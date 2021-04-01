ISIS Claims Responsibility for Murder of 11 Shiite Hazaras in Pakistan

Alwaght- ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for slaughtering 11 Shiite civilians in Pakistan's Baluchistan province, Reuters reported.

ISIS terrorists abducted and killed at least 11 coal miners in southwestern Pakistan early Sunday. All the victims were ethnic Hazaras, a minority Shiite group that has often been the target of Taliban and ISIS terrorists and other militant groups in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The attack took place early on Sunday morning in the Mach area of Bolan district around 100 kms southeast of Baluchistan’s capital Quetta, killing the miners who were in a shared residential room near the coal mine where they worked.

“The throats of all coal miners have been slit, after their hands were tied behind their backs and (they were) blind folded,” a security official told Reuters, requesting anonymity as he is not allowed to speak to media.

A video clip making the rounds on WhatsApp groups, apparently shot by a first responder, showed three bodies lying outside the room and the rest inside in pools of blood.

“The condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal miners in Mach Baluchistan is yet another cowardly inhuman act of terrorism,” Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.

“Have asked Frontier Constabulary to use all resources to apprehend these killers and bring them to justice,” he said.

ISIS terrorist group later claimed responsibility for the attack, through its self-style news agency Amaq via its Telegram communications channel.

The attack came after a relative lull in nearly a year of violence against the mainly Shiite Hazara minority in the province.

In April, a market suicide bombing killed 18 people, half of whom were Hazaras.

Following Sunday’s attack, members of the Hazara minority in Quetta blocked the western bypass and set fire to tyres to protest against the killings.

In 2013, three bombings killed more than 200 people in Hazara neighborhoods in Quetta.