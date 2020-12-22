Will The UAE Be Another Occupied Palestine?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Trump Pardons 4 Blackwater Contractors Who Massacred Iraqis

The outgoing US President Donald Trump has pardoned 15 people including four Blackwater contractors who were serving jail sentences for killing 14 civilians including two children in Baghdad in 2007.

US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime The US offered Indonesia with billions in funding as the Trump’s outgoing administration seeks to pressure more countries into normalizing ties with Israeli regime in its final days.

Local Political Parties Win over Hindu Nationalist BJP in Kashmir Local Kashmiri parties has won in Indian-controlled Kashmir elections, gaining a maximum number of seats in the local administration.

Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah Deputy secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement Naim Qassem said the US has assassinated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force Commander due to General Qasem Soleimani’s ability to stop Washington’s “hegemonic schemes”.

Iraq Arrests Suspects over Attack on US Embassy Iraq’s prime minister said several suspects and security officials have been arrested in connection with the latest rocket attack against the US embassy in Baghdad.

China, Russia Call for Unconditional Return of US to Iran Nuclear Deal China and Russia called for unconditional return of the US to 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement between Iran and major world powers at an early date and lift sanctions against Tehran as well as third-party entities and individuals.

Los Angeles Times Suggests Biden to Get Out of Trump Mess on Iran Los Angeles Times said Iran will be among the thorniest issues that President-elect Joe Biden will face when he takes office next month, advising him to lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Saudi, UAE Regimes Used Israeli Pegasus to Hack Phones of Dozens of Al Jazeera Saudi And Emirati regimes reportedly have hacked the personal phones of some 36 Al Jazeera journalists who used a controversial spying tool by Israeli regime’s infamous NSO Group, a report by a Canadian research lab claims.

EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: MEP Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament, said the European Union is complicit complicit in crimes and atrocities perpetrated by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen.

UN Chief Urges Trade with Iran despite US Sanctions UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged preserving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, urging the world countries to engage in trade ties with the Islamic Republic based on Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the agreement.

British Legislators Call for Sanctions on Saudi Arabia over Detention of Royals British Member of Parliament called for imposing sanctions on Saudi Arabia over the regime’s growing human rights abuses, including the unlawful detention of the former Saudi crown prince and other royals.

Indonesia Dismisses Israeli Media Claims about Normalization with Israeli Regime Indonesia rejected Israeli media claims that Jakarta plans to establish diplomatic relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

Saudi Regime Keeps f African Migrants in Appalling Conditions: Rights Group Saudi Arabia has held hundreds of migrant workers, mostly Ethiopian, in a deportation center in “appalling” conditions, Human Rights Watch reported on Tuesday.

Hamas Urges Unity, Resistance against Israeli Regime Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called for unity and resistance against Israel, vowing to keep fighting against the Tel Aviv regime until the liberation of occupied territories.

Iran FM Condemns US Sanctions on Turkey Iranian foreign minister condemned US sanctions against neighboring Turkey, saying we “with its people in government” in the face of Washington’s pressure.

Five Million Yemenis Will Likely Be Living One Step Away from Famine Next Year: FAO About 5 million Yemeni people “will likely be living just one step away from famine" in the upcoming year, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has warned on Sunday.

Iranian Senior Diplomat Discusses Regional Developments with Omani FM Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi has met with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al-Busaidi in Muscat, where the two sides exchanged views on the latest regional developments, Press TV reported.

Pakistani Protesters Rally in Lahore, Call for Ouster of Premier Khan Pakistani protesters rallied in the central city of Lahore to demand the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bolivia’s New Government to Reopen Embassy in Iran Bolivia’s Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said his country plans to reopen its embassy in Iran, in a move aimed at rebuilding the country’s relations with other states.

Explosion Hits Oil Tanker off Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah: Report An explosion reportedly has hit a fuel tanker off the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. The BW Group said in a statement that the ship suffered a blast early Monday after being hit by “an external source”.

Will The UAE Be Another Occupied Palestine?

Alwaght- Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel Yitzhak Yosef traveled to Dubai on Thursday in the first-ever visit to an Arab country to inaugurate a Jewish center in the UAE. 

Israeli Kikar Shabbat news outlet said that Yosef visited the Arab country to open a big and new building for the Jewish minority living in Dubai as their number has grown considerably. 

According to the Hebrew-language website, Dubai is set to become the concentration center of Zionism in the countries of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council that are Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman. 

On Saturday, a ceremony was held in Dubai, attended by 500 Jews, 400 of whom were Israeli tourists visiting the Arab sheikhdom. 

This large number of Israelis traveling to the UAE is following political normalization that was officially announced less than two months ago. 

During the past two months although some Israeli officials visited the Emirates, opening a Jewish cultural center in Dubai demonstrates that the normalization is far from remaining purely political and expands to cover all-out cultural and social aspects. 

Will Dubai be another occupied Palestine? 

Opening the Jewish cultural center and school in Dubai comes while there is no large Jewish population in the Arab country and that the center more than addressing the Jewish minority’s needs is a step towards the long-term Israeli objectives in the Persian Gulf sheikhdoms. 

Historically, Jews have no long-term and noticeable presence in the UAE. According to figures published in 2019 by the US Department of American Studies and Ethnicity, about 3,000 Jews, under 150 households, are living and working in various UAE cities. 

In 2020, it was stated that over the past years, three synagogues have been activated in the UAE, the first one in Abu Dhabi. The two others were opened in Dubai. 

Still, this small number of Jews in this country remains unchanged. But after the normalization, the number of Israelis living and working in the UAE, and predominantly in Dubai city, should be expected to increase. 

The interesting point is that the volume of the non-political activities of the Israelis in the UAE is increasing at a strange speed. 

For example, each week, thousand packs of meat of livestock slaughtered in a Jewish style, or Koshner meat, are shipped to the UAE to facilitate the nutrition convenience of the Jews living in the Arab country. 

According to Emirati sources, the volume of meats for Koshner food exported to the UAE has grown five folds since May. This means the abrupt increase of the Jewish population in the UAE since early 2020. The growth in the population came even before the official normalization was announced between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv. Months before the declaration of the so-called peace agreement, the number of Jews in Dubai and the whole UAE grew in a planned manner, to an extent that recently a Koshner restaurant was opened in Khalifa Tower in Dubai. 

Reports also state that a new school for the Jews has started work with around 40 students, making the UAE having at least two educational centers for the Jewish students. 

The collection of the Israeli cultural and social activism in the UAE shows that Tel Aviv has designed a scheduled plan for the presence of the Jews in the UAE and particularly in Dubai as the regional trade hub even before the normalization was given publicity in August. These plans are still pursued devotedly. 

The experience of the gradual occupation of Palestinian territories by the Israelis from 1910 to 1940, which started with buying properties and assets and initiating agricultural activists, is now in front of the other Arab countries. The augmented activities of the Israelis in the UAE promotes some questions: Is the UAE becoming another Palestine? Do the Israeli infrastructural cultural and religious activities in the UAE mean something other than long-term planning for a larger number of the Israeli population and perhaps tens of thousands in the Emirates and maybe in other Arab monarchies?  

If this trend continues, in the upcoming years and short term, the UAE will witness a considerable number of Israeli expats in its cities. Having in mind the process of Palestine occupation, the growth in the residence and work of the Israelis makes the top threat to this Arab sheikhdom’s home security.

Israel UAE Normalization Occupation Jews

