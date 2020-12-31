War At Ayn Issa Gates: How Will Kurds Decide?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Donald Trump ‘Will go to Dustbin of History’: Iran President

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US President Donald Trump is just a few days away from going to the “dustbin of history”, reiterating the Islmic Republic’s esolve to avenge the death of General Qassem Soleimani assassinated by the US.

US Slams Trump Pardon of Blackwater War Criminals as violation of International Law The United Nations denounced US President’s pardon of four Blackwater military contractors who massacred Iraqi civilians in 2007, Reuters reported.

US, Israel Assassinated Gen. Soleimani to Avenge Their Defeat in Region: Iran President Iranian President remembered the assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani, describing it as “an act of revenge” by the US and Israel whose plots to destabilize the region were failed.

US Approves Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia The outgoing US administration has approved arms sales to Saudi regime and some other regional states, despite rights activists’ protests.

2,170 Migrants Died trying to Reach Spain in 2020: NGO Nearly 2,200 migrants died trying to reach Spain by sea this year, the vast majority of them on their way to the Canary Islands, a migrant rights group said Tuesday.

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Damascus: SANA Syria’s air defenses thwarted Israeli regime’s airstrike on the capital Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday.

Moroccan MPs Call For cancelation of Normalization Deal with Israel Moroccan legislators applied to the Supreme Court on Monday demanding a reversal of the government’s normalization deal with the Israeli regime.

Saudi Rights Activist Goes on Hunger Strike over Harsh Prison Conditions Jailed Saudi human rights activist Mohammed Fahad al-Qahtani has launched an open-ended hunger strike in protest against his conditions at a maximum-security detention center south of the capital, Riyadh.

Iran to Launch Mass Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in 40 Days Iran plans to produce one and a half million doses COVID-19 vaccine within the next 40 days.

Number of Hezbollah’s Precision Missiles Doubled in Year: Sayyed Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said Sunday the resistance movement has the number of its precision missiles over the past year, and has the entire occupied territories inside the range of the precision projectiles.

Turkey Warns Haftar’s Forces against Any Attack on Turkish Forces in Libya urkish defense mister has threatened Libyan forces loyal to general Khalifa Haftar with retaliation if they attacked Turkish troops in the North African country.

Death Toll from Attack in Western Ethiopia Tops 207 The death toll from a Wednesday attack in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia has climbed to 207 people.

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israeli regime’s “unacceptable” policy towards the Palestinians.

India Arrests 75 in Kashmir after Locals Won Election Indian government detained at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists allegedly to forestall political unrest after an alliance of Kashmir’s regional political parties won a local election, Reuters reported.

Russia Defends Envoy who Criticized Israeli Regime Russia defended its envoy to Tel Aviv, after Israeli regime summoned Anatoly Viktorov over his critical interview against the occupying entity. Russian foreign ministry said Viktorov’s remarks were perfectly in line with Moscow’s well-known position on Middle East issues.

Israeli Warplanes Strike Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime fighter jets bombed the Gaza Strip, targeting several localities in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Trump Pardons 4 Blackwater Contractors Who Massacred Iraqis The outgoing US President Donald Trump has pardoned 15 people including four Blackwater contractors who were serving jail sentences for killing 14 civilians including two children in Baghdad in 2007.

US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime The US offered Indonesia with billions in funding as the Trump’s outgoing administration seeks to pressure more countries into normalizing ties with Israeli regime in its final days.

Local Political Parties Win over Hindu Nationalist BJP in Kashmir Local Kashmiri parties has won in Indian-controlled Kashmir elections, gaining a maximum number of seats in the local administration.

Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah Deputy secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement Naim Qassem said the US has assassinated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force Commander due to General Qasem Soleimani’s ability to stop Washington’s “hegemonic schemes”.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Alwaght- These days the dispute of various actors in the Syrian crisis over the strategic town of Ayn Issa in the north of the war-ravaged country is at the center of focus of the political observers. 

Over the past weeks, the Turkish military and its loyalist militias intensified their movements on the borderline of Ayn Issa and so far serval rounds of clashes were reported between them and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). 

Additionally, in the past few months, Turkish forces retreated from several posts they held in northwestern Syria in Idlib and Aleppo provinces. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based group monitoring the Syrian developments, the Turkish military has so far evacuated Al-Toghan, Murek, and Shir Maghar in the outskirts of Hama and Andan and Al-Rashdin in Aleppo outskirts, and Al-Serman in Idlib outskirts. Meanwhile, Ankara has deployed more forces to the “de-escalation regions” in the north. 

These developments pushed the political observers to the speculation that the moves by Turkey may come as part of the Ankara-Moscow agreement on a green light to the Turks to seize Ayn Issa. 

The town is of strategic position because of its location near the M4 international highway that passes Hasakah, Raqqa, and Aleppo. It links 7 Kurdish-held, autonomously-administered regions. So, fall of the town can deal a painful blow to the connection of the Kurdish-controlled areas. In fact, in case of the occupation of the town by the Kurds, other Kurdish-held strategic towns like Kobani and Manbij will, definitely, be at stake of collapse. 

Kurds squander opportunities while Turkey seeks deathblow 

Turkey seems to intend to accelerate its objective of taking control of Ayn Issa. On the opposite side, the Kurds waste their opportunities by continuing to trust the so-called US-led Western coalition. In 2016, Turkey’s army launched Operation Euphrates Shield in two phases and in 2018 launched Operation Olive Branch, seizing Afrin, Al-Bab, Jarabulus, and Azaz, towns with a Kurdish majority. In 2019, Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring. The US did not help Kurds counter the Turkish advancement. Now some analysts suggest that the aspirations for Ayn Issa make a sequel to those operations. 

Despite all speculations, recently Turkey’s ministry of defense stated that it has no plans to seize Ayn Issa and the Kurdish forces attacked its forces on the M4 highway, triggering Turkish reciprocation. Despite the claims by the defense ministry, what looks definite is that Turkey looks forward to a lightning capture of the town should it gain Russian go-ahead. 

Unlike Turkey, the Kurds are squandering their opportunities one after another, and with reliance on the US, they are predicted to sustain another defeat. 

Recently, Syrian and Russian forces called on the SDF, a militant coalition of majorly-Kurdish forces, to withdraw, raise the Syrian flag in the town, and hand it over to the Syrian army to prevent Turkish forces offensive. The Kurds suggested that they will only hand over entries and exits of the town to Damascus forces, a suggestion met with negative response from Damascus and Moscow. 

Currently, the SDF forces are experiencing some internal division. On the one side, some elements argue that repeated reliance on the US is a fatal mistake and will bring about more defeats in Eastern and Western Euphrates. They push for an immediate agreement with the central government and its staunch ally Russia over Ayn Issa control. On the other side, the leading and powerful stream in the SDF insists that the militaia should continue alliance with Washington and counter Ankara attacks. 

Limitations ahead of Ankara for a new round of military campaign 

Although Turkey has high military capabilities and a special position to capture Ayn Issa, it faces some roadblocks to realize its plans. Here are some of the main ones: 

1. Syrian and Russian opposition to the occupation of Ayn Issa: Just unlike past years, the Syrians and Russians follow the Turkish military and its aligned forces’ movements with bigger sensitivity. In fact, they are now sure that Turkey does not want to seize the border areas in northern Syria just simply to protect its national security but wants to in the 32-kilometer Syrian territory depth annex 840 kilometers of borderline with Syria to its territory. Damascus and Moscow are now pushing to persuade the Kurds to allow Ayn Issa town to return under the control of the central government. Reports said that Russia recently sent a number of its military police forces to the Turkish-Kurdish clash points. 

2. US opposition to the Turkish campaign: Another obstacle ahead of the Turkish operation in Ayn Issa is the possible opposition of the new US administration. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thinks that the best time for capturing the strategic town is the next 20 days as Trump would depart beacuase the White House will not allow such a campaign by Ankara and its loyalist militias in Ayn Issa when Biden takes the power. The US Central Command Chief (Centcom) General Frank McKenzie a couple of days ago met the SDF commander Mazloum Kobani in the northeastern city of Qamishli. Moreover, the US seems to have not yet authorized flights of the Turkish fighter jets. Moreover, Erdogan is certainly concerned about Biden’s reaction and retaliation after assuming power and thus does not want to initiate early tensions with the incoming US administration.

 

Turkey Kurds Ayn Issa Capture Central Government Operation

