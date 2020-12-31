Gaza First-Ever Military Drills Messages

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 31 December 2020

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Donald Trump 'Will go to Dustbin of History': Iran President

Donald Trump ‘Will go to Dustbin of History’: Iran President

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US President Donald Trump is just a few days away from going to the “dustbin of history”, reiterating the Islmic Republic’s esolve to avenge the death of General Qassem Soleimani assassinated by the US.

US Slams Trump Pardon of Blackwater War Criminals as violation of International Law The United Nations denounced US President’s pardon of four Blackwater military contractors who massacred Iraqi civilians in 2007, Reuters reported.

US, Israel Assassinated Gen. Soleimani to Avenge Their Defeat in Region: Iran President Iranian President remembered the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani, describing it as “an act of revenge” by the US and Israel whose plots to destabilize the region were failed.

US Approves Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia The outgoing US administration has approved arms sales to Saudi regime and some other regional states, despite rights activists’ protests.

2,170 Migrants Died trying to Reach Spain in 2020: NGO Nearly 2,200 migrants died trying to reach Spain by sea this year, the vast majority of them on their way to the Canary Islands, a migrant rights group said Tuesday.

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Damascus: SANA Syria’s air defenses thwarted Israeli regime’s airstrike on the capital Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday.

Moroccan MPs Call For cancelation of Normalization Deal with Israel Moroccan legislators applied to the Supreme Court on Monday demanding a reversal of the government’s normalization deal with the Israeli regime.

Saudi Rights Activist Goes on Hunger Strike over Harsh Prison Conditions Jailed Saudi human rights activist Mohammed Fahad al-Qahtani has launched an open-ended hunger strike in protest against his conditions at a maximum-security detention center south of the capital, Riyadh.

Iran to Launch Mass Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in 40 Days Iran plans to produce one and a half million doses COVID-19 vaccine within the next 40 days.

Number of Hezbollah’s Precision Missiles Doubled in Year: Sayyed Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said Sunday the resistance movement has the number of its precision missiles over the past year, and has the entire occupied territories inside the range of the precision projectiles.

Turkey Warns Haftar’s Forces against Any Attack on Turkish Forces in Libya urkish defense mister has threatened Libyan forces loyal to general Khalifa Haftar with retaliation if they attacked Turkish troops in the North African country.

Death Toll from Attack in Western Ethiopia Tops 207 The death toll from a Wednesday attack in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia has climbed to 207 people.

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israeli regime’s “unacceptable” policy towards the Palestinians.

India Arrests 75 in Kashmir after Locals Won Election Indian government detained at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists allegedly to forestall political unrest after an alliance of Kashmir’s regional political parties won a local election, Reuters reported.

Russia Defends Envoy who Criticized Israeli Regime Russia defended its envoy to Tel Aviv, after Israeli regime summoned Anatoly Viktorov over his critical interview against the occupying entity. Russian foreign ministry said Viktorov’s remarks were perfectly in line with Moscow’s well-known position on Middle East issues.

Israeli Warplanes Strike Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime fighter jets bombed the Gaza Strip, targeting several localities in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Trump Pardons 4 Blackwater Contractors Who Massacred Iraqis The outgoing US President Donald Trump has pardoned 15 people including four Blackwater contractors who were serving jail sentences for killing 14 civilians including two children in Baghdad in 2007.

US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime The US offered Indonesia with billions in funding as the Trump’s outgoing administration seeks to pressure more countries into normalizing ties with Israeli regime in its final days.

Local Political Parties Win over Hindu Nationalist BJP in Kashmir Local Kashmiri parties has won in Indian-controlled Kashmir elections, gaining a maximum number of seats in the local administration.

Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah Deputy secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement Naim Qassem said the US has assassinated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force Commander due to General Qasem Soleimani’s ability to stop Washington’s “hegemonic schemes”.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Gaza First-Ever Military Drills Messages

Thursday 31 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Gaza First-Ever Military Drills Messages
Alwaght- In an important development, resistant Palestinian groups in Gaza Strip conducted their first-ever joint military drills on Tuesday on the anniversary of the 2008 Israeli war on Gaza. 

According to the Reuters, the drills, codenamed “strong pillar”, started with firing 8 rockets into the sea in a display of the levels of the combat readiness of the Gaza-based forces. Arranged by the “joint operation room” of the resistance factions in the besieged Palestinian enclave, the drills also included ground and coast exercises for possible future countering of the Israeli forces. 

The timing of the exercises is highly significant. Since late November, the Israeli fighter jets struck Gaza positions several rounds, the last one on Saturday targeting Gaza central hospital. 

Many analysts hold that the crisis-hit Israeli regime and Benjamin Netanyahu’s main goal behind the strikes on Gaza is to create tension, cover up the home crises, and influence the new White House administration policy as Trump is departing. The Palestinian war games carried a significant warning message to the Israelis telling them that any adventure will meet a firm response from the resistance in Gaza and that the resistant factions are fully ready to strike back. 

“Our arms are present and our decision to defend our people is unified. These joint maneuvers alone obviously express our unity of decision. The resistance today is stronger, harder, and more capable than before in countering the foe and deterring it. The resistance will not allow the enemy to impose the rules of engagement,” Abu Hamza, a spokesman to the Islamic Jihad’s military wing Saraya Al-Quds, said at a press conference. 

From another aspect, the maneuvers are held as the Fatah movement eyes return to the so-called peace negotiations with Tel Aviv under duress of the Arab rulers, not long after frequent Israeli breaking of commitments in the annexation of illegal Al-Quds settlements in West Bank and planning to build further settlements with the US green light. But the resistant groups assure the Palestinian people who are furious and concerned about the pro-compromise Palestinian factions that the resistance is ready to defend and the enemy schemes will not be implemented thanks to the arms of the resistant groups. 

Meanwhile, one of the considerable issues is putting up huge posters of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani’s along the Gaza coastal route. The move signaled that the path of the top Iranian general, who was assassinated a year ago at a direct order from Donald Trump, will be walked towards the liberation of Palestine. The poster billboards sent strong messages to Tel Aviv. 

The joint operation room stated that the resistance of all Palestinian groups provided a genuine guarantee to the realization of the Palestinian ideals.

Abu Hamza said that the compromisers and the occupation-affiliated mercenaries will be thrown in the garbage dump of history and Palestine liberation will remain the top ideal of the Arabs and Muslims. 

On the other side, frustrated with the disarmament of the resistance using military force, in the past few years the Israeli regime used economic pressure to bring the resistance to its knees. The occupying regime sets up roadblocks ahead of the arrival of supplies to Gaza, especially funds and fuel to its only power plant and facilities to its hospitals. The recent drills can send warnings to the Israelis about the consequences of the continuation of the inhuman economic siege on Gaza. 

Joint operation room: Unity secret to victory 

Aside from the goals behind the maneuvers, what is also so important is the centrality of the joint operation room at the command of the combat forces. The joint operation room was founded in 2018 at the time of the “March of Return” rallies and is comprised of 12 resistant factions aiming to exchange experiences, focus, and coordinate decisions against the Israeli occupation. 

Actually, the center in Gaza was the most important achievement of the March of Return that was arranged in 2018 to highlight the Palestinian right to return home. Observers note that the room is a big success as since then several successful anti-Israeli operations have been launched. 

The attack on the Israeli military bus in Miflasim settlement bordering northern Gaza On November 12, 2018, was the first fruit of the joint operation center. 

The center accommodates the key wings of the Palestinian resistance including Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din Qassam Brigades, Saraya Al-Quds, and the Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine military wing Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades. Furthermore, the National Resistance Brigades, Naser Salaheddin Brigades, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades that were originally founded by Fatah but not affiliated with it officially now are also members of the joint operation room. 

This military coalition is a serious warning to the Israeli leaders, telling them that on the other side of the barbed wire fences of the Gaza border the death swamps await the Israeli troops.

 

