New Wave Of Peshmerga-PKK Clashes: What Are the Drivers?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 19 December 2020

Editor's Choice

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots?

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

News

UN Chief Urges Trade with Iran despite US Sanctions

UN Chief Urges Trade with Iran despite US Sanctions

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged preserving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, urging the world countries to engage in trade ties with the Islamic Republic based on Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the agreement.

British Legislators Call for Sanctions on Saudi Arabia over Detention of Royals British Member of Parliament called for imposing sanctions on Saudi Arabia over the regime’s growing human rights abuses, including the unlawful detention of the former Saudi crown prince and other royals.

Indonesia Dismisses Israeli Media Claims about Normalization with Israeli Regime Indonesia rejected Israeli media claims that Jakarta plans to establish diplomatic relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

Saudi Regime Keeps f African Migrants in Appalling Conditions: Rights Group Saudi Arabia has held hundreds of migrant workers, mostly Ethiopian, in a deportation center in “appalling” conditions, Human Rights Watch reported on Tuesday.

Hamas Urges Unity, Resistance against Israeli Regime Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called for unity and resistance against Israel, vowing to keep fighting against the Tel Aviv regime until the liberation of occupied territories.

Iran FM Condemns US Sanctions on Turkey Iranian foreign minister condemned US sanctions against neighboring Turkey, saying we “with its people in government” in the face of Washington’s pressure.

Five Million Yemenis Will Likely Be Living One Step Away from Famine Next Year: FAO About 5 million Yemeni people “will likely be living just one step away from famine" in the upcoming year, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has warned on Sunday.

Iranian Senior Diplomat Discusses Regional Developments with Omani FM Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi has met with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al-Busaidi in Muscat, where the two sides exchanged views on the latest regional developments, Press TV reported.

Pakistani Protesters Rally in Lahore, Call for Ouster of Premier Khan Pakistani protesters rallied in the central city of Lahore to demand the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bolivia’s New Government to Reopen Embassy in Iran Bolivia’s Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said his country plans to reopen its embassy in Iran, in a move aimed at rebuilding the country’s relations with other states.

Explosion Hits Oil Tanker off Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah: Report An explosion reportedly has hit a fuel tanker off the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. The BW Group said in a statement that the ship suffered a blast early Monday after being hit by “an external source”.

Morocco’s Main Islamist Party rejects Normalizing Ties with Israeli Regime Morocco’s main Islamist groups denounced Government’s decision to normalize ties with occupying Israeli regime.

UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday The UAE’s and Bahrain’s ambassadors to the US participated a virtual candle lighting ceremony, hosted by the Israeli embassy in Washington.

Algeria Rejects US Recognition of Morocco’s Claim over Western Sahara Algeria denounced US administration’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, saying the move lacks legal effect and undermines de-escalation efforts in the region.

Bandits Attack School in Nigeria’s Northwest, Kidnap Hundreds of Pupils Gunmen stormed a secondary school and kidnapped hundreds of students in Nigeria’s restive northwest.

Israeli Regime Razes 52 Palestinian Structures in 2 Weeks: UN Israeli regime has demolished more than 50 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds (Jerusalem) within the past two weeks, The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

Morocco Decision to Normalize Ties with Israel Triggers Widespread Condemnation Political activists in Morocco and other Arab countries have launched an online campaign against a US-brokered normalization deal between the Moroccan government and the occupying regime of Israel.

Iran Summons Turkey Envoy over Erdogan’s ‘Meddlesome’ Remarks Iran summoned Turkish Ambassador to protest against Turkish President’s "unacceptably meddlesome" remarks on the issue of the separation of Azerbaijan.

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine Hamas will uphold the path of resistance against the Israeli regime until the full liberation of the occupied territories, a senior official from the Palestinian resistance movement

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report Two convoys of the US-led military coalition carrying logistical equipment were targeted in Iraq’s southern province of Muthanna near the border with Kuwait and south of capital Baghdad

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

New Wave Of Peshmerga-PKK Clashes: What Are the Drivers?

British Legislators Call for Sanctions on Saudi Arabia over Detention of Royals

17 Years Of War Crimes: Iraq To Sue US

UN Chief Urges Trade with Iran despite US Sanctions

Algeria Rejects US Recognition of Morocco’s Claim over Western Sahara

Five Million Yemenis Will Likely Be Living One Step Away from Famine Next Year: FAO

UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday

17 Years Of War Crimes: Iraq To Sue US

Bolivia’s New Government to Reopen Embassy in Iran

Israeli-Moroccan Thaw: Rabat Sells Palestine For Desert

Chabahar Port, The Gate To India’s Central Asia Access

Saudi Arabia’s Twisted Coalition-Making Path In Yemen

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots?

Retesting The Wrong Formula: What Does Hariri Have In Head?

Shackled, Bedbound: How Israel Treats Hospitalized Palestinian Prisoners

New Wave Of Peshmerga-PKK Clashes: What Are the Drivers?

Iran FM Condemns US Sanctions on Turkey

Morocco’s Main Islamist Party rejects Normalizing Ties with Israeli Regime

Bandits Attack School in Nigeria’s Northwest, Kidnap Hundreds of Pupils

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns Iranian scientist’s Assassination

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President

Can Post-Trump US Stay In Eastern Syria?

What Does Turkey Seek Behind Closeness To Ukraine?

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President

Iranian MPs Approve Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Its Missile Hit Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah

Kabul-Taliban Preliminary Agreement Under US Pressure and Government Unwillingness

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking

Saudi Airstrikes on Sana’a Airport out of Despair, confusion: Yemen

Iran Summons Turkey Envoy over Erdogan’s ‘Meddlesome’ Remarks

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

New Wave Of Peshmerga-PKK Clashes: What Are the Drivers?

Saturday 19 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
New Wave Of Peshmerga-PKK Clashes: What Are the Drivers?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The relations between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the past two months have reached a critical and tense stage. In the past few weeks, reports emerged about clashes between the Iraqi Kurdistan’s Peshmerga forces and the guerrilla forces of the terrorist PKK group. 

Initially, sources affiliated with the autonomous region claimed that the PKK gunned down two power ministry’s employees in Duhok. In the most important development, on December 13 open clashes took place between Peshmerga and PKK militants in the Amedi neighborhood of Duhok, killing one Peshmerga trooper and injuring three PKK fighters. 

However, the clashes between the two sides did not remain limited to Amedi. Rather, a new wave erupted on December 16, this time ignited by the Syrian Kurdish militants under the Democratic Union Party (PYD), the Syrian branch of the PKK. Deputy Minister of Peshmerga Affairs Serbest Lezgin at a press conference said that a 60-member unit affiliated with PYD attacked the Peshmerga forces with heavy and semi-heavy weapons after the latter blocked illegal entry of 8 PKK forces to Iraqi Kurdistan. 

Now the question is that what is driving the new round of confrontation between the KDP and PKK? What instruments each of these parties have against each other? Three key issues should be addressed in answering these questions. 

Sinjar agreement, the sparks in powered store 

The crisis and tensions between the two Kurdish parties should be tracked to the 1990s. The PKK, founded in 1978 by Abdullah Ocalan, initiated its armed battle against Turkey in 1983. The party relocated its command center to northern Iraq in the late 1980s, and when in the early 1990s the Iraqi Kurdistan’s autonomy was established, the presence of the PKK in Qandil Mountains posed a source of troubles for the newly-founded Kurdish administration in the north. In the meantime, the cooperation of the KDP with Turkey in Ankara’s military campaigns made the party the top enemy of the PKK, giving rise to entrenched hostility. 

Although in the late 1990s, this hostility saw a downturn and even after 2003, the year the US invasion ousted the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, a level of secret and intangible cooperation was established between them, the exchanged feud and aversion never ended. 

When the ISIS terrorist group emerged in Iraq in 2014, the PKK, understanding the existing vacuum of power, poured towards Sinjar, a town in Nineveh province, and formed the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS). But the Barzanis, a powerful family controlling Erbil and holding the KRG, have always demanded the exit of the PKK from the region, only to face the party’s opposition. Finally, the Erbil-Baghdad agreement on the administration of Sinjar on October 10 paved the way for the expulsion of the PKK from the town. Now PKK finds itself a victim of a political game played by the KDP with the central Iraqi government, something fueling a new phase of tensions and clashes. 

PKK and the push to make governance costly for the Barzanis 

With the current situation and the upcoming occurrences considered, here are the most possible goals behind PKK’s entry to war against the KDP: 

1. The first goal is taking revenge on the Barzanis for their intervention in expulsion of the PKK militants from Sinjar under the October deal between the central government and the Kurdish administration. 

2. The second goal is increasing the pressures on the KDP. While the Barzani family is censured by the Kurdish region’s citizens and is accused of treason and profiteering due to its warm ties with Turkey as the archenemy of the Syrian as well as Iraqi Kurds and selling oil and granting special economic privileges to Ankara in return for family and party interests, the recent clashes will put the Barzanis in the center of blame for a “fratricidal” war and inflict damage on their legitimacy among the citizens. 

3. The third goal is taking advantage of the legitimacy crisis the Barzanis have been facing over the past years due to the grave economic conditions and rife corruption that periodically sparks protests in Kurdistan. While it is not hidden that the PKK supports the popular anti-corruption and economic crisis demonstrations, Erbil accuses the PKK of playing an active role in the arrangement of the rallies and attacks on the government and party headquarters. 

Erbil instruments to confront the PKK 

As the PKK-KDP tensions heighten, the question is that what tools does the KDP, as the towering party in Erbil, have to counter the PKK? Five options seem to be at KDP’s disposal: 

1. The KRG will possibly refer the PKK actions and violations to the Western actors in the so-called anti-ISIS western coalition which is the main backer of the Syrian Kurds and ask such players as the US, France, and Germany for intervention as a warning to the Syrian Democratic Forces’ commander Mazloum Kobani, an ally to the PKK.

2. Another choice is the possible entry of the Barzanis to a sophisticated military confrontation against the PKK in the Qandil Mountains, especially in Amedi. 

3. In the next stages, if the PKK attacks continue, it is likely that the KDP, with the assistance and participation of Turkey, launches a new wave of joint attacks on the PKK positions in northern Iraq. 

4. Another option is closing down the Sahila border crossing to the Syrian Kurds as the only lifeline of the Iraqi Kurdistan to the Syrian Kurds that can be used as a pressure card against the PKK. 

5. Furthermore, the Barzanis can arrange direct talks with the PKK commander in the Qandil region Jamil Bayek over a ceasefire and management of tensions in the future.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

PKK Kurds KDP Clash Barzani Kurdistan

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Fighting, Recriminations Shake Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Hopes
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality