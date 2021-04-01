Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 4 January 2021

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Murder of 11 Shiite Hazaras in Pakistan

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Murder of 11 Shiite Hazaras in Pakistan

ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for slaughtering 11 Shiite civilians in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, Reuters reported.

Muslim Scholars for Mass Economic Boycott of Israeli Regime The International Union of Muslim Scholars on Sunday called for a mass boycott of Israel as the regime is occupying Arab territories, and is attacking Muslims in Palestine and Syria’s Golan Heights.

Iraqi People Gather Near Baghdad Airport to Commemorate Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination Thousands of Iraqi people gathered near Baghdad International Airport to pay tribute to the late Iranian top general, Qasem Soleimani, as well as deputy chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated on the direct order of Donald Trump on 3 January 2020.

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia At least five people, including two Turkish citizens, have been killed in a suicide bombing near the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday.

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has sent a message to Iran to underline that Baghdad does not support any decision against Iran, the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran said, referring to a recent US attempt to re-establish a team of experts within the UN to monitor sanctions on Iran.

We Don’t Need a World Where China Becomes another US: Chinese FM Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has admonished Washington’s combative approach to foreign relations, insisting that China-US ties would improve if both nations sought cooperation and self-improvement.

Saudi Mercenaries Attack Wedding in Yemen’s Hudaydah, Kills 5 Civilians Saudi-backed militants launched on Friday artillery rounds at a wedding ceremony in Yemen’s Hudaydah port and killed at least five civilians.

Yemen Gained ’Balanced Deterrence’ against Saudi-Led Coaltion Yemeni armed forces have gained a "balanced deterrence campaign" in the face of Saudi-led military coalition, a member of the Ansarullah resistance movement has said

Some Inside US May Avenge Trump-Authorized Iranian General’s Assassination: Quds Force Commander of Iran’s Quds Force says people inside the US may avenge the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani

Donald Trump ‘Will go to Dustbin of History’: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US President Donald Trump is just a few days away from going to the “dustbin of history”, reiterating the Islmic Republic’s esolve to avenge the death of General Qassem Soleimani assassinated by the US.

US Slams Trump Pardon of Blackwater War Criminals as violation of International Law The United Nations denounced US President’s pardon of four Blackwater military contractors who massacred Iraqi civilians in 2007, Reuters reported.

US, Israel Assassinated Gen. Soleimani to Avenge Their Defeat in Region: Iran President Iranian President remembered the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani, describing it as “an act of revenge” by the US and Israel whose plots to destabilize the region were failed.

US Approves Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia The outgoing US administration has approved arms sales to Saudi regime and some other regional states, despite rights activists’ protests.

2,170 Migrants Died trying to Reach Spain in 2020: NGO Nearly 2,200 migrants died trying to reach Spain by sea this year, the vast majority of them on their way to the Canary Islands, a migrant rights group said Tuesday.

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Damascus: SANA Syria’s air defenses thwarted Israeli regime’s airstrike on the capital Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday.

Moroccan MPs Call For cancelation of Normalization Deal with Israel Moroccan legislators applied to the Supreme Court on Monday demanding a reversal of the government’s normalization deal with the Israeli regime.

Saudi Rights Activist Goes on Hunger Strike over Harsh Prison Conditions Jailed Saudi human rights activist Mohammed Fahad al-Qahtani has launched an open-ended hunger strike in protest against his conditions at a maximum-security detention center south of the capital, Riyadh.

Iran to Launch Mass Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in 40 Days Iran plans to produce one and a half million doses COVID-19 vaccine within the next 40 days.

Number of Hezbollah’s Precision Missiles Doubled in Year: Sayyed Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said Sunday the resistance movement has the number of its precision missiles over the past year, and has the entire occupied territories inside the range of the precision projectiles.

Turkey Warns Haftar’s Forces against Any Attack on Turkish Forces in Libya urkish defense mister has threatened Libyan forces loyal to general Khalifa Haftar with retaliation if they attacked Turkish troops in the North African country.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

alwaght.com
Muslim Scholars for Mass Economic Boycott of Israeli Regime

Monday 4 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Muslim Scholars for Mass Economic Boycott of Israeli Regime
Alwaght- The International Union of Muslim Scholars on Sunday called for a mass boycott of Israel as the regime is occupying Arab territories, and is attacking Muslims in Palestine and Syria’s Golan Heights.

"We call for boycotting the Israeli regime, which is currently occupying the Al-Aqsa Mosque, attacking our brothers and sisters in Golan Heights in Syria, and in Palestine and destroying their lands and homes," the body said in a statement published on its official Facebook page on Sunday.

The statement, signed by President Ahmed er-Raysuni and General Secretary Ali al-Qaradaghi, stressed that resisting occupation by legitimate means and ousting the occupiers is a moral obligation according to Islam, and is recognized by international law as well as United Nations resolutions.

Noting that occupation is a temporary situation, and hence does not allow the seizure of private property, the organization said, "Those who purchase or market the goods of occupiers are recognized as sinners who abetted in this crime."

"We, therefore, call upon all Muslims for a mass economic boycott of Israel until it withdraws from the all occupied territories."

The call comes as four new countries, namely the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco normalized ties with the Israeli regime in 2020, joining Egypt and Jordan as the only other Arab nations to do so.

The normalization deals have been condemned by all Palestinian factions as a betrayal of their cause.

Meanwhile, boycotting of Israeli products around the world has been growing rapidly in recent years and caused heavy losses to Israeli companies.

Last November, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the State Department’s decision to list the humanitarian anti-Israeli regime movement Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) as an anti-Semitic organization.

The BDS movement started over 15 years ago in protest against Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands. The movement has been campaigning for a boycott of all Israeli goods, and academic and cultural activities.

Israel and its allies in Washington have long rallied against the BDS, which was inspired by the South African anti-apartheid movement. The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement seeks to raise awareness about the decades-long Palestinian struggle for freedom and justice.

 

