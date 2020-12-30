Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

2,170 Migrants Died trying to Reach Spain in 2020: NGO

2,170 Migrants Died trying to Reach Spain in 2020: NGO

Nearly 2,200 migrants died trying to reach Spain by sea this year, the vast majority of them on their way to the Canary Islands, a migrant rights group said Tuesday.

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Damascus: SANA Syria’s air defenses thwarted Israeli regime’s airstrike on the capital Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday.

Moroccan MPs Call For cancelation of Normalization Deal with Israel Moroccan legislators applied to the Supreme Court on Monday demanding a reversal of the government’s normalization deal with the Israeli regime.

Saudi Rights Activist Goes on Hunger Strike over Harsh Prison Conditions Jailed Saudi human rights activist Mohammed Fahad al-Qahtani has launched an open-ended hunger strike in protest against his conditions at a maximum-security detention center south of the capital, Riyadh.

Iran to Launch Mass Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in 40 Days Iran plans to produce one and a half million doses COVID-19 vaccine within the next 40 days.

Number of Hezbollah’s Precision Missiles Doubled in Year: Sayyed Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said Sunday the resistance movement has the number of its precision missiles over the past year, and has the entire occupied territories inside the range of the precision projectiles.

Turkey Warns Haftar’s Forces against Any Attack on Turkish Forces in Libya urkish defense mister has threatened Libyan forces loyal to general Khalifa Haftar with retaliation if they attacked Turkish troops in the North African country.

Death Toll from Attack in Western Ethiopia Tops 207 The death toll from a Wednesday attack in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia has climbed to 207 people.

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israeli regime’s “unacceptable” policy towards the Palestinians.

India Arrests 75 in Kashmir after Locals Won Election Indian government detained at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists allegedly to forestall political unrest after an alliance of Kashmir’s regional political parties won a local election, Reuters reported.

Russia Defends Envoy who Criticized Israeli Regime Russia defended its envoy to Tel Aviv, after Israeli regime summoned Anatoly Viktorov over his critical interview against the occupying entity. Russian foreign ministry said Viktorov’s remarks were perfectly in line with Moscow’s well-known position on Middle East issues.

Israeli Warplanes Strike Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime fighter jets bombed the Gaza Strip, targeting several localities in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Trump Pardons 4 Blackwater Contractors Who Massacred Iraqis The outgoing US President Donald Trump has pardoned 15 people including four Blackwater contractors who were serving jail sentences for killing 14 civilians including two children in Baghdad in 2007.

US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime The US offered Indonesia with billions in funding as the Trump’s outgoing administration seeks to pressure more countries into normalizing ties with Israeli regime in its final days.

Local Political Parties Win over Hindu Nationalist BJP in Kashmir Local Kashmiri parties has won in Indian-controlled Kashmir elections, gaining a maximum number of seats in the local administration.

Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah Deputy secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement Naim Qassem said the US has assassinated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force Commander due to General Qasem Soleimani’s ability to stop Washington’s “hegemonic schemes”.

Iraq Arrests Suspects over Attack on US Embassy Iraq’s prime minister said several suspects and security officials have been arrested in connection with the latest rocket attack against the US embassy in Baghdad.

China, Russia Call for Unconditional Return of US to Iran Nuclear Deal China and Russia called for unconditional return of the US to 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement between Iran and major world powers at an early date and lift sanctions against Tehran as well as third-party entities and individuals.

Los Angeles Times Suggests Biden to Get Out of Trump Mess on Iran Los Angeles Times said Iran will be among the thorniest issues that President-elect Joe Biden will face when he takes office next month, advising him to lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Saudi, UAE Regimes Used Israeli Pegasus to Hack Phones of Dozens of Al Jazeera Saudi And Emirati regimes reportedly have hacked the personal phones of some 36 Al Jazeera journalists who used a controversial spying tool by Israeli regime’s infamous NSO Group, a report by a Canadian research lab claims.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Alwaght- Syria's air defenses thwarted Israeli regime's airstrike on the capital Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday.

Syria's official SANA news agency said the country’s missile defense systems had confronted the Israeli attack on the capital Damascus’ western countryside.

The state-run media, however, added that the Israeli assault, which was carried out on the southwestern town of al-Zabadani in the Rif Dimashq Governorate, claimed the life of a Syrian soldier and left there others injured.

"Our air defense confronted some of the missiles, which caused one martyr and led to the wounding of three soldiers as well as material damage," SANA quoted a military source as saying.

The incident comes days after Syria’s air defense forces repelled an Israeli airstrike on the western Hama province.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

The Arab country has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

Israel mostly keeps quiet about the attacks on Syrian territories which many view as knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism in country.

The Tel Aviv regime has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since militancy erupted in Syria nine years ago.

Syrian government forces have taken back many areas once controlled by the terrorist groups. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Syria Air Defenses Israeli Aggression

