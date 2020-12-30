Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Damascus: SANA

Alwaght- Syria's air defenses thwarted Israeli regime's airstrike on the capital Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday.

Syria's official SANA news agency said the country’s missile defense systems had confronted the Israeli attack on the capital Damascus’ western countryside.

The state-run media, however, added that the Israeli assault, which was carried out on the southwestern town of al-Zabadani in the Rif Dimashq Governorate, claimed the life of a Syrian soldier and left there others injured.

"Our air defense confronted some of the missiles, which caused one martyr and led to the wounding of three soldiers as well as material damage," SANA quoted a military source as saying.

The incident comes days after Syria’s air defense forces repelled an Israeli airstrike on the western Hama province.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

The Arab country has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

Israel mostly keeps quiet about the attacks on Syrian territories which many view as knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism in country.

The Tel Aviv regime has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since militancy erupted in Syria nine years ago.

Syrian government forces have taken back many areas once controlled by the terrorist groups.