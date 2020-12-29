Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation's Cold Iron While in early December Kuwait announced agreement to end the Cooperation Council crisis, there is no serious will to break the intra-Arab chill.

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Damascus: SANA

Syria’s air defenses thwarted Israeli regime’s airstrike on the capital Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday.

Moroccan MPs Call For cancelation of Normalization Deal with Israel Moroccan legislators applied to the Supreme Court on Monday demanding a reversal of the government’s normalization deal with the Israeli regime.

Saudi Rights Activist Goes on Hunger Strike over Harsh Prison Conditions Jailed Saudi human rights activist Mohammed Fahad al-Qahtani has launched an open-ended hunger strike in protest against his conditions at a maximum-security detention center south of the capital, Riyadh.

Iran to Launch Mass Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in 40 Days Iran plans to produce one and a half million doses COVID-19 vaccine within the next 40 days.

Number of Hezbollah’s Precision Missiles Doubled in Year: Sayyed Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said Sunday the resistance movement has the number of its precision missiles over the past year, and has the entire occupied territories inside the range of the precision projectiles.

Turkey Warns Haftar’s Forces against Any Attack on Turkish Forces in Libya urkish defense mister has threatened Libyan forces loyal to general Khalifa Haftar with retaliation if they attacked Turkish troops in the North African country.

Death Toll from Attack in Western Ethiopia Tops 207 The death toll from a Wednesday attack in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia has climbed to 207 people.

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israeli regime’s “unacceptable” policy towards the Palestinians.

India Arrests 75 in Kashmir after Locals Won Election Indian government detained at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists allegedly to forestall political unrest after an alliance of Kashmir’s regional political parties won a local election, Reuters reported.

Russia Defends Envoy who Criticized Israeli Regime Russia defended its envoy to Tel Aviv, after Israeli regime summoned Anatoly Viktorov over his critical interview against the occupying entity. Russian foreign ministry said Viktorov’s remarks were perfectly in line with Moscow’s well-known position on Middle East issues.

Israeli Warplanes Strike Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime fighter jets bombed the Gaza Strip, targeting several localities in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Trump Pardons 4 Blackwater Contractors Who Massacred Iraqis The outgoing US President Donald Trump has pardoned 15 people including four Blackwater contractors who were serving jail sentences for killing 14 civilians including two children in Baghdad in 2007.

US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime The US offered Indonesia with billions in funding as the Trump’s outgoing administration seeks to pressure more countries into normalizing ties with Israeli regime in its final days.

Local Political Parties Win over Hindu Nationalist BJP in Kashmir Local Kashmiri parties has won in Indian-controlled Kashmir elections, gaining a maximum number of seats in the local administration.

Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah Deputy secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement Naim Qassem said the US has assassinated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force Commander due to General Qasem Soleimani’s ability to stop Washington’s “hegemonic schemes”.

Iraq Arrests Suspects over Attack on US Embassy Iraq’s prime minister said several suspects and security officials have been arrested in connection with the latest rocket attack against the US embassy in Baghdad.

China, Russia Call for Unconditional Return of US to Iran Nuclear Deal China and Russia called for unconditional return of the US to 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement between Iran and major world powers at an early date and lift sanctions against Tehran as well as third-party entities and individuals.

Los Angeles Times Suggests Biden to Get Out of Trump Mess on Iran Los Angeles Times said Iran will be among the thorniest issues that President-elect Joe Biden will face when he takes office next month, advising him to lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Saudi, UAE Regimes Used Israeli Pegasus to Hack Phones of Dozens of Al Jazeera Saudi And Emirati regimes reportedly have hacked the personal phones of some 36 Al Jazeera journalists who used a controversial spying tool by Israeli regime’s infamous NSO Group, a report by a Canadian research lab claims.

EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: MEP Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament, said the European Union is complicit complicit in crimes and atrocities perpetrated by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron

Wednesday 30 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Less than a week to the scheduled (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council’s 41st summit in Riyadh, the clouds of uncertainty and ambiguity are covering the meeting. 

While Kuwait in early December announced a final settlement to the Qatar crisis and end of all differences, now there are serious doubts about the participation of all of the leaders of the member states that would mark a symbolic end to the crisis in this regional bloc. 

One of the most important factors causing such doubt is the absence of the Qatari foreign minister from the virtual meeting of counterparts in the Council that was held on Monday with the aim to coordinate the upcoming summit. 

In fact, Qatar downgraded its representation in the foreign ministerial meeting and instead of Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani sent the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi. 

The Cooperation Council’s meetings since 2017 are held annually in the absence of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. So, holding this year’s meeting with the presence of the leaders of the six member states is necessary to vindicate the recent weeks' words about the end of the crisis. 

But what does make Sheikh Tamim take cautious steps? 

Reluctant rapprochement signal with repeated accusations 

To understand the reason behind the lower-ranking representation of Qatar at the foreign ministers meeting, while the foreign minister was supposed to be present as it was the first gathering since the Kuwait peace announcement, we need to track the course of the events since the day of the agreement to end the crisis. 

First, following the announcement that came after a trip to the region of the Trump advisor Jared Kushner who pressured the blockading countries to review their anti-Qatari measures, no sign of reconciliation and burying the hatchet showed up between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. 

A couple of days after the Kuwait deal was declared, Abdel Khaliq Abdullah, an ex-advisor to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, in a Twitter post reacted to the reports of the agreement saying: “Train of the Arab reconciliation will not move from its place a millimeter without the knowledge and stated agreement of the Emirates.” 

In fact, the UAE, which normalized its diplomatic ties with the Israeli regime and announced plans to pull out its forces from the Yemen war and thus is less concerned about the changes in the White House, and also because it advertises itself as an emerging pole in the Arab world and regional developments and wants to move out of the domination of the big brother Saudi Arabia, is neither willing nor obligated to mend ties with Doha. 

Another issue that worked against the atmosphere of Arab reconciliation was the verbal clash between Doha and Manama over the fishing regions. On December 12, Qatar’s coast guard seized a Bahraini fishing boat in its territorial waters. This was Bahrain’s third intrusion into the waters disputed with Qatar in the past two months. Following the incident, informed sources said Bahrain intensified its dispute with Qatar and intend to reopen the past sea border disputes with Doha, while the case was closed down by the International Court of Justice. In a ruling issued on March 16, 2001, Janan, Al-Zebarah, and Fash Al-Dabil were announced as Qatar sovereignty. Concerning the sea navigation, the court ruled that Qatari commercial vessels had the right to peaceful navigation in Bahrain’s territorial waters close to the Hiwar and Al-Bar islands. 

But after the fishing boat seizure, Bahrain lawmakers published a statement in which they claimed that Doha violated the rights of Bahraini fishermen and sailors and insisted that there should be no reconciliation with Qatar. 

The tense atmosphere continued throughout the virtual meeting of the foreign ministers, disclosing that although Saudi Arabia has taken steps towards a rapprochement under Washington's pressures, other blockaders are far from having such an intention. 

Addressing the meeting on Monday, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani repeated accusations against Doha of funding terrorism and meddling in regional states’ affairs.

“We set out national security and stability as our top goal, continue to fight terrorism and its funding, counter the discourse of incitement to violence and hated, and oppose intervention in our countries. We fight all forms of outlaw entities and boost our cooperation to address the demands of our nations,” he said. 

Qatar’s strategic patience 

The other side of the inconsonance of the stances and statements with the reconciliation agreement and developments is the new chapter of relations formed within the (P) GCC after the 2017 crisis between the Saudi-led bloc and Qatar that resulted in reduced political, economic, and military dependence of Doha on the bloc. Actually, by defying the steep turn of the sanctions, imposed by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, and Egypt, Qatar is now thinking about setting a new order of relations in the equations of power in the Council that would include reduction of Doha commitment to the foreign policy lines drawn by the bloc, especially that the (P) GCC has no bold role in the regional equations and only a name is left of it. 

So, an essential issue for the Qatari emir about presence at the summit is that how Qatar’s improved international position will be saved while making such a concession to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In fact, what so far is named as reconciliation is simply a statement and reconciliatory stances by Riyadh that stopped short of lifting the all-out sea, air, and land blockade or quitting the 13 preconditions set by the four countries for any re-established ties. Perhaps, holding the Saudis waiting behind the détente doors is more yielding for Qatar than its three and half years of strategic patience.

Qatar Persian Gulf Crisis Saudis Reconciliation

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Fighting, Recriminations Shake Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Hopes
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality