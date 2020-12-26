Tunisia’s Three Big Crises 10 Years After Revolution

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Death Toll from Attack in Western Ethiopia Tops 207

Death Toll from Attack in Western Ethiopia Tops 207

The death toll from a Wednesday attack in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia has climbed to 207 people.

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israeli regime’s “unacceptable” policy towards the Palestinians.

India Arrests 75 in Kashmir after Locals Won Election Indian government detained at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists allegedly to forestall political unrest after an alliance of Kashmir’s regional political parties won a local election, Reuters reported.

Russia Defends Envoy who Criticized Israeli Regime Russia defended its envoy to Tel Aviv, after Israeli regime summoned Anatoly Viktorov over his critical interview against the occupying entity. Russian foreign ministry said Viktorov’s remarks were perfectly in line with Moscow’s well-known position on Middle East issues.

Israeli Warplanes Strike Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime fighter jets bombed the Gaza Strip, targeting several localities in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Trump Pardons 4 Blackwater Contractors Who Massacred Iraqis The outgoing US President Donald Trump has pardoned 15 people including four Blackwater contractors who were serving jail sentences for killing 14 civilians including two children in Baghdad in 2007.

US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime The US offered Indonesia with billions in funding as the Trump’s outgoing administration seeks to pressure more countries into normalizing ties with Israeli regime in its final days.

Local Political Parties Win over Hindu Nationalist BJP in Kashmir Local Kashmiri parties has won in Indian-controlled Kashmir elections, gaining a maximum number of seats in the local administration.

Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah Deputy secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement Naim Qassem said the US has assassinated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force Commander due to General Qasem Soleimani’s ability to stop Washington’s “hegemonic schemes”.

Iraq Arrests Suspects over Attack on US Embassy Iraq’s prime minister said several suspects and security officials have been arrested in connection with the latest rocket attack against the US embassy in Baghdad.

China, Russia Call for Unconditional Return of US to Iran Nuclear Deal China and Russia called for unconditional return of the US to 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement between Iran and major world powers at an early date and lift sanctions against Tehran as well as third-party entities and individuals.

Los Angeles Times Suggests Biden to Get Out of Trump Mess on Iran Los Angeles Times said Iran will be among the thorniest issues that President-elect Joe Biden will face when he takes office next month, advising him to lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Saudi, UAE Regimes Used Israeli Pegasus to Hack Phones of Dozens of Al Jazeera Saudi And Emirati regimes reportedly have hacked the personal phones of some 36 Al Jazeera journalists who used a controversial spying tool by Israeli regime’s infamous NSO Group, a report by a Canadian research lab claims.

EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: MEP Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament, said the European Union is complicit complicit in crimes and atrocities perpetrated by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen.

UN Chief Urges Trade with Iran despite US Sanctions UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged preserving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, urging the world countries to engage in trade ties with the Islamic Republic based on Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the agreement.

British Legislators Call for Sanctions on Saudi Arabia over Detention of Royals British Member of Parliament called for imposing sanctions on Saudi Arabia over the regime’s growing human rights abuses, including the unlawful detention of the former Saudi crown prince and other royals.

Indonesia Dismisses Israeli Media Claims about Normalization with Israeli Regime Indonesia rejected Israeli media claims that Jakarta plans to establish diplomatic relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

Saudi Regime Keeps f African Migrants in Appalling Conditions: Rights Group Saudi Arabia has held hundreds of migrant workers, mostly Ethiopian, in a deportation center in “appalling” conditions, Human Rights Watch reported on Tuesday.

Hamas Urges Unity, Resistance against Israeli Regime Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called for unity and resistance against Israel, vowing to keep fighting against the Tel Aviv regime until the liberation of occupied territories.

Iran FM Condemns US Sanctions on Turkey Iranian foreign minister condemned US sanctions against neighboring Turkey, saying we “with its people in government” in the face of Washington’s pressure.

Tunisia’s Three Big Crises 10 Years After Revolution

Sunday 27 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Tunisia’s Three Big Crises 10 Years After Revolution
Alwaght- Among Arab countries that were swept with the 2011 uprisings, Tunisia is well mentioned as a country that built a democratic political system out of the ashes of the revolution. Still, the country presently deals with three simultaneous crises. 

First, the economy is in critical condition. Like the past 10 years, there is no light at the end of the tunnel as the country is witnessing tough economic days. 

Second, the relations between the Islamic and secular parties are increasingly confrontational compared to the past. 

Third, Ennahda Movement, the powerful Islamic party that played a crucial role in the transition period, is grappling with a leadership crisis. Rached Ghannouchi, the movement’s leader whose ideological flexibility and political pragmatism managed to distance the country in the transition from the post-revolution crises the other countries faced, is seeing the end of his second term and should step down according to the party rules. This has caused deep divisions in the movement. 

The Tunisian economy has been in recession since the uprising that toppled the dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. It has sustained damage due to fragile back-to-back governments. Roughly all of them have been unsuccessful in introducing essential reforms. 

Since 2011, the country saw 11 governments coming and going, each with an average life of 10 months. This stripped the governments of chances to strengthen the power and follow a comprehensive program for real reforms. This instability is one of the downsides of Tunisian democracy. 

An image of instability from Tunisia has been scaring away home and foreign investment and capital. The GDP per capita shrunk since 2010. Though in the next years it rallied, the African country lost its pace again as the coronavirus pandemic crisis struck. According to the World Bank data, the Tunisian economy in the second half of 2020 shrunk 21 percent, as tourism and exports respectively dropped 47 and 27 percent. The Unemployment rate is now 18 percent and the poverty is increasing, though extreme poverty, defined as making less than $1.90 a day, is below 1 percent in the country. 

Even though some of the worrisome figures are from the COVID-19 outbreak, with respect to the recession the country lived over the past 10 years it is unlikely the economy will improve considerably in the near future. This challenge augments the public distrust in the existing political system’s power to address the daily problems the people are grappling with, and at the same time paves the way for the rise of populist actors in the nation’s political scene. 

Against the backdrop of these gloomy economic conditions are escalating the political tensions, as the Annahda’s legitimacy is questioned by the secular parties. 

Charges of corruption against the movement are increasing. This is while the corruption is in the depth of the ruling political elite and Annahda is very likely not worse than others. But the problem is that the political factions blame each other for the crisis and accuse of hindering the reforms when they face public unhappiness with political fighting and difficult economic conditions. 

Meanwhile, the internal Annahda crisis deteriorates the already unstable political situation in the country. Despite differences between the Ghannouchi-led pragmatic faction and the more radical factions, the movement has so far been successful in showing a picture of unity from itself. But this picture is collapsing as gaps widen between the veteran politician and former political prisoner Ghannouchi and younger politicians who emerged after the 2011 revolution. Now many believe that a deepening chasem exists inside the body of Annahda. Drifting closer to the 11th Annahda convention has sped up the crisis inside the movement. This assembly will set the political landscape for the future and most importantly for the new chief. According to the party’s statute, Ghannouchi cannot get the post for a third term. 

In September, a 100-member party group sent him a letter urging him to announce he will not run for the post anymore and to arrange the party convention before year’s end. The request was not addressed and a month later the group wrote a second letter to him, which led to the boycott of the meeting of the central council of the movement by one-third of the members on November 10. 

Ghannouchi supporters argue that in the difficult current conditions, Annahda needs a charismatic leader and therefore he should take the post for the third term, though against the statute lines. On the opposite side, some warn that flouting the party rules not only compromises democracy inside the party but also the whole governance. Some back a middle path, however. They say that while a new leader is chosen, a new post should be created for Ghannouchi for higher levels of decision making. But none are yet addressed. 

The way of settling the internal crisis affects the other problems of the country. If Ghannouchi is elected for the second time, the ground will be paved for parties that claim Annahda take moves against the democratic principles. This means an intensification of political rivalry which in turn would yield political instability and divert the parliament from reforms and finding remedies to serious economic woes. 10 years after the revolution, the Tunisian democracy is crisis-hit.

Tunisia Annahda Crisis Reforms Economy Ghannouchi

