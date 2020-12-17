17 Years Of War Crimes: Iraq To Sue US

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots?

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner's Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Indonesia Dismisses Israeli Media Claims about Normalization with Israeli Regime

Indonesia Dismisses Israeli Media Claims about Normalization with Israeli Regime

Indonesia rejected Israeli media claims that Jakarta plans to establish diplomatic relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

Saudi Regime Keeps f African Migrants in Appalling Conditions: Rights Group Saudi Arabia has held hundreds of migrant workers, mostly Ethiopian, in a deportation center in “appalling” conditions, Human Rights Watch reported on Tuesday.

Hamas Urges Unity, Resistance against Israeli Regime Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called for unity and resistance against Israel, vowing to keep fighting against the Tel Aviv regime until the liberation of occupied territories.

Iran FM Condemns US Sanctions on Turkey Iranian foreign minister condemned US sanctions against neighboring Turkey, saying we “with its people in government” in the face of Washington’s pressure.

Five Million Yemenis Will Likely Be Living One Step Away from Famine Next Year: FAO About 5 million Yemeni people “will likely be living just one step away from famine" in the upcoming year, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has warned on Sunday.

Iranian Senior Diplomat Discusses Regional Developments with Omani FM Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi has met with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al-Busaidi in Muscat, where the two sides exchanged views on the latest regional developments, Press TV reported.

Pakistani Protesters Rally in Lahore, Call for Ouster of Premier Khan Pakistani protesters rallied in the central city of Lahore to demand the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bolivia’s New Government to Reopen Embassy in Iran Bolivia’s Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said his country plans to reopen its embassy in Iran, in a move aimed at rebuilding the country’s relations with other states.

Explosion Hits Oil Tanker off Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah: Report An explosion reportedly has hit a fuel tanker off the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. The BW Group said in a statement that the ship suffered a blast early Monday after being hit by “an external source”.

Morocco’s Main Islamist Party rejects Normalizing Ties with Israeli Regime Morocco’s main Islamist groups denounced Government’s decision to normalize ties with occupying Israeli regime.

UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday The UAE’s and Bahrain’s ambassadors to the US participated a virtual candle lighting ceremony, hosted by the Israeli embassy in Washington.

Algeria Rejects US Recognition of Morocco’s Claim over Western Sahara Algeria denounced US administration’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, saying the move lacks legal effect and undermines de-escalation efforts in the region.

Bandits Attack School in Nigeria’s Northwest, Kidnap Hundreds of Pupils Gunmen stormed a secondary school and kidnapped hundreds of students in Nigeria’s restive northwest.

Israeli Regime Razes 52 Palestinian Structures in 2 Weeks: UN Israeli regime has demolished more than 50 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds (Jerusalem) within the past two weeks, The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

Morocco Decision to Normalize Ties with Israel Triggers Widespread Condemnation Political activists in Morocco and other Arab countries have launched an online campaign against a US-brokered normalization deal between the Moroccan government and the occupying regime of Israel.

Iran Summons Turkey Envoy over Erdogan’s ‘Meddlesome’ Remarks Iran summoned Turkish Ambassador to protest against Turkish President’s "unacceptably meddlesome" remarks on the issue of the separation of Azerbaijan.

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine Hamas will uphold the path of resistance against the Israeli regime until the full liberation of the occupied territories, a senior official from the Palestinian resistance movement

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report Two convoys of the US-led military coalition carrying logistical equipment were targeted in Iraq’s southern province of Muthanna near the border with Kuwait and south of capital Baghdad

Israel Conflict with Arab States Destabilizing West Asia: Russian Ambassador Israel’s conflict with Palestine and other Arab countries is the root cause of instability in the West Asia, the Russian ambassador to Tel Aviv said on Tuesday.

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report Nigeria’s Defense Intelligence Agency reportedly acquired an Israeli spyware to spy on dissidents and other citizens.

17 Years Of War Crimes: Iraq To Sue US

Friday 18 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
17 Years Of War Crimes: Iraq To Sue US

Iraqis Hold ’Million-Man March’ to Call for Expulsion of US Forces

Iraq Parliament Passes Resolution Calling for Expulsion of US Forces

US Used Depleted Uranium in Syria: US Central Command

Alwaght- Iraq plans to sue the US in Swedish and German courts for violating its sovereignty and use of uranium munitions in the war. 

Hatef al-Rakabi, the advisor to the Iraqi parliament’s Commission on Foreign Affairs, talked about the intention to file a suit against the US for “breaching the Iraqi national sovereignty and using uranium ammunition against the Iraqi people.” 

Al-Rakabi added that filing a suit in the Swedish and German courts will guarantee international interpellation of the US without delay. 

The Iraqi officials explained that recording the affection of hundreds of Iraqi people in only a month bears witness to the damage the American occupying forces inflicted on Iraq. 

He asked the Iraqi health ministry to make its estimations and publish a detailed report on the casualties caused by the US bombardment of various Iraqi regions. 

Continuous American crimes in Iraq 

In explaining the US crimes in Iraq, a couple of points should be taken into account. First, according to documents, while Iraq posed no threat to the US, the US leaders and President George W. Bush designed the plan of the Iraq invasion. They made false justifications to invade and occupy the country. 

Second, there is a remarkable amount of evidence about the American war crimes in Iraq, including killing the civilians, breaching the war rules, mistreating the prisoners of war, looting public and private assets, and destructing the cities and villages without military requirement. 

Killing the citizens, majorly women and children, under the ruse of mixing them up for legitimate military targets, air raids without early warning, airstrikes on civil gatherings like wedding ceremonies and funeral services, using unsophisticated bombs, shooting in the air from close distances, and all in all, carrying out the unjustified and inappropriate attacks are only part of the US war crimes in Iraq.  

As a consequence of the US invasion, Iraq lost 60 percent of water distribution infrastructure, 75 percent of healthcare infrastructure, and 80 percent of its power infrastructure. 

According to official reports, about 1.5 million Iraqis were killed during the Iraqi military campaign and also during the occupation period. 

16 years after the war on Iraq, the Arab country is still a victim of silent US crimes against the children because of the use of nuclear weapons in the bombing. 

Ahmad Mukhlef Hamad, the head of information at Fallujah hospital in Al-Anbar province west of Iraq, once said that 16 years after the war, every year thousands of children are born with deformities in Fallujah because of the American use of banned weapons. He held that white phosphorus and other fatal weapons the US army used in the Iraq war have their destructive influences to date. 

Hamad noted that so far official figures on the Fallujah casualties during the US war of 2003 have not surfaced. 

He said that inborn and genetic infirmities showed themselves over 5 years after the war, and each year thousands of Iraqi children were born with deformities due to the US use of depleted uranium and white phosphorus during the war in the city between 2004 and 2005. 

Iraqi media in October 2016 reported that according to disclosed dossiers, the US military during occupation of Iraq in 2003 used depleted uranium ammunitions in its operations. 

The Integrated Regional Information Network, a Nairobi-based institute, at the time gained access to new documents about the US violation of the international laws not published before. 

The documents were reports and analyses at George Washington University’s disposal since 2003 whose results were kept classified. 

The documents assert that the US bombed easy targets like headquarters, cars, and trucks using A-10 bombers at least 116 times with depleted uranium bombs. 

Impacts of Iraq complaint on the American military presence 

This is not the first time the American war crimes are addressed in a court. Along with investigating the country’s war crimes in Iraq by German and Swedish courts, the International Criminal Court is addressing the US military’s war crimes in Afghanistan. ICC chief Fatou Bensouda recently revealed threats by the US against her for the probe. On Monday, the US imposed a travel ban on her in a display of resolve to block the investigation. 

Despite the US bullying, the top Iraqi lawmaker’s determination to sue the US for its war crimes gives away escalating Iraqi-American tensions that heightened in the past months. 

Last winter, the Iraqi parliament approved the foreign forces expulsion law. The lawmakers are pushing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to implement the bill. 

At the same time, the plan to prosecute the US for war crimes, which would very likely gain support from many lawmakers, will put more pressure on Washington for pullout should it succeed, and perhaps it can push forward the case of the US exit from Iraq.

 

Iraq US Crimes War Depleted Uranium

