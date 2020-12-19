Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 19 December 2020

Editor's Choice

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots?

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

News

UN Chief Urges Trade with Iran despite US Sanctions

UN Chief Urges Trade with Iran despite US Sanctions

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged preserving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, urging the world countries to engage in trade ties with the Islamic Republic based on Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the agreement.

British Legislators Call for Sanctions on Saudi Arabia over Detention of Royals British Member of Parliament called for imposing sanctions on Saudi Arabia over the regime’s growing human rights abuses, including the unlawful detention of the former Saudi crown prince and other royals.

Indonesia Dismisses Israeli Media Claims about Normalization with Israeli Regime Indonesia rejected Israeli media claims that Jakarta plans to establish diplomatic relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

Saudi Regime Keeps f African Migrants in Appalling Conditions: Rights Group Saudi Arabia has held hundreds of migrant workers, mostly Ethiopian, in a deportation center in “appalling” conditions, Human Rights Watch reported on Tuesday.

Hamas Urges Unity, Resistance against Israeli Regime Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called for unity and resistance against Israel, vowing to keep fighting against the Tel Aviv regime until the liberation of occupied territories.

Iran FM Condemns US Sanctions on Turkey Iranian foreign minister condemned US sanctions against neighboring Turkey, saying we “with its people in government” in the face of Washington’s pressure.

Five Million Yemenis Will Likely Be Living One Step Away from Famine Next Year: FAO About 5 million Yemeni people “will likely be living just one step away from famine" in the upcoming year, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has warned on Sunday.

Iranian Senior Diplomat Discusses Regional Developments with Omani FM Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi has met with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al-Busaidi in Muscat, where the two sides exchanged views on the latest regional developments, Press TV reported.

Pakistani Protesters Rally in Lahore, Call for Ouster of Premier Khan Pakistani protesters rallied in the central city of Lahore to demand the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bolivia’s New Government to Reopen Embassy in Iran Bolivia’s Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said his country plans to reopen its embassy in Iran, in a move aimed at rebuilding the country’s relations with other states.

Explosion Hits Oil Tanker off Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah: Report An explosion reportedly has hit a fuel tanker off the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. The BW Group said in a statement that the ship suffered a blast early Monday after being hit by “an external source”.

Morocco’s Main Islamist Party rejects Normalizing Ties with Israeli Regime Morocco’s main Islamist groups denounced Government’s decision to normalize ties with occupying Israeli regime.

UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday The UAE’s and Bahrain’s ambassadors to the US participated a virtual candle lighting ceremony, hosted by the Israeli embassy in Washington.

Algeria Rejects US Recognition of Morocco’s Claim over Western Sahara Algeria denounced US administration’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, saying the move lacks legal effect and undermines de-escalation efforts in the region.

Bandits Attack School in Nigeria’s Northwest, Kidnap Hundreds of Pupils Gunmen stormed a secondary school and kidnapped hundreds of students in Nigeria’s restive northwest.

Israeli Regime Razes 52 Palestinian Structures in 2 Weeks: UN Israeli regime has demolished more than 50 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds (Jerusalem) within the past two weeks, The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

Morocco Decision to Normalize Ties with Israel Triggers Widespread Condemnation Political activists in Morocco and other Arab countries have launched an online campaign against a US-brokered normalization deal between the Moroccan government and the occupying regime of Israel.

Iran Summons Turkey Envoy over Erdogan’s ‘Meddlesome’ Remarks Iran summoned Turkish Ambassador to protest against Turkish President’s "unacceptably meddlesome" remarks on the issue of the separation of Azerbaijan.

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine Hamas will uphold the path of resistance against the Israeli regime until the full liberation of the occupied territories, a senior official from the Palestinian resistance movement

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report Two convoys of the US-led military coalition carrying logistical equipment were targeted in Iraq’s southern province of Muthanna near the border with Kuwait and south of capital Baghdad

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

New Wave Of Peshmerga-PKK Clashes: What Are the Drivers?

British Legislators Call for Sanctions on Saudi Arabia over Detention of Royals

17 Years Of War Crimes: Iraq To Sue US

UN Chief Urges Trade with Iran despite US Sanctions

Algeria Rejects US Recognition of Morocco’s Claim over Western Sahara

Five Million Yemenis Will Likely Be Living One Step Away from Famine Next Year: FAO

UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday

17 Years Of War Crimes: Iraq To Sue US

Bolivia’s New Government to Reopen Embassy in Iran

Israeli-Moroccan Thaw: Rabat Sells Palestine For Desert

Chabahar Port, The Gate To India’s Central Asia Access

Saudi Arabia’s Twisted Coalition-Making Path In Yemen

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots?

Retesting The Wrong Formula: What Does Hariri Have In Head?

Shackled, Bedbound: How Israel Treats Hospitalized Palestinian Prisoners

New Wave Of Peshmerga-PKK Clashes: What Are the Drivers?

Iran FM Condemns US Sanctions on Turkey

Morocco’s Main Islamist Party rejects Normalizing Ties with Israeli Regime

Bandits Attack School in Nigeria’s Northwest, Kidnap Hundreds of Pupils

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns Iranian scientist’s Assassination

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President

Can Post-Trump US Stay In Eastern Syria?

What Does Turkey Seek Behind Closeness To Ukraine?

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President

Iranian MPs Approve Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Its Missile Hit Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah

Kabul-Taliban Preliminary Agreement Under US Pressure and Government Unwillingness

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking

Saudi Airstrikes on Sana’a Airport out of Despair, confusion: Yemen

Iran Summons Turkey Envoy over Erdogan’s ‘Meddlesome’ Remarks

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

British Legislators Call for Sanctions on Saudi Arabia over Detention of Royals

Saturday 19 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
British Legislators Call for Sanctions on Saudi Arabia over Detention of Royals
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- British Member of Parliament called for imposing sanctions on Saudi Arabia over the regime's growing human rights abuses, including the unlawful detention of the former Saudi crown prince and other royals.

In a cross-party investigatory panel report, released by UK media on Thursday, the legislators said the detention of Mohammed bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud — a cousin and potential rival of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — was in violation of international law and posed a threat to the security of the kingdom itself and the Western states.

Bin Nayef was arrested along with his half-brother Nawaf and his uncle Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on charges of “treason” during a crackdown on royals, in what has been widely viewed as an attempt by bin Salman to tighten his grip on power.

The ex-heir to the throne was ousted by Salman in 2017 and has effectively been under house arrest since then.

To compile the report, the British MPs interviewed mainly dissidents, human rights groups, senior UK government officials and Mohammed bin Nayef’s allies. Saudi officials, however, refused to cooperate with the panel on the probe.

The report shed light on bin Nayef’s dire detention condition and said it had found that he was “suffering from pains in his joints, particularly his knees, making it difficult for him to walk comfortably without assistance, and there is evidence of damage to his feet, adding to the pain in walking.”

He has not been allowed to see either his family or his doctor and has lost a significant amount of weight since March, it added.

The panel said it had evidence that bin Nayef “has not been able to contest his detention before an independent and impartial judge, has no access to a lawyer to discuss his situation and his case has not been reviewed to determine whether it is appropriate to continue his detention.”

Bin Nayef was threatened with solitary confinement if he refused to give settlement funds to Riyadh, the investigation revealed.

The British lawmakers said governments across the West feared their Middle Eastern ally would be “pilloried in the wider court of public opinion” if it fails to respect the norms of international law towards its own citizens.

They also said the Saudi failure to live up to international human rights standards would undermine the kingdom and the security of the west.

The lawmakers further called on the UK and other countries to halt extraditions to Saudi Arabia and subject it to penalties similar to those listed in America’s so-called Magnitsky Act, which targets the individuals it sees as human rights offenders with sanctions such as asset freeze and travel ban.

They also recommended London and other governments to require giant social media firms to help “identify campaigns of public intimidation” launched on their platforms “by state actors or individuals who appear to be coordinated by state actors.”

Under bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has been under increasing scrutiny over its dismal treatment of Saudi dissidents and human rights activists at home as well as its war crimes in Yemen, where it has been engaged in a US-backed military campaign with the help of a group of its vassal states.

The kingdom’s gloomy rights record has, however, received a particular spotlight since the state-sponsored assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at Riyadh’s consulate in Turkey in October 2017.

Most recently, reports coming of Saudi Arabia indicate that bin Salman has launched a new crackdown under the guise of fighting corruption resembling the 2017 drive that rounded up royals and business tycoons in Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton hotel

This time, the push — ordered by bin Salman — has targeted top-ranking military officials as well as low-key municipal, health and environment officials, leading to scores of detentions in recent months and the seizure of hoards of cash.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

UK Saudi Arabia Sanctions Human Rights

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Fighting, Recriminations Shake Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Hopes
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality