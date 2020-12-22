Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 22 December 2020

Editor's Choice

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert The Taliban delegation visited Pakistan to meet with Pakistani officials for possible coordination after Doha agreement with central government.

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

News

Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah

Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah

Deputy secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement Naim Qassem said the US has assassinated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force Commander due to General Qasem Soleimani’s ability to stop Washington’s “hegemonic schemes”.

Iraq Arrests Suspects over Attack on US Embassy Iraq’s prime minister said several suspects and security officials have been arrested in connection with the latest rocket attack against the US embassy in Baghdad.

China, Russia Call for Unconditional Return of US to Iran Nuclear Deal China and Russia called for unconditional return of the US to 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement between Iran and major world powers at an early date and lift sanctions against Tehran as well as third-party entities and individuals.

Los Angeles Times Suggests Biden to Get Out of Trump Mess on Iran Los Angeles Times said Iran will be among the thorniest issues that President-elect Joe Biden will face when he takes office next month, advising him to lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Saudi, UAE Regimes Used Israeli Pegasus to Hack Phones of Dozens of Al Jazeera Saudi And Emirati regimes reportedly have hacked the personal phones of some 36 Al Jazeera journalists who used a controversial spying tool by Israeli regime’s infamous NSO Group, a report by a Canadian research lab claims.

EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: MEP Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament, said the European Union is complicit complicit in crimes and atrocities perpetrated by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen.

UN Chief Urges Trade with Iran despite US Sanctions UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged preserving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, urging the world countries to engage in trade ties with the Islamic Republic based on Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the agreement.

British Legislators Call for Sanctions on Saudi Arabia over Detention of Royals British Member of Parliament called for imposing sanctions on Saudi Arabia over the regime’s growing human rights abuses, including the unlawful detention of the former Saudi crown prince and other royals.

Indonesia Dismisses Israeli Media Claims about Normalization with Israeli Regime Indonesia rejected Israeli media claims that Jakarta plans to establish diplomatic relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

Saudi Regime Keeps f African Migrants in Appalling Conditions: Rights Group Saudi Arabia has held hundreds of migrant workers, mostly Ethiopian, in a deportation center in “appalling” conditions, Human Rights Watch reported on Tuesday.

Hamas Urges Unity, Resistance against Israeli Regime Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called for unity and resistance against Israel, vowing to keep fighting against the Tel Aviv regime until the liberation of occupied territories.

Iran FM Condemns US Sanctions on Turkey Iranian foreign minister condemned US sanctions against neighboring Turkey, saying we “with its people in government” in the face of Washington’s pressure.

Five Million Yemenis Will Likely Be Living One Step Away from Famine Next Year: FAO About 5 million Yemeni people “will likely be living just one step away from famine" in the upcoming year, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has warned on Sunday.

Iranian Senior Diplomat Discusses Regional Developments with Omani FM Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi has met with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al-Busaidi in Muscat, where the two sides exchanged views on the latest regional developments, Press TV reported.

Pakistani Protesters Rally in Lahore, Call for Ouster of Premier Khan Pakistani protesters rallied in the central city of Lahore to demand the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bolivia’s New Government to Reopen Embassy in Iran Bolivia’s Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said his country plans to reopen its embassy in Iran, in a move aimed at rebuilding the country’s relations with other states.

Explosion Hits Oil Tanker off Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah: Report An explosion reportedly has hit a fuel tanker off the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. The BW Group said in a statement that the ship suffered a blast early Monday after being hit by “an external source”.

Morocco’s Main Islamist Party rejects Normalizing Ties with Israeli Regime Morocco’s main Islamist groups denounced Government’s decision to normalize ties with occupying Israeli regime.

UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday The UAE’s and Bahrain’s ambassadors to the US participated a virtual candle lighting ceremony, hosted by the Israeli embassy in Washington.

Algeria Rejects US Recognition of Morocco’s Claim over Western Sahara Algeria denounced US administration’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, saying the move lacks legal effect and undermines de-escalation efforts in the region.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iraq Arrests Suspects over Attack on US Embassy

Bin Salman’s New Circus For the West

China, Russia Call for Unconditional Return of US to Iran Nuclear Deal

Iraqi Govt. Manipulates Dinar In 2021 Budget: Aims, Implications

Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah

Los Angeles Times Suggests Biden to Get Out of Trump Mess on Iran

17 Years Of War Crimes: Iraq To Sue US

EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: MEP

Saudi, UAE Regimes Used Israeli Pegasus to Hack Phones of Dozens of Al Jazeera

Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah

China, Russia Call for Unconditional Return of US to Iran Nuclear Deal

Iraq Arrests Suspects over Attack on US Embassy

Indonesia Dismisses Israeli Media Claims about Normalization with Israeli Regime

Iraqi Govt. Manipulates Dinar In 2021 Budget: Aims, Implications

New Wave Of Peshmerga-PKK Clashes: What Are the Drivers?

UN Chief Urges Trade with Iran despite US Sanctions

Saudi Arabia’s Twisted Coalition-Making Path In Yemen

Saudi Regime Keeps f African Migrants in Appalling Conditions: Rights Group

British Legislators Call for Sanctions on Saudi Arabia over Detention of Royals

Taliban Delegation In Pakistan For Coordination: Expert

What Does Turkey Seek Behind Closeness To Ukraine?

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination

Yemeni Children as Young as Seven Being Recruited by Saudi Arabia to Kill or Be Killed

Turkey, Victim To US-EU Rapprochement

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate

Khalifa Haftar’s Forces Intercept Turkish Ship in Libya Waters

EU Calls for Probe into Israel Regime’s Killing of Palestinian Teen

Self-Defense Yemen’s Right against Saudi aggression: Ansarullah

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President

Iranian MPs Approve Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective

Kabul-Taliban Preliminary Agreement Under US Pressure and Government Unwillingness

Morocco Decision to Normalize Ties with Israel Triggers Widespread Condemnation

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah

Tuesday 22 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran General Soleimani Assassinated for Challenging US ‘Hegemonic Schemes’: Hezbollah
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Deputy secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement Naim Qassem said the US has assassinated Iran's Revolutionary Guard Quds Force Commander due to General Qasem Soleimani's ability to stop Washington's “hegemonic schemes”.

"Trump would not have made the decision to openly assassinate Qasem Soleimani if it weren’t for his constantly unsettling of the hegemonic schemes of the United States in a most painful manner,” Naim Qassem said in an interview with Lebanon’s al-Ahed news portal, Sputnik reported.

"General Soleimani would not be occupying such a lofty place in the hearts of people, had it not been for his achievements and for the victories of the resistance front that took place under his watch,” the Deputy secretary general  of the Lebanese resistance movement added.

As commander of Iran’s Quds Force, an elite unit of the Revolutionary Guards responsible for extraterritorial operations, Soleimani was known to engage in a multitude of anti-terrorism operations across the Middle East, from fight against the Taliban militant group in Afghanistan in 2001 to assisting the Syrian and Iraqi governments in their fight against foreign-backed militant and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and ISIS.  

General Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq on 3 January. Days later, Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at a pair of US bases in Iraq. Iranian officials have also repeatedly warned of further revenge attacks.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran general Soleimani US Hezbollah

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Fighting, Recriminations Shake Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Hopes
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality