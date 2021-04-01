Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 4 January 2021

Gen. Soleimani's First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Iraqi People Gather Near Baghdad Airport to Commemorate Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination

Iraqi People Gather Near Baghdad Airport to Commemorate Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination

Thousands of Iraqi people gathered near Baghdad International Airport to pay tribute to the late Iranian top general, Qasem Soleimani, as well as deputy chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated on the direct order of Donald Trump on 3 January 2020.

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia At least five people, including two Turkish citizens, have been killed in a suicide bombing near the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday.

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has sent a message to Iran to underline that Baghdad does not support any decision against Iran, the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran said, referring to a recent US attempt to re-establish a team of experts within the UN to monitor sanctions on Iran.

We Don’t Need a World Where China Becomes another US: Chinese FM Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has admonished Washington’s combative approach to foreign relations, insisting that China-US ties would improve if both nations sought cooperation and self-improvement.

Saudi Mercenaries Attack Wedding in Yemen’s Hudaydah, Kills 5 Civilians Saudi-backed militants launched on Friday artillery rounds at a wedding ceremony in Yemen’s Hudaydah port and killed at least five civilians.

Yemen Gained ’Balanced Deterrence’ against Saudi-Led Coaltion Yemeni armed forces have gained a "balanced deterrence campaign" in the face of Saudi-led military coalition, a member of the Ansarullah resistance movement has said

Some Inside US May Avenge Trump-Authorized Iranian General’s Assassination: Quds Force Commander of Iran’s Quds Force says people inside the US may avenge the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani

Donald Trump ‘Will go to Dustbin of History’: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US President Donald Trump is just a few days away from going to the “dustbin of history”, reiterating the Islmic Republic’s esolve to avenge the death of General Qassem Soleimani assassinated by the US.

US Slams Trump Pardon of Blackwater War Criminals as violation of International Law The United Nations denounced US President’s pardon of four Blackwater military contractors who massacred Iraqi civilians in 2007, Reuters reported.

US, Israel Assassinated Gen. Soleimani to Avenge Their Defeat in Region: Iran President Iranian President remembered the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani, describing it as “an act of revenge” by the US and Israel whose plots to destabilize the region were failed.

US Approves Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia The outgoing US administration has approved arms sales to Saudi regime and some other regional states, despite rights activists’ protests.

2,170 Migrants Died trying to Reach Spain in 2020: NGO Nearly 2,200 migrants died trying to reach Spain by sea this year, the vast majority of them on their way to the Canary Islands, a migrant rights group said Tuesday.

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Damascus: SANA Syria’s air defenses thwarted Israeli regime’s airstrike on the capital Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday.

Moroccan MPs Call For cancelation of Normalization Deal with Israel Moroccan legislators applied to the Supreme Court on Monday demanding a reversal of the government’s normalization deal with the Israeli regime.

Saudi Rights Activist Goes on Hunger Strike over Harsh Prison Conditions Jailed Saudi human rights activist Mohammed Fahad al-Qahtani has launched an open-ended hunger strike in protest against his conditions at a maximum-security detention center south of the capital, Riyadh.

Iran to Launch Mass Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in 40 Days Iran plans to produce one and a half million doses COVID-19 vaccine within the next 40 days.

Number of Hezbollah’s Precision Missiles Doubled in Year: Sayyed Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said Sunday the resistance movement has the number of its precision missiles over the past year, and has the entire occupied territories inside the range of the precision projectiles.

Turkey Warns Haftar’s Forces against Any Attack on Turkish Forces in Libya urkish defense mister has threatened Libyan forces loyal to general Khalifa Haftar with retaliation if they attacked Turkish troops in the North African country.

Death Toll from Attack in Western Ethiopia Tops 207 The death toll from a Wednesday attack in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia has climbed to 207 people.

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israeli regime’s “unacceptable” policy towards the Palestinians.

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name

Monday 4 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name

Iraqi People Gather Near Baghdad Airport to Commemorate Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination

Alwaght- At the first anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, many international figures released messages of commemoration.

Iraq 

Iraq, the country where the assassination near the Baghdad International Airport was conducted by the American military, was the setting for the largest scale of reactions made by the political figures and factions. In the most highlighted reaction, Faleh al-Fayadh, the commander of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), at a commemoration ceremony held in Tehran said: “We own the mourning for the martyr Qassem Soleimani since he was assassinated while he was our guest. The people of Iraq became fond of martyr Soleimani when the region was subject to an operation of elimination of the consciousness. The Iraqi nation recognized the right path of being present in all the [Islamic] ummah issues and on top of them the Palestinian cause. Iraq cannot follow some weak people and will remain beside the Palestinian people. We are indebted to General Soleimani.”

Another message came from Sayed Ammar Hakim, the head of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement. He said that at the first anniversary of General Soleimani and PMF deputy chief al-Muhandis, Iraq remembers the anti-ISIS commanders, their epic role, and their deep influence on the course of the war against “dark-thoughted terrorism.”

“The US violation of the Iraqi sovereignty along with the high place of the two commanders among their lovers make the assassination felt and remembered with pain not only in their home countries but also foreign countries,” Hakim said.  

Also, Mohammad al-Baldawi, the head of the Sadeqoun parliamentary alliance, explained about the huge Saturday rallies in Iraq marking the anniversary. 

“The main purpose in these rallies in Baghdad the capital and other Iraqi provinces at the anniversary of the commanders of victory is the expression of opposition to the US military forces in Iraq and would represent a slap on the face of the loser Trump,” he told Al-Malouma news outlet. 

Amer Hasan al-Fayadh, the dean of Al-Nahrain School of Political Science, was a guest to the “Salam Sardar”( Hello Commander) TV show. He said that the Westerners have always been fraudulent. They never had specific credibility and honesty. “But they can never block the sunlight,” he added, referring to the inspiring legacy of Quds Force commander. 

Palestine 

In Palestine, too, political parties and politicians made considerable reactions and posted praising messages. Hamas chief Ziad al-Nakhala in an interview with Lebanon’s broadcaster Al-Mayadeen held that the general was a unique military character. 

“He was a character that did not know the borders of the miracles. He used to say that nothing is impossible. He raised the idea of training fighters from Gaza on long-range missiles and this was a great achievement,” he told his TV host. 

Osama Hamdan from Hamas, was also a guest to Al-Mayadeen. He said that General Soleimani was not away from the “Forqan battle against the occupying Israeli regime.” 

“Martyr Soleimani accompanied the anti-Israeli resistance all the time. He played a great role in uniting the ranks of the mujahideen and resistance fighters in the region against the occupying and overbearing forces. [IRGC chief] General Salami told us that you will have the continuous Iranian support and we trust the Islamic Republic,” Hamdan went on. 

Abu Mujahed, the spokesman to the Popular Resistance Committees, also was interviewed by Al-Mayadeen that offered special coverage to the anniversary days before. Abu Mujahed said that General Soleimani was on top of a push that brought the Palestinian resistance to its present equipment and capability. He noted that the general was a great commander and a backer of the Palestinian resistance. “He was targeted because he posed an existential risk to the Zionist regime.” 

Syria 

In Syria like many other countries, commemorations were arranged for General Soleimani and al-Muhandis. The people of Abu Kamal in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor arranged a magnificent ceremony honoring the assassinated commander at his first anniversary. Al-Ahd news network of Iraq, reporting from Abu Kamal, said that the people there remembered his liberation of the city from ISIS grasp. 

Grand Mufti of Syria Sheikh Ahmad Badreddin Hassoun on the sidelines of the first anniversary of the commanders in Tehran on Friday said: “Our message is that martyr Soleimani did not go to Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Gaza to propagate ideology and thoughts of a specific faith or group. He came to tell us we are a united ummah that the borders do not block our help to each other. Commander Soleimani today is a sign for all who feared and normalized ties with the Israeli regime, telling them that if they were like Iran and defended Palestine as home to the first qibla, now Palestinian was liberated. 

Lebanon 

In Lebanon, also there were messages from various political and religious leaders to the ceremonies honoring the two commanders. 

Sheikh Hessam al-Ilani, the imam of Sunni Muslims of Saida Mosque, at the event in Tehran said that General Soleimani had rights on our neck for all the resistance achievements and victories against the Israelis that improved Lebanon's position from weak to strong. “We are grateful to him. The role of martyr Soleimani in support of the Palestinian resistance is not covert. This is what we heard from the Palestinian resistance leadership,” said Sheikh al-Ilani. 

Moreover, Hezbollah put up posters and monuments of General Soleimani and al-Muhandis in the Tal al-Uwaidha protected area in the south of the country. It renamed the area after General Soleimani. 

Ali Fayadh, the Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc’s head, in the representation of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayed Hasan Nasrallah said that the naming comes in appreciation of the diligence of the “historic commander of the resistance hajj Qassem and the long resistant way he walked in opposition of the American-Israeli projects and the takfiri-terrorist ISIS project in the region.” 

Sayed Hashem Safi Al Din, Hezbollah executive council’s chief, said in Tehran that the general’s blood still streams into the vessels of the Axis of Resistance. The same axis he created and sacrificed himself for it. 

“Trump assumed that with the assassination, the Axis of Resistance will break down. The same resistance General Soleimani fed with his life and blood. He stood on all battlefields. His flag will be flown. The mujahideen will install it atop the Al-Aqsa Mosque dome,” he promised.

Yemen 

In Yemen like other countries of the Iran-led Axis of Resistance, people marked the anniversary of the two commanders who were assassinated by American drones at Baghdad International Airport on January 3 by direct order of Donald Trump. The Yemenis emphasized that his path will be continued. 

Ansarullah’s Secretary-General Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi in a message to the general’s family asserted that the levels of the anger of the bullies at him bear witness to the large scale of his influence. 

“He was a soldier of Islam and was present on all confrontation battlefields. He will live on in the conscience of all free people and for generations to come. He was a soldier of God with a high degree of insight, knowledge, purity, sacrifice, and modesty. 

Yemen held a commemoration ceremony on Saturday, Fars News Agency reported from the capital Sana’a. 

Al-Masirah TV’s website reported that the ceremony witnessed the presence of Yemeni officials. 

In Oman, too, the Iranian cultural consulate in Muscat arranged an anniversary for the commander of Quds Force, a wing of the IRGC. Iranian ambassador to Oman Ali Najafi addressed the event, saying that the secret of lasting of the name of General Soleimani is his modesty, purity of heart, and good behavior with people and his “deal with God”, in addition to his sacrifices. 

Pointing to the Islamic Republic’s anti-terror strategy, the ambassador said that if it was not for the general’s sacrifices in battling terrorism and radicalism, we today had this grim and painful phenomenon running rampant across the region and parts of the world.

 

