars for Mass Economic Boycott of Israeli Regime The International Union of Muslim Scholars on Sunday called for a mass boycott of Israel as the regime is occupying Arab territories, and is attacking Muslims in Palestine and Syria’s Golan Heights.

Iraqi People Gather Near Baghdad Airport to Commemorate Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination Thousands of Iraqi people gathered near Baghdad International Airport to pay tribute to the late Iranian top general, Qasem Soleimani, as well as deputy chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated on the direct order of Donald Trump on 3 January 2020.

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia At least five people, including two Turkish citizens, have been killed in a suicide bombing near the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday.

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has sent a message to Iran to underline that Baghdad does not support any decision against Iran, the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran said, referring to a recent US attempt to re-establish a team of experts within the UN to monitor sanctions on Iran.

We Don’t Need a World Where China Becomes another US: Chinese FM Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has admonished Washington’s combative approach to foreign relations, insisting that China-US ties would improve if both nations sought cooperation and self-improvement.

Saudi Mercenaries Attack Wedding in Yemen’s Hudaydah, Kills 5 Civilians Saudi-backed militants launched on Friday artillery rounds at a wedding ceremony in Yemen’s Hudaydah port and killed at least five civilians.

Yemen Gained ’Balanced Deterrence’ against Saudi-Led Coaltion Yemeni armed forces have gained a "balanced deterrence campaign" in the face of Saudi-led military coalition, a member of the Ansarullah resistance movement has said

Some Inside US May Avenge Trump-Authorized Iranian General’s Assassination: Quds Force Commander of Iran’s Quds Force says people inside the US may avenge the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani

Donald Trump ‘Will go to Dustbin of History’: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US President Donald Trump is just a few days away from going to the “dustbin of history”, reiterating the Islmic Republic’s esolve to avenge the death of General Qassem Soleimani assassinated by the US.

US Slams Trump Pardon of Blackwater War Criminals as violation of International Law The United Nations denounced US President’s pardon of four Blackwater military contractors who massacred Iraqi civilians in 2007, Reuters reported.

US, Israel Assassinated Gen. Soleimani to Avenge Their Defeat in Region: Iran President Iranian President remembered the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani, describing it as “an act of revenge” by the US and Israel whose plots to destabilize the region were failed.

US Approves Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia The outgoing US administration has approved arms sales to Saudi regime and some other regional states, despite rights activists’ protests.

2,170 Migrants Died trying to Reach Spain in 2020: NGO Nearly 2,200 migrants died trying to reach Spain by sea this year, the vast majority of them on their way to the Canary Islands, a migrant rights group said Tuesday.

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Damascus: SANA Syria’s air defenses thwarted Israeli regime’s airstrike on the capital Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday.

Moroccan MPs Call For cancelation of Normalization Deal with Israel Moroccan legislators applied to the Supreme Court on Monday demanding a reversal of the government’s normalization deal with the Israeli regime.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Producing 20% Enriched Uranium Products: Spokesman

What’s Behind Yemeni Ansarullah Anti-Israeli Threats?

Saudi Decision to End Blockade on Qatar Proves Failure of Siege, Aggression Policy: Yemen

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Murder of 11 Shiite Hazaras in Pakistan

Activists Call for Boycott of Saudi Dakar Rally While Women’s Right to Drive Activist in Prison

Saudi Arabia Reopens land, Air, Maritime Borders with Qatar after 3 Years of Feud

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia

We Don’t Need a World Where China Becomes another US: Chinese FM

US Slams Trump Pardon of Blackwater War Criminals as violation of International Law

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy

Some Inside US May Avenge Trump-Authorized Iranian General’s Assassination: Quds Force

US, Israel Assassinated Gen. Soleimani to Avenge Their Defeat in Region: Iran President

Bahrain-Qatar Old Disputes Resurfacing Amid Pro-reconciliation Efforts

Saudi Mercenaries Attack Wedding in Yemen’s Hudaydah, Kills 5 Civilians

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name

Activists Call for Boycott of Saudi Dakar Rally While Women’s Right to Drive Activist in Prison

US Approves Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

Iran Producing 20% Enriched Uranium Products: Spokesman

General Soleimani’s Legacy, Thoughts, And Actions Revisited

What’s Behind Yemeni Ansarullah Anti-Israeli Threats?

EU Calls for Probe into Israel Regime’s Killing of Palestinian Teen

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament

Khalifa Haftar’s Forces Intercept Turkish Ship in Libya Waters

Iran Summons Turkey Envoy over Erdogan’s ‘Meddlesome’ Remarks

Reasons Behind Azerbaijani FM’s Visit to Iran?

Turkey Warns Haftar’s Forces against Any Attack on Turkish Forces in Libya

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights?

Israeli Regime Obstacle to Sustainable Security in West Asia: Iran Parliament Speaker

Algeria Rejects US Recognition of Morocco’s Claim over Western Sahara

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Damascus: SANA

Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah

Iran to Legally Pursue Leakage of IAEA Confidential Report: Diplomat

Possible Israeli War On Hezbollah Or Hamas: Reasons, Consequences

UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday

Bandits Attack School in Nigeria’s Northwest, Kidnap Hundreds of Pupils

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Paper

Four Key Points About US-Israeli Proposal To Syria

Tuesday 5 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Four Key Points About US-Israeli Proposal To Syria

Related Content

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights?

UN General Assembly Calls on Israeli Regime to Evacuate Syria’s Golan Heights

UN Resolution Urges Israeli Regime Leave Golan Heights

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- While covert and overt foreign meddling in the Lebanese developments in the past few months already intensified the political and economic crisis in the country, Washington is struggling to exploit the popular protests in Lebanon as a launching pad to reserve the defeats it sustained from the Axis of Resistance in the regional developments. 

The revelations disclosing the secret White House role in the Lebanese developments are an important factor displaying the contradiction between the words and actions of the US for the Lebanese public opinions. 

For example, while the US always accuses Hezbollah of putting the skids under the formation of a new cabinet, when President Emmanuel Macron of France made its proposal for fast cabinet formation that was promising for the Lebanese in terms of filling the vacuum, it became clear that the American opposition to Macron’s plan was the obstacle ahead of the cabinet finalization. 

The interventions continue. Lebanon’s media, citing Arab Towhid Party’s head and former interior minister Wiam Wahab, reported that the US and Israeli regime recently suggested to Syria that if it quits sovereignty of the occupied Golan Heights, they would restore Syrian influence in Lebanon, facilitate recapture of the terrorist-held Idlib, and help reconstruct the war-devastated country. President Bashar al-Assad of Syria has strongly rejected the proposal, reports added. 

Although such suggestions are not new and in the past al-Assad was told by the West that they would withdraw the terrorists from Syria and guarantee his stay in power if he abandoned the Iran-led Axis of Resistance, the recent suggestion carries four important points. First, it apparently proves the colonialist vision of the US to the regional states where it has sway. Offering influence in Lebanon to Syria is as overwhelming to the Lebanese national sovereignty as its illegal and bullying military presence in Syria and Iraq. 

Such an Israeli-style approach of the American leaders is even more noticeable in the Palestinian developments. In May 2018, US President Donald Trump recognized al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of the Israeli regime and then moved the American embassy to the occupied city. In late March 2019, Trump recognized the sovereignty of Israeli regime over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. The American recognition extended to cover the illegal settlements in the West Bank. With the sequence of these recognitions, the US seems to have plans to repeat them on the Lebanese Sheba Farms, Al-Baquora, and Al-Qamar that are occupied by the Israeli regime.

The second point is that suggesting to facilitate the influence of another country in Lebanon means that Washington has already allowed the Israelis to intervene in Lebanese affairs as they are allies to Washington. The huge Beirut port blast in August 2020 that led to the collapse of the government of Prime Minister Hasan Diab and a several-month political vacuum and also the sanctions against Lebanese banks and pressures on the March 14 Alliance to avoid alliance with Hezbollah all come in a situation the US in the mayhemic conditions of Lebanon forced the Lebanese leaders to negotiate with the Israelis over the borderline for a showdown to the gas resources in the Mediterranean Sea all to enable Tel Aviv to catch the big fish in the muddy waters of Lebanese developments.

The third point is that the US proposal to Syria explains the reasons behind the heavy US pressures in association with its regional allies to disarm Hezbollah. Hezbollah’s military capability, as well as its deterrence in the face of the Israeli regime, are the main obstacles ahead of Washington’s colonialist plots for Lebanon. This is the main driving force behind the heavy media propaganda and economic-political pressures to realize their disarmament ambitions under the cover of peaceful slogans. Furthermore, Washington and Tel Aviv are never sure if the Golan Heights will remain stable despite their annexation and recognition. The suggestion to Syria reveals how they are afraid of Hezbollah and allies’ power in the future of Golan Heights. 

The fourth point about the significance of the proposal is that it should be read as the US admission to its role in continuation of the Syrian crisis. Under humanitarian cover and more excuses, the Western countries block the way of the Syrian government’s operations to force foreign-backed terrorists from Idlib in northwestern Syria as the last stronghold of terrorists. Add to this their economic sanctions that hamper reconstruction of the war-ravaged regions and return of the Syrian refugees. The Americans and other Western governments commit all these crimes under the ruse of support to the Syrian people, while behind the scenes they impose themselves as governors of the people’s fate and use the Lebanese and Syrian fates as their bargaining chips.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Lebanon Syria Proposal Assad Golan Heights Occupation

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality