  Friday 1 January 2021

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Some Inside US May Avenge Trump-Authorized Iranian General's Assassination: Quds Force

Some Inside US May Avenge Trump-Authorized Iranian General’s Assassination: Quds Force

Commander of Iran’s Quds Force says people inside the US may avenge the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani

Donald Trump ‘Will go to Dustbin of History’: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US President Donald Trump is just a few days away from going to the “dustbin of history”, reiterating the Islmic Republic’s esolve to avenge the death of General Qassem Soleimani assassinated by the US.

US Slams Trump Pardon of Blackwater War Criminals as violation of International Law The United Nations denounced US President’s pardon of four Blackwater military contractors who massacred Iraqi civilians in 2007, Reuters reported.

US, Israel Assassinated Gen. Soleimani to Avenge Their Defeat in Region: Iran President Iranian President remembered the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani, describing it as “an act of revenge” by the US and Israel whose plots to destabilize the region were failed.

US Approves Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia The outgoing US administration has approved arms sales to Saudi regime and some other regional states, despite rights activists’ protests.

2,170 Migrants Died trying to Reach Spain in 2020: NGO Nearly 2,200 migrants died trying to reach Spain by sea this year, the vast majority of them on their way to the Canary Islands, a migrant rights group said Tuesday.

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Damascus: SANA Syria’s air defenses thwarted Israeli regime’s airstrike on the capital Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday.

Moroccan MPs Call For cancelation of Normalization Deal with Israel Moroccan legislators applied to the Supreme Court on Monday demanding a reversal of the government’s normalization deal with the Israeli regime.

Saudi Rights Activist Goes on Hunger Strike over Harsh Prison Conditions Jailed Saudi human rights activist Mohammed Fahad al-Qahtani has launched an open-ended hunger strike in protest against his conditions at a maximum-security detention center south of the capital, Riyadh.

Iran to Launch Mass Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in 40 Days Iran plans to produce one and a half million doses COVID-19 vaccine within the next 40 days.

Number of Hezbollah’s Precision Missiles Doubled in Year: Sayyed Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said Sunday the resistance movement has the number of its precision missiles over the past year, and has the entire occupied territories inside the range of the precision projectiles.

Turkey Warns Haftar’s Forces against Any Attack on Turkish Forces in Libya urkish defense mister has threatened Libyan forces loyal to general Khalifa Haftar with retaliation if they attacked Turkish troops in the North African country.

Death Toll from Attack in Western Ethiopia Tops 207 The death toll from a Wednesday attack in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia has climbed to 207 people.

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israeli regime’s “unacceptable” policy towards the Palestinians.

India Arrests 75 in Kashmir after Locals Won Election Indian government detained at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists allegedly to forestall political unrest after an alliance of Kashmir’s regional political parties won a local election, Reuters reported.

Russia Defends Envoy who Criticized Israeli Regime Russia defended its envoy to Tel Aviv, after Israeli regime summoned Anatoly Viktorov over his critical interview against the occupying entity. Russian foreign ministry said Viktorov’s remarks were perfectly in line with Moscow’s well-known position on Middle East issues.

Israeli Warplanes Strike Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime fighter jets bombed the Gaza Strip, targeting several localities in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Trump Pardons 4 Blackwater Contractors Who Massacred Iraqis The outgoing US President Donald Trump has pardoned 15 people including four Blackwater contractors who were serving jail sentences for killing 14 civilians including two children in Baghdad in 2007.

US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime The US offered Indonesia with billions in funding as the Trump’s outgoing administration seeks to pressure more countries into normalizing ties with Israeli regime in its final days.

Local Political Parties Win over Hindu Nationalist BJP in Kashmir Local Kashmiri parties has won in Indian-controlled Kashmir elections, gaining a maximum number of seats in the local administration.

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Friday 1 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Some Inside US May Avenge Trump-Authorized Iranian General's Assassination: Quds Force

Commander of Iran’s Quds Force Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani

Commander of Iran’s Quds Force says people inside the US may avenge the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani


Alwaght- Commander of Iran’s Quds Force says people inside the US may avenge the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa'ani said on Friday "With what you did, you created another job for the freedom-seekers of the entire world, and it is even possible that some people inside your home (the US) ... would respond to your crime (of assassinating General Soleimani)," Press TV reported.

He made the remarks in an address to a ceremony marking the first anniversary of martyrdom of General Soleimani who who was assassinated along with his senior Iraqi comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and a number of other resistance fighters in a January drone attack, ordered by US President Donald Trump, near Iraqi Baghdad International Airport.

General Qa'ani further said the path of IRGC Quds Force and the Resistance Front will not change with the US "acts of mischief".

“Soleimani’s path had a leader. The key to General Soleimani’s greatness was that he always moved ahead under this leadership. This leadership is still in place, and the support for the oppressed will also continue,” he noted.

The Quds Force commander further cited regional examples to show the US assassination of General Soleimani has failed to impact the Resistance Front.

“In Palestine, a military drill is held on the anniversary of Hajj Qassem in a place where no one would previously fire a single bullet. Also in Lebanon, the Zionists have been in fear for the past three months,” he said.

“Today in Syria almost the entire country except for the territory occupied by the criminal US has been liberated. In the innocent and powerful Yemen, we see they are still moving ahead,” Qa’ani added.

He said the enemies of the Islamic Republic sought to target General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis for thirty years, and finally the “filthiest man” was tempted by the Israeli regime and Saudi Arabia and made such an “unwise” move.

“The entire world will definitely condemn you. Those who committed this crime must know that all around the world, you may find a brave man who is ready to punish the cowards who did that,” he added.

'Trump not immune to administration of justice'

Addressing the same ceremony, Iranian Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi said the enemy must know that life will get very difficult for it from now on, and the perpetrators of the assassination won't be safe anywhere in world.

The US president will not be immune to the administration of justice. The enemy should not think that the US president would enjoy a margin of safety after ordering the crime, he added.

He further noted that the enemy must await Iran’s harsh revenge.

“The time and location [of the revenge] will be determined by resistance forces,” he noted.

The Judiciary chief said the definite expulsion of Americans from the region will be one of the manifestations of the harsh revenge.

Hezbollah vows to take revenge

Meanwhile, Hashim Safi al-Din, the head of the Executive Council of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, told the same ceremony that the resistance front will definitely avenge General Soleimani’s assassination.

“We promise Imam Khamenei and the IRGC Quds Force that the Resistance will not calm down and remain quiet” before taking General Soleimani’s revenge, Safi al-Din said.

“We will take revenge from the villain America, and Trump will have the same fate as Saddam Hussein. We remain committed to our pledge, and won’t stop resistance,” he added.

'Gen. Soleimani barrier to implementation of US regional project'

Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Zeyad al-Nakhaleh, said the US assassinated General Soleimani because he was an obstacle to the implementation of its projects as well as the Israeli and American efforts to reshape regional fronts.

“General Soleimani was present in all frontlines, especially in the Palestinian front,” al-Nakhaleh said, describing Soleimani as an international warrior and a martyr of Quds.

“The missiles fired at Tel Aviv had been supplied to the Resistance front under General Soleimani’s supervision. He was at the frontline, and on his day of martyrdom, Palestine and Islam were his priorities,” he added.

 

