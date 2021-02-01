Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

News

Saudi Mercenaries Attack Wedding in Yemen’s Hudaydah, Kills 5 Civilians

Saudi Mercenaries Attack Wedding in Yemen’s Hudaydah, Kills 5 Civilians

Saudi-backed militants launched on Friday artillery rounds at a wedding ceremony in Yemen’s Hudaydah port and killed at least five civilians.

Yemen Gained ’Balanced Deterrence’ against Saudi-Led Coaltion Yemeni armed forces have gained a "balanced deterrence campaign" in the face of Saudi-led military coalition, a member of the Ansarullah resistance movement has said

Some Inside US May Avenge Trump-Authorized Iranian General’s Assassination: Quds Force Commander of Iran’s Quds Force says people inside the US may avenge the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani

Donald Trump ‘Will go to Dustbin of History’: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US President Donald Trump is just a few days away from going to the “dustbin of history”, reiterating the Islmic Republic’s esolve to avenge the death of General Qassem Soleimani assassinated by the US.

US Slams Trump Pardon of Blackwater War Criminals as violation of International Law The United Nations denounced US President’s pardon of four Blackwater military contractors who massacred Iraqi civilians in 2007, Reuters reported.

US, Israel Assassinated Gen. Soleimani to Avenge Their Defeat in Region: Iran President Iranian President remembered the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani, describing it as “an act of revenge” by the US and Israel whose plots to destabilize the region were failed.

US Approves Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia The outgoing US administration has approved arms sales to Saudi regime and some other regional states, despite rights activists’ protests.

2,170 Migrants Died trying to Reach Spain in 2020: NGO Nearly 2,200 migrants died trying to reach Spain by sea this year, the vast majority of them on their way to the Canary Islands, a migrant rights group said Tuesday.

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Damascus: SANA Syria’s air defenses thwarted Israeli regime’s airstrike on the capital Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday.

Moroccan MPs Call For cancelation of Normalization Deal with Israel Moroccan legislators applied to the Supreme Court on Monday demanding a reversal of the government’s normalization deal with the Israeli regime.

Saudi Rights Activist Goes on Hunger Strike over Harsh Prison Conditions Jailed Saudi human rights activist Mohammed Fahad al-Qahtani has launched an open-ended hunger strike in protest against his conditions at a maximum-security detention center south of the capital, Riyadh.

Iran to Launch Mass Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in 40 Days Iran plans to produce one and a half million doses COVID-19 vaccine within the next 40 days.

Number of Hezbollah’s Precision Missiles Doubled in Year: Sayyed Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said Sunday the resistance movement has the number of its precision missiles over the past year, and has the entire occupied territories inside the range of the precision projectiles.

Turkey Warns Haftar’s Forces against Any Attack on Turkish Forces in Libya urkish defense mister has threatened Libyan forces loyal to general Khalifa Haftar with retaliation if they attacked Turkish troops in the North African country.

Death Toll from Attack in Western Ethiopia Tops 207 The death toll from a Wednesday attack in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia has climbed to 207 people.

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israeli regime’s “unacceptable” policy towards the Palestinians.

India Arrests 75 in Kashmir after Locals Won Election Indian government detained at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists allegedly to forestall political unrest after an alliance of Kashmir’s regional political parties won a local election, Reuters reported.

Russia Defends Envoy who Criticized Israeli Regime Russia defended its envoy to Tel Aviv, after Israeli regime summoned Anatoly Viktorov over his critical interview against the occupying entity. Russian foreign ministry said Viktorov’s remarks were perfectly in line with Moscow’s well-known position on Middle East issues.

Israeli Warplanes Strike Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime fighter jets bombed the Gaza Strip, targeting several localities in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Trump Pardons 4 Blackwater Contractors Who Massacred Iraqis The outgoing US President Donald Trump has pardoned 15 people including four Blackwater contractors who were serving jail sentences for killing 14 civilians including two children in Baghdad in 2007.

Alwaght- Saudi-backed militants launched on Friday artillery rounds at a wedding ceremony in Yemen's Hudaydah port and killed at least five civilians.

Acting Provincial Governor, Muhammad Ayyash Qahim, told Yemen’s official Saba news agency that the attack in al-Hawk district of the city killed five people and injured as many injured, noting that the victims were waiting for their families to leave when they were hit.

Qahim condemned the “horrific act” committed by Saudi mercenaries and Saudi-led military forces, stressing that targeting a civilian structure is “a war crime and inconsistent with all international and humanitarian principles, and a flagrant violation of the provisions of the Stockholm agreement.”

The attack on Hudaydah comes as the strategic port city was part of an agreement clinched between the Houthi Ansarullah movement and Hadi loyalists in Sweden in December 2018.

The document included three provisions: a ceasefire along the Hudaydah front and the redeployment of armed forces out of the city and its port; an agreement on prisoner exchange; and a statement of understanding on the southern Yemeni city of Ta’izz.

‘UN mum on Saudi atrocities’

Later in the day, Qahim criticized the United Nations for its utter silence on Hudaydah shelling, telling Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that the port city “is being bombed in the face of an unjustified silence” from the world body.

The Yemeni official underlined that such a behavior has emboldened Saudi mercenaries to commit crimes, and that forces of the Saudi-led coalition do not hesitate to perpetrate criminal acts and blame others.

Official seeks Intl. probe into shelling  

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, denounced the Saudi shelling in Hudaydah, calling for an immediate international investigation.

Houthi described the attack as “a deliberate terrorist act,” demanding a probe into the incident as well as all other crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing Hadi’s government back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah movement.

Last month, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) put the death toll from the Saudi war on Yemen at 233,000.

The popular Houthi Ansarullah movement, backed by armed forces, has been defending Yemen against the Saudi-led alliance, preventing the aggressors from fulfilling the objectives of the atrocious war.

 

