Number of Hezbollah’s Precision Missiles Doubled in Year: Sayyed Nasrallah

Alwaght- Secretary-general of Lebanon's Hezbollah said Sunday the resistance movement has the number of its precision missiles over the past year, and has the entire occupied territories inside the range of the precision projectiles.

In a wide-ranging interview with Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said, “The number of precision missiles at the resistance’s disposal has now doubled what it was a year ago".

"Any target across the area of occupied Palestine that we want to hit, we are able to hit accurately,” he added.

In his Sunday interview, Nasrallah said his resistance group will avenge Israel’s killing of one of its members, Ali Kamel Mohsen Jawad, in an airstrike in Syria on July 20, as well as for the US assassination in January of Iran's IRGC’s Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani along with Iraq’s PMF Deputy Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Touching on General Soleimani's assassination, Sayyed Hassan said "I believe that Israel and Saudi Arabia were culprits in this crime as well, even if their role was just to provoke Washington to commit it".

Since the attack, the Israeli military has been on high alert near the Lebanese border, fearing retaliation by Hezbollah. Experts say several trigger-happy actions by Israeli troops near the border have exposed the extent of qualm in the regime.

In his interview, the Hezbollah chief said the incessant flight of Israeli drones in Lebanese skies reflects the regime’s “confusion.” Hezbollah, he said, has adequate weapons against the drones and fired at them on several occasions.

"The flight of Zionist drones in Lebanon's airspace shows a strong fear of the response by the resistance. The Israelis know that we fired the right weapon at their drones without disclosing it," Nasrallah said.

In the interview, Hezbollah's leader said that that Saudi regime has been seeking to assassinate him for a long time and that the kingdom has involved the United States and Israel in the plan.

“Our data indicates that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman raised the issue of my assassination during his visit to Washington,” he said, adding that the Americans “agreed to a Saudi request to assassinate me, that Israel would implement it.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also touched on US-induced normalization agreements between several Arab states and Israel, which have seen the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco embrace Tel Aviv.

Nasrallah said the normalization spree came as no surprise since “most of the Arab regimes used to sell the Palestinians only words".

"Nothing in the world justifies…giving up Palestine,” he said.

The normalization agreements, Nasrallah said, only helped end a period of “hypocrisy” and indicated that “the masks have fallen” and the real nature of these regimes have been exposed.