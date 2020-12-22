Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah

Alwaght- Deputy secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement Naim Qassem said the US has assassinated Iran's Revolutionary Guard Quds Force Commander due to General Qasem Soleimani's ability to stop Washington's “hegemonic schemes”.

"Trump would not have made the decision to openly assassinate Qasem Soleimani if it weren’t for his constantly unsettling of the hegemonic schemes of the United States in a most painful manner,” Naim Qassem said in an interview with Lebanon’s al-Ahed news portal, Sputnik reported.

"General Soleimani would not be occupying such a lofty place in the hearts of people, had it not been for his achievements and for the victories of the resistance front that took place under his watch,” the Deputy secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement added.

As commander of Iran’s Quds Force, an elite unit of the Revolutionary Guards responsible for extraterritorial operations, Soleimani was known to engage in a multitude of anti-terrorism operations across the Middle East, from fight against the Taliban militant group in Afghanistan in 2001 to assisting the Syrian and Iraqi governments in their fight against foreign-backed militant and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and ISIS.

General Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq on 3 January. Days later, Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at a pair of US bases in Iraq. Iranian officials have also repeatedly warned of further revenge attacks.