Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable

Alwaght- Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israeli regime's “unacceptable” policy towards the Palestinians.

Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel’s occupation in the West Bank and the regime's mistreatment of Palestinians. It has also criticized recent US-brokered rapprochements between Israel and four Muslim countries.

“The Palestine policy is our red line. It is impossible for us to accept Israel’s Palestine policies. Their merciless acts there are unacceptable,” Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

“If there were no issues at the top level (in Israel), our ties could have been very different,” he said, adding that the two countries continued to share intelligence. “We would have liked to bring our ties to a better point,” Erdogan added.

Turkey and Israel expelled each other’s ambassadors in 2018 after Israeli forces killed dozens of Palestinians in clashes on the Gaza border.

In August this year, Israel accused Turkey of giving passports to a dozen Hamas members in Istanbul, describing the move as “a very unfriendly step”.

Hamas won control of Gaza strip in 2007 election, and the resistance movement has fought three wars with the occupying Israeli regime since then. Turkey says Hamas is a legitimate political movement that won power through democratic elections.

Israel has formalized ties with four Arab countries this year - the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. It said on Wednesday it was working towards normalizing ties with a fifth Muslim nation, possibly in Asia.

Ankara has slammed the U.S.-brokered deals, with Erdogan previously threatening to suspend diplomatic ties with the UAE and withdraw its envoy. Turkey also slammed Bahrain’s decision to formalize ties as a blow to efforts to defend the Palestinian cause.

Palestinians see the US-brokered deals as a betrayal of a long-standing demand that Israel first meet their demand for statehood.