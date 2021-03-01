Bahrain-Qatar Old Disputes Resurfacing Amid Pro-reconciliation Efforts

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 3 January 2021

Editor's Choice

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

News

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia

At least five people, including two Turkish citizens, have been killed in a suicide bombing near the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday.

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has sent a message to Iran to underline that Baghdad does not support any decision against Iran, the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran said, referring to a recent US attempt to re-establish a team of experts within the UN to monitor sanctions on Iran.

We Don’t Need a World Where China Becomes another US: Chinese FM Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has admonished Washington’s combative approach to foreign relations, insisting that China-US ties would improve if both nations sought cooperation and self-improvement.

Saudi Mercenaries Attack Wedding in Yemen’s Hudaydah, Kills 5 Civilians Saudi-backed militants launched on Friday artillery rounds at a wedding ceremony in Yemen’s Hudaydah port and killed at least five civilians.

Yemen Gained ’Balanced Deterrence’ against Saudi-Led Coaltion Yemeni armed forces have gained a "balanced deterrence campaign" in the face of Saudi-led military coalition, a member of the Ansarullah resistance movement has said

Some Inside US May Avenge Trump-Authorized Iranian General’s Assassination: Quds Force Commander of Iran’s Quds Force says people inside the US may avenge the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani

Donald Trump ‘Will go to Dustbin of History’: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US President Donald Trump is just a few days away from going to the “dustbin of history”, reiterating the Islmic Republic’s esolve to avenge the death of General Qassem Soleimani assassinated by the US.

US Slams Trump Pardon of Blackwater War Criminals as violation of International Law The United Nations denounced US President’s pardon of four Blackwater military contractors who massacred Iraqi civilians in 2007, Reuters reported.

US, Israel Assassinated Gen. Soleimani to Avenge Their Defeat in Region: Iran President Iranian President remembered the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani, describing it as “an act of revenge” by the US and Israel whose plots to destabilize the region were failed.

US Approves Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia The outgoing US administration has approved arms sales to Saudi regime and some other regional states, despite rights activists’ protests.

2,170 Migrants Died trying to Reach Spain in 2020: NGO Nearly 2,200 migrants died trying to reach Spain by sea this year, the vast majority of them on their way to the Canary Islands, a migrant rights group said Tuesday.

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Damascus: SANA Syria’s air defenses thwarted Israeli regime’s airstrike on the capital Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday.

Moroccan MPs Call For cancelation of Normalization Deal with Israel Moroccan legislators applied to the Supreme Court on Monday demanding a reversal of the government’s normalization deal with the Israeli regime.

Saudi Rights Activist Goes on Hunger Strike over Harsh Prison Conditions Jailed Saudi human rights activist Mohammed Fahad al-Qahtani has launched an open-ended hunger strike in protest against his conditions at a maximum-security detention center south of the capital, Riyadh.

Iran to Launch Mass Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in 40 Days Iran plans to produce one and a half million doses COVID-19 vaccine within the next 40 days.

Number of Hezbollah’s Precision Missiles Doubled in Year: Sayyed Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said Sunday the resistance movement has the number of its precision missiles over the past year, and has the entire occupied territories inside the range of the precision projectiles.

Turkey Warns Haftar’s Forces against Any Attack on Turkish Forces in Libya urkish defense mister has threatened Libyan forces loyal to general Khalifa Haftar with retaliation if they attacked Turkish troops in the North African country.

Death Toll from Attack in Western Ethiopia Tops 207 The death toll from a Wednesday attack in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia has climbed to 207 people.

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israeli regime’s “unacceptable” policy towards the Palestinians.

India Arrests 75 in Kashmir after Locals Won Election Indian government detained at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists allegedly to forestall political unrest after an alliance of Kashmir’s regional political parties won a local election, Reuters reported.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

We Don’t Need a World Where China Becomes another US: Chinese FM

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia

The American Money Tree: The Untold Story of US Aid to Israel

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy

Bahrain-Qatar Old Disputes Resurfacing Amid Pro-reconciliation Efforts

Gaza First-Ever Military Drills Messages

Yemen Gained ’Balanced Deterrence’ against Saudi-Led Coaltion

Turkey Warns Haftar’s Forces against Any Attack on Turkish Forces in Libya

US Approves Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

Donald Trump ‘Will go to Dustbin of History’: Iran President

Saudi Rights Activist Goes on Hunger Strike over Harsh Prison Conditions

We Don’t Need a World Where China Becomes another US: Chinese FM

US, Israel Assassinated Gen. Soleimani to Avenge Their Defeat in Region: Iran President

General Soleimani’s Legacy, Thoughts, And Actions Revisited

Turkish-Israeli Detente: How Erdogan Stripped Turkey Of Its Islamic Identity

US Slams Trump Pardon of Blackwater War Criminals as violation of International Law

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy

2,170 Migrants Died trying to Reach Spain in 2020: NGO

Number of Hezbollah’s Precision Missiles Doubled in Year: Sayyed Nasrallah

Khalifa Haftar’s Forces Intercept Turkish Ship in Libya Waters

Russia Defends Envoy who Criticized Israeli Regime

Israel’s Genocide in Gaza Goes Uninterrupted, But Is Europe Finally Taking Notice?

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report

Hamas Urges Unity, Resistance against Israeli Regime

Indonesia Dismisses Israeli Media Claims about Normalization with Israeli Regime

Shackled, Bedbound: How Israel Treats Hospitalized Palestinian Prisoners

Chabahar Port, The Gate To India’s Central Asia Access

Israeli-Moroccan Thaw: Rabat Sells Palestine For Desert

British Legislators Call for Sanctions on Saudi Arabia over Detention of Royals

A Yemeni Missile Storm May Be En Route To Saudi Ports

Bahrain-Qatar Old Disputes Resurfacing Amid Pro-reconciliation Efforts

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg

Israeli Warplanes Strike Besieged Gaza Strip

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Bahrain-Qatar Old Disputes Resurfacing Amid Pro-reconciliation Efforts

Sunday 3 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Bahrain-Qatar Old Disputes Resurfacing Amid Pro-reconciliation Efforts

Related Content

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron

Will Persian Gulf Reconciliation Grab Qatar From Muslim Brotherhood Camp?

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Tensions between Bahrain and Qatar are escalating and presenting an essential challenge to the efforts done during the past few months to end the three-year crisis within the body of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council while the six-member bloc is nearing its leaders-level summit in Riyadh. The disputes between the two tiny states have historical backgrounds, as they are at the same time fueled by territorial and political factors. 

Historical record of their dispute 

Bahraini leaders argue that Qatar is historically a separated part of Bahrain that was split from the island state in 1870 when the Ottoman Empire subjugated the Arabian Peninsula. Bahrain’s Al Khalifa ruling family suggests that its roots return to Al-Zubara, a historical town northwest of Qatar. 

When the anti-Ottoman uprisings began by the Saudi tribes, instead of sending a large number of forces to quell the rebellion also in Qatar and prevent British assaults on the seized territories, the Ottomans decided to pick a tribe close to them for the rule. They selected Jasem Al Thani, a leader of a prominent trade tribal from Doha, to rule over the Ottoman-controlled emirate.

Although in 1913, Qatar and Bahrain became two independent states following a treaty between the British and the Turks, throughout the 20th century Bahrain struggled to regain the territory it left behind in Qatar. The deal did not draw precise borders between the two Arab nations. Even after the Ottoman breakup, Bahraini-Qatari relations remained disputed. In 1937, Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani repressed tribes in the country that claimed affiliations with Bahrain.

Territorial disputes

Territorial disputes are mainly on sea border demarcation, Al-Zubara region, and also Hawar archipelago that includes Hawar, Eastern and Western Rabdh, Al-Hajiat, Northern and Southern Sawad, Al-Mahzoura, Al-Wakra, Um-Toyour, Bu-Sadad. 

One of the main reasons behind the territorial dispute between Doha and Manama, as above mentioned, is a failure by the British-Ottoman deal to draw their borders. As oil and gas later were discovered, the two stepped up their claims over the disputed territories. In 1971, Qatar challenged Bahrain over the Hawar islands, and periodical sea confrontations followed. They moved close to a real war in 1985. In that year, when Bahrain started construct sea reinforcements in Fasht Island, Qatar complained that the constructions violated the 1978 agreement. In early 1986, Qatari forces were deployed to the islands airborne. They called the island a closed zone. They arrested several Bahraini officials and 29 Dutch contractors and workers hired by the Bahraini government. 

Finally, in the 1990s and as the other Arab countries failed to strike a deal following mediations, the two counties took their case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). 

In 2001, the ICJ issued its ruling. It drew a sea border and also made a decision on the contested Islands. It ruled that Al-Zubara, Janan, and Fasht Dibal were Qatar’s and Hawar, Jaradah were Bahrain’s. 

Cooperation Council’s crisis made old disputes resurface 

In the years that followed the ICJ ruling, the relations between Bahrain and Qatar did not grow as worse as before but the crisis was ready to flare up like fire under the ashes. Although during the Arab uprisings Qatar differed with the other Council’s states on the way of dealing with the popular movement and approaching them, Qatar’s powerful media wing Aljazeera did not reflect the Bahraini uprising just unlike the Egyptian, Tunisian, Libyan, and Syrian developments as the Qatari leaders feared waves of the uprisings could sweep the Persian Gulf Arab monarchies. 

But the old wound of territorial and political disputes between the two countries showed itself in 2017 when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain severed diplomatic ties with Qatar and imposed a blockade on it. It can be said that Al Khalifa rulers seized the opportunity of the Saudi decision to sanction Doha for the latter’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood to reopen the dispute with Qatar. 

This issue is quite clear in Bahrain’s accusation against the opposition of spying for Qatar and also renewed border tensions with Doha. On December 24, Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Qatar’s permanent envoy to the UN, in a letter complained about Bahraini warplanes violation of her country’s airspace, territorial integrity, and security on December 9. In mid-December, Qatar said it seized a Bahraini fishing boat for intrusion into its territorial waters. 

Reports say that assisted by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain is heightening the dispute with Qatar by reopening the old sea border cases which were closed forever after the ICJ verdict. Manama was not fully satisfied with them, however. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Bahrain Qatar Dispute Islands Tensions ICJ

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality