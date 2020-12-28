A Yemeni Missile Storm May Be En Route To Saudi Ports

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 29 December 2020

Editor's Choice

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

News

Iran to Launch Mass Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in 40 Days

Iran to Launch Mass Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in 40 Days

Iran plans to produce one and a half million doses COVID-19 vaccine within the next 40 days.

Number of Hezbollah’s Precision Missiles Doubled in Year: Sayyed Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said Sunday the resistance movement has the number of its precision missiles over the past year, and has the entire occupied territories inside the range of the precision projectiles.

Turkey Warns Haftar’s Forces against Any Attack on Turkish Forces in Libya urkish defense mister has threatened Libyan forces loyal to general Khalifa Haftar with retaliation if they attacked Turkish troops in the North African country.

Death Toll from Attack in Western Ethiopia Tops 207 The death toll from a Wednesday attack in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia has climbed to 207 people.

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israeli regime’s “unacceptable” policy towards the Palestinians.

India Arrests 75 in Kashmir after Locals Won Election Indian government detained at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists allegedly to forestall political unrest after an alliance of Kashmir’s regional political parties won a local election, Reuters reported.

Russia Defends Envoy who Criticized Israeli Regime Russia defended its envoy to Tel Aviv, after Israeli regime summoned Anatoly Viktorov over his critical interview against the occupying entity. Russian foreign ministry said Viktorov’s remarks were perfectly in line with Moscow’s well-known position on Middle East issues.

Israeli Warplanes Strike Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime fighter jets bombed the Gaza Strip, targeting several localities in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Trump Pardons 4 Blackwater Contractors Who Massacred Iraqis The outgoing US President Donald Trump has pardoned 15 people including four Blackwater contractors who were serving jail sentences for killing 14 civilians including two children in Baghdad in 2007.

US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime The US offered Indonesia with billions in funding as the Trump’s outgoing administration seeks to pressure more countries into normalizing ties with Israeli regime in its final days.

Local Political Parties Win over Hindu Nationalist BJP in Kashmir Local Kashmiri parties has won in Indian-controlled Kashmir elections, gaining a maximum number of seats in the local administration.

Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah Deputy secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement Naim Qassem said the US has assassinated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force Commander due to General Qasem Soleimani’s ability to stop Washington’s “hegemonic schemes”.

Iraq Arrests Suspects over Attack on US Embassy Iraq’s prime minister said several suspects and security officials have been arrested in connection with the latest rocket attack against the US embassy in Baghdad.

China, Russia Call for Unconditional Return of US to Iran Nuclear Deal China and Russia called for unconditional return of the US to 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement between Iran and major world powers at an early date and lift sanctions against Tehran as well as third-party entities and individuals.

Los Angeles Times Suggests Biden to Get Out of Trump Mess on Iran Los Angeles Times said Iran will be among the thorniest issues that President-elect Joe Biden will face when he takes office next month, advising him to lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Saudi, UAE Regimes Used Israeli Pegasus to Hack Phones of Dozens of Al Jazeera Saudi And Emirati regimes reportedly have hacked the personal phones of some 36 Al Jazeera journalists who used a controversial spying tool by Israeli regime’s infamous NSO Group, a report by a Canadian research lab claims.

EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: MEP Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament, said the European Union is complicit complicit in crimes and atrocities perpetrated by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen.

UN Chief Urges Trade with Iran despite US Sanctions UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged preserving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, urging the world countries to engage in trade ties with the Islamic Republic based on Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the agreement.

British Legislators Call for Sanctions on Saudi Arabia over Detention of Royals British Member of Parliament called for imposing sanctions on Saudi Arabia over the regime’s growing human rights abuses, including the unlawful detention of the former Saudi crown prince and other royals.

Indonesia Dismisses Israeli Media Claims about Normalization with Israeli Regime Indonesia rejected Israeli media claims that Jakarta plans to establish diplomatic relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

A Yemeni Missile Storm May Be En Route To Saudi Ports

Dubai, Switzerland, London: How UAE Became Smuggling Hub for ’Blood Gold’

Iran to Launch Mass Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in 40 Days

Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah

Trump Pardons 4 Blackwater Contractors Who Massacred Iraqis

India Arrests 75 in Kashmir after Locals Won Election

Will The UAE Be Another Occupied Palestine?

Dubai, Switzerland, London: How UAE Became Smuggling Hub for ’Blood Gold’

Turkey Warns Haftar’s Forces against Any Attack on Turkish Forces in Libya

US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime

Saudis Hire Al-Qaeda Fighters In Yemen

Tunisia’s Three Big Crises 10 Years After Revolution

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable

Death Toll from Attack in Western Ethiopia Tops 207

Turkish-Israeli Detente: How Erdogan Stripped Turkey Of Its Islamic Identity

Local Political Parties Win over Hindu Nationalist BJP in Kashmir

Israel’s Genocide in Gaza Goes Uninterrupted, But Is Europe Finally Taking Notice?

Turkey, Victim To US-EU Rapprochement

Can Post-Trump US Stay In Eastern Syria?

Iran to Legally Pursue Leakage of IAEA Confidential Report: Diplomat

EU Calls for Probe into Israel Regime’s Killing of Palestinian Teen

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India?

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable

Israeli Warplanes Strike Besieged Gaza Strip

New Wave Of Peshmerga-PKK Clashes: What Are the Drivers?

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination

Iran FM Condemns US Sanctions on Turkey

Turkey Warns Haftar’s Forces against Any Attack on Turkish Forces in Libya

Kabul-Taliban Preliminary Agreement Under US Pressure and Government Unwillingness

Israeli Regime Obstacle to Sustainable Security in West Asia: Iran Parliament Speaker

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

A Yemeni Missile Storm May Be En Route To Saudi Ports

Tuesday 29 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
A Yemeni Missile Storm May Be En Route To Saudi Ports

Related Content

Self-Defense Yemen’s Right against Saudi aggression: Ansarullah

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Its Missile Hit Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport

How Do Ansarullah’s Victories Influence Yemen Equations?

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- It has been a long time that the control of the Yemen war slid out of the control of the Saudis and Riyadh desperately has been seeking a way out of the quagmire it is stuck in. 

Five years on, Saudi regime's defeat ins definite and the scales are tipped n favor of the Yemenis. The defining feature of this defeat is the increase of the vulnerability of the Arab kingdom to Yemeni strikes. 

For example, over the past month, the routes of oil transfer in the western ports of the kingdom on the Red Sea coasts through to the western provinces experienced unprecedented insecurity. 

The attacks targeted at least three Saudi-rented oil tankers that carry petroleum products from the country’s eastern port of Yanbu to the southern ports of Jeddah and Shaghigh, with the Saudis failing to take effective measures to protect their marine trade and oil shipments.

The existence of such a Saudi security loophole in the Saudi military defense in the face of growing Yemeni Ansarullah capabilities causes the Yemeni movement to give ultimatums for their demands with more confidence as Saudi Arabia is severely reliant on the oil incomes amid financial crisis it is grappling with.

On Sunday, the Foreign Minister of Sana’a-based National Salvation Government Hesham Sharaf Abdullah warned the Saudi-led coalition that if it does not review its policy of impoverishment of the Yemeni people, Ansarullah will launch retaliatory strikes on the ports of the aggression countries.

“Sana’a will not stay indifferent as some think. If the blockade on Yemeni ports continues, the enemy’s ports will not remain immune to strikes.

Saudi economic arteries within Yemen missile range 

2019 witnessed important changes in Yemen war equations as the country initiated its waves  of crippling missile strikes, dubbed Operation Deterrence”, against strategic targets in the Saudi depth. The first phase was launched on August 17, when missiles and drones of the revolutionary forces of Yemen carried out an attack on Al-Shayba oilfield operated by Aramco oil giant in southwestern Saudi Arabia and only 10 kilometers from the Emirati borders.

The second phase came on September 14, 2019, when 10 drones launched air raids on Aramco oil processing facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais east of the kingdom, shutting down half of the kingdom's oil production capacity. The aftermath of the operation disturbed Saudi Arabia for several months, destroying the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans to sell part of the Aramco stake to raise the cash much needed for economic recovery. The third and fourth phases came in February and June 2020, targeting Aramco, military, and intelligence positions.

The Saudi failure to counter Ansarullah's missile power is now also seen along with the kingdom’s failure in the asymmetrical warfare in the sea. This would make the Yemeni reciprocal strikes more painful as the Saudis are heavily reliant on the ports that play a key role in the country’s foreign trade. 

To understand the case, we can look at the enormous investment Saudi Arabia made in the past years on its ports. In 2014, it held its first marine conference in the coastal city of Dammam to highlight its commitments to expand its maritime sector. It so far held another three maritime sector conferences. 

One of the steps toward this aim was the King Salman Global Maritime Industries Complex. A project launched with a joint investment of Aramco, National Transportation Authority (Bahri), Hyundai Heavy Industries, and Lamprell engineering company. According to a report published in 2018 by Saudi Investment Bank and Jadwa Investments, the project will be complete by 2022. 

According to Saudi officials, the project, with a 45 billion Saudi riyal ($11.9) investment, is planned to make 64 billion riyals ($17) annually, boost GDP and trade, and create 80,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2030. 

The key Saudi port is Jeddah port which is also one of the most important ports in the whole region. It is located on the Red Sea coast and the largest port on this sea’s coasts. Over 800 kilometers of distance separates Jeddah port from the Ansarullah-administered regions in Yemen. 

Dammam is the second largest port of the kingdom, located on the Persian Gulf coasts. Home to 56 multifunction container cranes and a large number of docking and fishing piers, Dammam port is another key port, with over 1,000 kilometers from Sana’a. 

Al-Jubail port with 1,500 kilometers, Port of Jiran with 230 kilometers, and Port of Shaghigh with 500 kilometers of distance from Yemen are the other important Saudi ports. 

Marking these ports as potential targets while they have a long distance from Yemen demonstrates Ansarullah’s substantial military and defense capability boost in the face of the aggression countries, a major change in the war equations, and the fact that Saudi Arabia has no choice but yielding to Sana’a demands for end of the five-year inhumane blockade on Yemen.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Arabia Ansarullah Yemen War Ports Missile

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Fighting, Recriminations Shake Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Hopes
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality