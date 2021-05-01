Saudi Arabia Reopens land, Air, Maritime Borders with Qatar after 3 Years of Feud

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Saudi Arabia reopened its land, air and sea borders with Qatar in a move to end a three-year feud between the neighboring Arab states, Kuwait’s foreign minister announced.

Iran Producing 20% Enriched Uranium Products: Spokesman Iran produced first UF6 (uranium hexafluoride or hex) product a few hours after restarting the enrichment of uranium up to a purity level of 20 percent at Fordow nuclear facility, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced late Monday

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Murder of 11 Shiite Hazaras in Pakistan ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for slaughtering 11 Shiite civilians in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, Reuters reported.

Muslim Scholars for Mass Economic Boycott of Israeli Regime The International Union of Muslim Scholars on Sunday called for a mass boycott of Israel as the regime is occupying Arab territories, and is attacking Muslims in Palestine and Syria’s Golan Heights.

Iraqi People Gather Near Baghdad Airport to Commemorate Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination Thousands of Iraqi people gathered near Baghdad International Airport to pay tribute to the late Iranian top general, Qasem Soleimani, as well as deputy chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated on the direct order of Donald Trump on 3 January 2020.

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia At least five people, including two Turkish citizens, have been killed in a suicide bombing near the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday.

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has sent a message to Iran to underline that Baghdad does not support any decision against Iran, the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran said, referring to a recent US attempt to re-establish a team of experts within the UN to monitor sanctions on Iran.

We Don’t Need a World Where China Becomes another US: Chinese FM Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has admonished Washington’s combative approach to foreign relations, insisting that China-US ties would improve if both nations sought cooperation and self-improvement.

Saudi Mercenaries Attack Wedding in Yemen’s Hudaydah, Kills 5 Civilians Saudi-backed militants launched on Friday artillery rounds at a wedding ceremony in Yemen’s Hudaydah port and killed at least five civilians.

Yemen Gained ’Balanced Deterrence’ against Saudi-Led Coaltion Yemeni armed forces have gained a "balanced deterrence campaign" in the face of Saudi-led military coalition, a member of the Ansarullah resistance movement has said

Some Inside US May Avenge Trump-Authorized Iranian General’s Assassination: Quds Force Commander of Iran’s Quds Force says people inside the US may avenge the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani

Donald Trump ‘Will go to Dustbin of History’: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US President Donald Trump is just a few days away from going to the “dustbin of history”, reiterating the Islmic Republic’s esolve to avenge the death of General Qassem Soleimani assassinated by the US.

US Slams Trump Pardon of Blackwater War Criminals as violation of International Law The United Nations denounced US President’s pardon of four Blackwater military contractors who massacred Iraqi civilians in 2007, Reuters reported.

US, Israel Assassinated Gen. Soleimani to Avenge Their Defeat in Region: Iran President Iranian President remembered the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani, describing it as “an act of revenge” by the US and Israel whose plots to destabilize the region were failed.

US Approves Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia The outgoing US administration has approved arms sales to Saudi regime and some other regional states, despite rights activists’ protests.

2,170 Migrants Died trying to Reach Spain in 2020: NGO Nearly 2,200 migrants died trying to reach Spain by sea this year, the vast majority of them on their way to the Canary Islands, a migrant rights group said Tuesday.

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Damascus: SANA Syria’s air defenses thwarted Israeli regime’s airstrike on the capital Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday.

Moroccan MPs Call For cancelation of Normalization Deal with Israel Moroccan legislators applied to the Supreme Court on Monday demanding a reversal of the government’s normalization deal with the Israeli regime.

Saudi Rights Activist Goes on Hunger Strike over Harsh Prison Conditions Jailed Saudi human rights activist Mohammed Fahad al-Qahtani has launched an open-ended hunger strike in protest against his conditions at a maximum-security detention center south of the capital, Riyadh.

Iran to Launch Mass Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in 40 Days Iran plans to produce one and a half million doses COVID-19 vaccine within the next 40 days.

Alwaght- Saudi Arabia reopened its land, air and sea borders with Qatar in a move to end a three-year feud between the neighboring Arab states, Kuwait’s foreign minister announced.

“An agreement has been reached to open airspace and land and sea borders between Saudi Arabia and Qatar as of this evening,” Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah said on Kuwait TV ahead of a Persian Gulf Arab summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Kuwait’s foreign minister said a declaration would be signed at the summit, which was postponed from its usual December date as Riyadh pushed for an agreement toward ending the rift.

The emir of Qatar plans to attend the Tuesday summit in Saudi Arabia at the head of a high-ranking delegation, according to Al Jazeera.

The deal between Riyadh and Doha may put an end to the row in which Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in mid-2017.

The four boycotting countries had accused Qatar of supporting terrorism. Doha denies the charges and says the embargo aims to curtail its sovereignty.

Doha had been set 13 demands, ranging from closing Al Jazeera television and shuttering a Turkish base to cutting links to the Muslim Brotherhood and downgrading ties with Iran.

Qatar rebuffed the demands as "unreasonable."

The blockade led Qatar to forge closer ties with Iran and Turkey in order to broaden its trade options or reroute its flights.

However, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are now reportedly close to reaching a preliminary deal in a bid to resolve the dispute that has dragged on for three and a half years.

In late December, the foreign ministers of Persian Gulf Arab countries held an online meeting ahead of a summit of [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to discuss settlement of the diplomatic row with Doha.

The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain as well as Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

Yemen’s Ansarullah hails Riyadh-Doha deal

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the chairman of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen, hailed the deal between Qatar and Saudi Arabia to reopen their borders, expressing hope that the move would be a beginning to the end of all conflicts.

“We congratulate Qatar on the end of the [Saudi] blockade and the resumption of its ties with Saudi Arabia,” he said in a tweet on Monday evening.

“We hope the resumption of Qatar-Saudi relations would serve as a beginning point for the end of conflicts and cessation of Yemeni invasion,” he added.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies launched a devastating war against Yemen on March 26, 2015 to restore power to the impoverished country’s former Riyadh-backed officials, who had fled the country amid a power struggle at home.

Saudi Arabia launched the war on March 26, 2015 to restore power to Yemen’s former Riyadh-backed officials, who had fled the country amid a power struggle at home.

 

