Iraq Arrests Suspects over Attack on US Embassy

Alwaght- Iraq's prime minister said several suspects and security officials have been arrested in connection with the latest rocket attack against the US embassy in Baghdad.

Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced on Monday that “a group of suspects” have been arrested for their role in the Sunday attack, but did not specify the exact number of suspects.

He said the Iraqi military has also arrested the officials responsible for ensuring the security of the area from which the rockets were launched.

"The attack on the Green Zone was a cowardly terrorist act," he said, adding that attacks on diplomatic sites are not acceptable at all.

At least eight rockets landed close to the US diplomatic mission on Sunday night, causing sirens blaring within the compound without any casualties apart from some material damage.

Following the attack, the Iraqi military said in a statement that an "outlaw group" had fired rockets at Baghdad's Green Zone.

The rockets hit a residential complex inside the Green Zone, damaging buildings and cars, but causing no casualties, the statement added.

The US Embassy has been targeted several times this year, amid heightened anti-American sentiments in the Arab country in the aftermath of the US assassination of Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in Baghdad on January 3.

The US has drawn down staff members at the embassy this month before the first anniversary of the assassination. US officials said the decision stemmed from concerns about a possible retaliatory strike.

In September, Washington warned Iraq that it would close its embassy in Baghdad if the government failed to take decisive action to end rocket and other attacks on American and allied interests in the country.

When the US announced the intention to withdraw troops from the country in November, a group of influential resistance groups announced a ceasefire to allow the process to take place safely.