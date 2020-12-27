Iraqi Fury As Trump Pardons Blackwater War Criminals

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 27 December 2020

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

The death toll from a Wednesday attack in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia has climbed to 207 people.

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israeli regime’s “unacceptable” policy towards the Palestinians.

India Arrests 75 in Kashmir after Locals Won Election Indian government detained at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists allegedly to forestall political unrest after an alliance of Kashmir’s regional political parties won a local election, Reuters reported.

Russia Defends Envoy who Criticized Israeli Regime Russia defended its envoy to Tel Aviv, after Israeli regime summoned Anatoly Viktorov over his critical interview against the occupying entity. Russian foreign ministry said Viktorov’s remarks were perfectly in line with Moscow’s well-known position on Middle East issues.

Israeli Warplanes Strike Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime fighter jets bombed the Gaza Strip, targeting several localities in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Trump Pardons 4 Blackwater Contractors Who Massacred Iraqis The outgoing US President Donald Trump has pardoned 15 people including four Blackwater contractors who were serving jail sentences for killing 14 civilians including two children in Baghdad in 2007.

US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime The US offered Indonesia with billions in funding as the Trump’s outgoing administration seeks to pressure more countries into normalizing ties with Israeli regime in its final days.

Local Political Parties Win over Hindu Nationalist BJP in Kashmir Local Kashmiri parties has won in Indian-controlled Kashmir elections, gaining a maximum number of seats in the local administration.

Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah Deputy secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement Naim Qassem said the US has assassinated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force Commander due to General Qasem Soleimani’s ability to stop Washington’s “hegemonic schemes”.

Iraq Arrests Suspects over Attack on US Embassy Iraq’s prime minister said several suspects and security officials have been arrested in connection with the latest rocket attack against the US embassy in Baghdad.

China, Russia Call for Unconditional Return of US to Iran Nuclear Deal China and Russia called for unconditional return of the US to 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement between Iran and major world powers at an early date and lift sanctions against Tehran as well as third-party entities and individuals.

Los Angeles Times Suggests Biden to Get Out of Trump Mess on Iran Los Angeles Times said Iran will be among the thorniest issues that President-elect Joe Biden will face when he takes office next month, advising him to lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Saudi, UAE Regimes Used Israeli Pegasus to Hack Phones of Dozens of Al Jazeera Saudi And Emirati regimes reportedly have hacked the personal phones of some 36 Al Jazeera journalists who used a controversial spying tool by Israeli regime’s infamous NSO Group, a report by a Canadian research lab claims.

EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: MEP Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament, said the European Union is complicit complicit in crimes and atrocities perpetrated by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen.

UN Chief Urges Trade with Iran despite US Sanctions UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged preserving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, urging the world countries to engage in trade ties with the Islamic Republic based on Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the agreement.

British Legislators Call for Sanctions on Saudi Arabia over Detention of Royals British Member of Parliament called for imposing sanctions on Saudi Arabia over the regime’s growing human rights abuses, including the unlawful detention of the former Saudi crown prince and other royals.

Indonesia Dismisses Israeli Media Claims about Normalization with Israeli Regime Indonesia rejected Israeli media claims that Jakarta plans to establish diplomatic relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

Saudi Regime Keeps f African Migrants in Appalling Conditions: Rights Group Saudi Arabia has held hundreds of migrant workers, mostly Ethiopian, in a deportation center in “appalling” conditions, Human Rights Watch reported on Tuesday.

Hamas Urges Unity, Resistance against Israeli Regime Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called for unity and resistance against Israel, vowing to keep fighting against the Tel Aviv regime until the liberation of occupied territories.

Iran FM Condemns US Sanctions on Turkey Iranian foreign minister condemned US sanctions against neighboring Turkey, saying we “with its people in government” in the face of Washington’s pressure.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iraqi Fury As Trump Pardons Blackwater War Criminals

Sunday 27 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iraqi Fury As Trump Pardons Blackwater War Criminals

Alwaght- Trump's measures in the closing days of his presidency are still controversial. 

Recently, he issued pardons to some of Blackwater military contractors who committed crimes during the Iraq campaign. 

The pardoned military personnel had hands stained in killing of 14 Iraqi civilians in 2007, including Nicholas Slatton who was given by court a life sentence. This personnel were convicted for opening fire at Iraqi civilians in Nisour Square in Baghdad on September 16, 2007. 

Contractors of Blackwater Security Consulting (now Academi), a private military company contracted by the US government to provide security services in Iraq, shot at Iraqi civilians, in Nisour Square, while escorting a US embassy convoy. Sued by the Iraqis and some rights groups, the criminals were given life sentences. But now they are pardoned by the outgoing president. 

Iraqis’ fury 

In Iraq, the reactions to the Trump measure were massive. Hezbollah Brigades published a statement saying that the “evil American government keeps humiliating the dignity of our people. Pardoning the members of Blackwater who committed Nisour Square crime is an act of oppression.” 

 “This pardon displays the scale of the US enmity to our people and also its bullying policies. The US lives in illusion to think that we will forget its crimes or quit our right for revenge against the murderers.” 

The movement called on all political parties, people, and also the government institutions to confront the US action. “Judicial actions must be taken to bring the US to justice for all its crimes,” the statement read. 

Iraq’s foreign ministry also released a statement, lashing out at Trump’s decision to pardon four apparently criminal members of the notorious American security company, adding that the move runs counter to the human rights principles. 

The statement said that the decision taken by the US leader did not consider the danger of the crimes committed. It also asserted that the move did not comply with the American stated commitment to principles of human rights, justice, and rule of law. “Lamentably, it disregards the dignity of the victims and the rights of their relatives,” the statement held. 

Next in the line came the Iraqi parliament’s Foreign Relations Commission that strongly blasted the move. “We will closely watch the actions taken by the foreign ministry in this regard,” it emphasized. 

“Iraq should stop and review contracts with American security companies in response,” the commission urged. 

Fatah, Saerun, Sadeqoun, Nasr, State of Law, and Iraqioun Parliamentary blocs separately condemned the move and called it a betrayal of the Iraqi blood. 

They held that pardoning criminals condemned by internal and international courts is ignorance of these courts and their stance against the operations that massacred the civilians. 

American capitulation 

The American president has offered legal cover to the Blackwater criminals, one of whom the jury convicted f murder and three others of shooting and carrying arms. According to the court rulings, Slatton was given a life sentence for “first-class murder” and the three others were sentenced to 30 years in prison. 

But what does it mean to forgive criminals who are apparently convicted even by the American courts? Why does the US president pardon them while they are serving their terms? 

Trump seems to have a promotional goal behind the act. The rightist and racist groups in the US have always been accused of humiliation and mistreatment of other nations of the world. With this pardon, Trump intended to give green light to the rightist and white supremacist groups in the US. Very likely, he wanted to send them a message telling them his time is not over and he may seek power in the upcoming years. 

From another aspect, releasing the war criminals carries hallmarks for the implementation of American capitulation in Iraq. When American war criminals are easily forgiven by the US officials, this means capitulation. The capitulation grants legal immunity to a foreign country’s political and military personnel against prosecutions in the subject country. 

Also, the step by the American leader leaves no doubt for many Iraqis that not only the US does not respect their dignity but also it is not afraid to do whatever it can against them. 

This approach is not peculiar to a specific American party or person. Rather, the humiliation of their nations is a trait of the American policy. While Iraq burst into massive anger at the Trump measure, in the US there was no reaction. Even the Democrats who look for the smallest pretext against Trump, declined to show the least reactions. Their silence may disclose their relative happiness with the pardons. 

Experts assert that it is simple-mindedness to assess the behavior of the Democratic and Republican officials towards Iraq are of great difference. The conclusion is that the US occupation and crimes in Iraq are not specific to a single American party. Rather, the totality of the US political system is not afraid to commit war crimes in other countries.

Iraq US Pardon Criminal War Crimes Blackwater

