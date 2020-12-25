Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq

More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq NATO and US-led Western coalition eye shoring up their military presence in central Iraq and the Kurdish region while paraliemmnt calls for their exit.

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Death Toll from Attack in Western Ethiopia Tops 207

The death toll from a Wednesday attack in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia has climbed to 207 people.

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israeli regime’s “unacceptable” policy towards the Palestinians.

India Arrests 75 in Kashmir after Locals Won Election Indian government detained at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists allegedly to forestall political unrest after an alliance of Kashmir’s regional political parties won a local election, Reuters reported.

Russia Defends Envoy who Criticized Israeli Regime Russia defended its envoy to Tel Aviv, after Israeli regime summoned Anatoly Viktorov over his critical interview against the occupying entity. Russian foreign ministry said Viktorov’s remarks were perfectly in line with Moscow’s well-known position on Middle East issues.

Israeli Warplanes Strike Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime fighter jets bombed the Gaza Strip, targeting several localities in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Trump Pardons 4 Blackwater Contractors Who Massacred Iraqis The outgoing US President Donald Trump has pardoned 15 people including four Blackwater contractors who were serving jail sentences for killing 14 civilians including two children in Baghdad in 2007.

US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime The US offered Indonesia with billions in funding as the Trump’s outgoing administration seeks to pressure more countries into normalizing ties with Israeli regime in its final days.

Local Political Parties Win over Hindu Nationalist BJP in Kashmir Local Kashmiri parties has won in Indian-controlled Kashmir elections, gaining a maximum number of seats in the local administration.

Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah Deputy secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement Naim Qassem said the US has assassinated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force Commander due to General Qasem Soleimani’s ability to stop Washington’s “hegemonic schemes”.

Iraq Arrests Suspects over Attack on US Embassy Iraq’s prime minister said several suspects and security officials have been arrested in connection with the latest rocket attack against the US embassy in Baghdad.

China, Russia Call for Unconditional Return of US to Iran Nuclear Deal China and Russia called for unconditional return of the US to 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement between Iran and major world powers at an early date and lift sanctions against Tehran as well as third-party entities and individuals.

Los Angeles Times Suggests Biden to Get Out of Trump Mess on Iran Los Angeles Times said Iran will be among the thorniest issues that President-elect Joe Biden will face when he takes office next month, advising him to lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Saudi, UAE Regimes Used Israeli Pegasus to Hack Phones of Dozens of Al Jazeera Saudi And Emirati regimes reportedly have hacked the personal phones of some 36 Al Jazeera journalists who used a controversial spying tool by Israeli regime’s infamous NSO Group, a report by a Canadian research lab claims.

EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: MEP Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament, said the European Union is complicit complicit in crimes and atrocities perpetrated by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen.

UN Chief Urges Trade with Iran despite US Sanctions UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged preserving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, urging the world countries to engage in trade ties with the Islamic Republic based on Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the agreement.

British Legislators Call for Sanctions on Saudi Arabia over Detention of Royals British Member of Parliament called for imposing sanctions on Saudi Arabia over the regime’s growing human rights abuses, including the unlawful detention of the former Saudi crown prince and other royals.

Indonesia Dismisses Israeli Media Claims about Normalization with Israeli Regime Indonesia rejected Israeli media claims that Jakarta plans to establish diplomatic relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

Saudi Regime Keeps f African Migrants in Appalling Conditions: Rights Group Saudi Arabia has held hundreds of migrant workers, mostly Ethiopian, in a deportation center in “appalling” conditions, Human Rights Watch reported on Tuesday.

Hamas Urges Unity, Resistance against Israeli Regime Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called for unity and resistance against Israel, vowing to keep fighting against the Tel Aviv regime until the liberation of occupied territories.

Iran FM Condemns US Sanctions on Turkey Iranian foreign minister condemned US sanctions against neighboring Turkey, saying we “with its people in government” in the face of Washington’s pressure.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Saturday 26 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
More Instability to Come? NATO Plans Military Activity Boost In Iraq

Illegal, Unconstructive: NATO Eyes Mission Boost In Iraq

Alwaght- Security has been the missing link of all of the political and social developments in Iraq in the years that followed 2003, the year the US invaded and occupied the West Asian country. Although in the beginning, the then US President George W. Bush in his message to the Iraqis promised democracy, stability, and freedom, what can all remember since then happening in Iraq is instability and insecurity. The US-led Westerners, however, usually insist that it is through cooperation with them that Iraq can obtain security and stability. 

As part of this Western approach, recently the NATO deputy chief John Manza in a video conference with Qassem al-Aaraji, the Iraqi national security advisor, stated that the Western military organization plans to support, train, advise, capacitate, and boost the qualitative skills of the Iraqi armed forces next year. The comments follow ones by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg who highlighted the bloc’s plans to strengthen its military presence in Iraq and continue “support to the local forces.” 

In addition to the new NATO movements, the Minister of Peshmerga Affairs of the Iraqi Kurdistan region Shouresh Ismail on December 23 talked about plans by the so-called Western anti-ISIS coalition in Iraq to train the Kurdish military forces. 

These two plans by the NATO and the Western coalition, both led by the US, promote a question: How much can their plans help bring security and political stability to Iraq? 

Will Western military presence in Iraq bring security to the country? 

Since the beginning of the occupation of Iraq by the US in 2003, the Washington-headed Western countries have insisted that their strategy is based on the use of their military forces to provide security for Iraq. In the preliminary years of occupation, American and British military forces were amassed in central and southern cities undertaking security and management of the situation while Iraq was in transition. But before the first official post-Saddam government formed by Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq not only did not taste security but also things worsened in the country. 

Then came the 2009 security pact between Washington and Baghdad that brought about everything but stability and the citizens lived under threats of terrorism all the time. 

But the turning point of the Western stances on Iraq’s security happened in 2014 when the ISIS terrorist group emerged in the country. Ignoring the security pact with Baghdad, Washington and NATO in the initial months of the ISIS rise passively followed the developments and negatively responded to the Iraqi government’s demand for help. Now, the NATO and the Washington coalition are talking about backing the Iraqi military forces while their several-year record of actions has resulted in unstable conditions. 

NATO plan conflicts with the Iraqi parliament’s bill 

The NATO plan to bolster its presence and the so-called cooperation with the Iraqi army is being stated while on January 5, Iraq’s lawmakers approved a bill obligating the government to expel the foreign military forces from the country. The bill came on the heels of the US assassination of Iran Quds Force’s Commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq Hashd al-Shabbi’s Deputy Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Despite all skids put under the parliament’s move, what is definite is the Western intention to boost military presence is in stark contrast to the parliament’s law and also the sovereignty of Iraq. In other words, the US and NATO intend to circumvent the legislation under the ruse of providing security and advisory support to the Iraqi forces. 

Meanwhile, by creating crises and highlighting the security threats, Washington seeks to buy time and forge excuses for its military presence in the country. One of the US measures to this end in the past months was preparing the ground for ISIS re-emergence in central parts of Iraq. The plot was foiled with the vigilance showed by the security and military forces, especially the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). Their timely response to the ISIS elements’ attempt to reorganize by fueling a sectarian conflict nipped the conspiracy in the bud. 

Training and equipping the Peshmerga: Holding Iraqi security hostage 

Another point regarding the NATO and international alliance’s plan for 2021 is the establishment of cooperation with the Kurdish Peshmerga forces which is illegal according to the Iraqi national constitution. Although the constitution specifies the Peshmerga as guardians of the autonomous Kurdish region, there is no legal authorization to the recognition of their membership in the Iraqi armed forces. This means that the NATO independent training and equipping of the Kurdish forces in the past years and next year can be deemed a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and undermining national security and territorial integrity. In fact, the West engages with the Peshmerga forces to push the Iraqi national sovereignty to segmentation, a trick they think can guarantee their continued presence. 

All in all, history tells that entrusting security structure rebuilding with the US and NATO is like sowing seeds on a land replete with mines that would yield nothing continuation of the cycle of insecurity. Although Iraq still struggles with huge economic problems, the humanitarian and financial tolls Iraq sustained after the anti-ISIS war ordeal support the idea that the best option for Iraq is embracing home-made and regional security formula in full contrast to the occupational schemes of the trans-regional powers, specifically the US, in West Asia. 

