Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 3 January 2021

Editor's Choice

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

News

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia

At least five people, including two Turkish citizens, have been killed in a suicide bombing near the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday.

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has sent a message to Iran to underline that Baghdad does not support any decision against Iran, the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran said, referring to a recent US attempt to re-establish a team of experts within the UN to monitor sanctions on Iran.

We Don’t Need a World Where China Becomes another US: Chinese FM Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has admonished Washington’s combative approach to foreign relations, insisting that China-US ties would improve if both nations sought cooperation and self-improvement.

Saudi Mercenaries Attack Wedding in Yemen’s Hudaydah, Kills 5 Civilians Saudi-backed militants launched on Friday artillery rounds at a wedding ceremony in Yemen’s Hudaydah port and killed at least five civilians.

Yemen Gained ’Balanced Deterrence’ against Saudi-Led Coaltion Yemeni armed forces have gained a "balanced deterrence campaign" in the face of Saudi-led military coalition, a member of the Ansarullah resistance movement has said

Some Inside US May Avenge Trump-Authorized Iranian General’s Assassination: Quds Force Commander of Iran’s Quds Force says people inside the US may avenge the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani

Donald Trump ‘Will go to Dustbin of History’: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US President Donald Trump is just a few days away from going to the “dustbin of history”, reiterating the Islmic Republic’s esolve to avenge the death of General Qassem Soleimani assassinated by the US.

US Slams Trump Pardon of Blackwater War Criminals as violation of International Law The United Nations denounced US President’s pardon of four Blackwater military contractors who massacred Iraqi civilians in 2007, Reuters reported.

US, Israel Assassinated Gen. Soleimani to Avenge Their Defeat in Region: Iran President Iranian President remembered the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani, describing it as “an act of revenge” by the US and Israel whose plots to destabilize the region were failed.

US Approves Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia The outgoing US administration has approved arms sales to Saudi regime and some other regional states, despite rights activists’ protests.

2,170 Migrants Died trying to Reach Spain in 2020: NGO Nearly 2,200 migrants died trying to reach Spain by sea this year, the vast majority of them on their way to the Canary Islands, a migrant rights group said Tuesday.

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Damascus: SANA Syria’s air defenses thwarted Israeli regime’s airstrike on the capital Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday.

Moroccan MPs Call For cancelation of Normalization Deal with Israel Moroccan legislators applied to the Supreme Court on Monday demanding a reversal of the government’s normalization deal with the Israeli regime.

Saudi Rights Activist Goes on Hunger Strike over Harsh Prison Conditions Jailed Saudi human rights activist Mohammed Fahad al-Qahtani has launched an open-ended hunger strike in protest against his conditions at a maximum-security detention center south of the capital, Riyadh.

Iran to Launch Mass Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in 40 Days Iran plans to produce one and a half million doses COVID-19 vaccine within the next 40 days.

Number of Hezbollah’s Precision Missiles Doubled in Year: Sayyed Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said Sunday the resistance movement has the number of its precision missiles over the past year, and has the entire occupied territories inside the range of the precision projectiles.

Turkey Warns Haftar’s Forces against Any Attack on Turkish Forces in Libya urkish defense mister has threatened Libyan forces loyal to general Khalifa Haftar with retaliation if they attacked Turkish troops in the North African country.

Death Toll from Attack in Western Ethiopia Tops 207 The death toll from a Wednesday attack in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia has climbed to 207 people.

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israeli regime’s “unacceptable” policy towards the Palestinians.

India Arrests 75 in Kashmir after Locals Won Election Indian government detained at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists allegedly to forestall political unrest after an alliance of Kashmir’s regional political parties won a local election, Reuters reported.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

We Don’t Need a World Where China Becomes another US: Chinese FM

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia

The American Money Tree: The Untold Story of US Aid to Israel

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy

Bahrain-Qatar Old Disputes Resurfacing Amid Pro-reconciliation Efforts

Gaza First-Ever Military Drills Messages

Yemen Gained ’Balanced Deterrence’ against Saudi-Led Coaltion

Turkey Warns Haftar’s Forces against Any Attack on Turkish Forces in Libya

US Approves Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

Donald Trump ‘Will go to Dustbin of History’: Iran President

Saudi Rights Activist Goes on Hunger Strike over Harsh Prison Conditions

We Don’t Need a World Where China Becomes another US: Chinese FM

US, Israel Assassinated Gen. Soleimani to Avenge Their Defeat in Region: Iran President

General Soleimani’s Legacy, Thoughts, And Actions Revisited

Turkish-Israeli Detente: How Erdogan Stripped Turkey Of Its Islamic Identity

US Slams Trump Pardon of Blackwater War Criminals as violation of International Law

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy

2,170 Migrants Died trying to Reach Spain in 2020: NGO

Number of Hezbollah’s Precision Missiles Doubled in Year: Sayyed Nasrallah

Khalifa Haftar’s Forces Intercept Turkish Ship in Libya Waters

Russia Defends Envoy who Criticized Israeli Regime

Israel’s Genocide in Gaza Goes Uninterrupted, But Is Europe Finally Taking Notice?

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report

Hamas Urges Unity, Resistance against Israeli Regime

Indonesia Dismisses Israeli Media Claims about Normalization with Israeli Regime

Shackled, Bedbound: How Israel Treats Hospitalized Palestinian Prisoners

Chabahar Port, The Gate To India’s Central Asia Access

Israeli-Moroccan Thaw: Rabat Sells Palestine For Desert

British Legislators Call for Sanctions on Saudi Arabia over Detention of Royals

A Yemeni Missile Storm May Be En Route To Saudi Ports

Bahrain-Qatar Old Disputes Resurfacing Amid Pro-reconciliation Efforts

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg

Israeli Warplanes Strike Besieged Gaza Strip

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia

Sunday 3 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- At least five people, including two Turkish citizens, have been killed in a suicide bombing near the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday.

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab militant group claimed the responsibility for the attack, Al Jazeera reported.

The Somalia-based group often targets the Somali capital Mogadishu with suicide bombings and other attacks, and it has exploded bombs against the Turkish military and other targets there in the past.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that 14 people, including three Turks, were wounded and are being treated in a Mogadishu hospital named after Turkey’s president. He did not give the nationalities of the other three people who died.

"We strongly condemn this heinous attack targeting the employees of a Turkish company that undertook the Mogadishu-Afgoye road construction and contributes to the development and prosperity of Somalia,” a foreign ministry statement said.

Turkish security sources said the suicide attacker used a motorcycle. They said the attack took place 15km (8 miles) away from a Turkish military base, which was not affected. The base is Turkey’s largest military installation abroad.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Somalia Suicide Attack Turkey

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality