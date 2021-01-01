Yemen Gained ’Balanced Deterrence’ against Saudi-Led Coaltion

Alwaght- Yemeni armed forces have gained a "balanced deterrence campaign" in the face of Saudi-led military coalition, a member of the Ansarullah resistance movement has said.

“The balanced deterrence campaign is a victory pulled off by Yemeni forces in military and security centers. This is what millions of steadfast, honorable and devoted Yemenis should be proud of,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, tweeted on Thursday night.

“The world should know that, God willing, the fruits of patience will be the victory of truth and the cost of arrogance will be defeat.”

His remarks came amid reports that Israel sought to intervene in the years-long war on Yemen which, in many analysts' terms, has turned to a quagmire for Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, Yemen’s official Saba news agency quoted an unnamed official at the Yemeni Foreign Ministry as saying that “in case the Zionist regime commits a great folly against Yemen, all its interests as well as those of its allies in the Red Sea region will become a legitimate target within the framework of the right of self-defense guaranteed by all international conventions and agreements.”

Al-Houthi said the status quo in Yemen has nothing to do with the Tel Aviv regime, urging Israeli authorities to focus on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and stop threatening regional states.

Israel and Persian Gulf Arab states have used alleged Iranian threats as a pretext to justify their normalization of ties.

Spokesman for the Israeli military brigadier general Hidai Zilberman told Saudi news website Elaph Monday that Tel Aviv expected an Iranian attack could come from Iraq and Yemen.

In the past, Ansarullah has strongly warned to Israel against committing any “foolish act” against Yemen.

“Should Israel perpetrate any foolish act against our nation…our nation would not hesitate to announce a struggle down the divine path against this enemy (Israel),” Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in November 2019.

“Nor would we hesitate to deliver deadly blows to [Israel] and attack the extremely sensitive targets belonging to the usurping regime of Israel.”