  Wednesday 16 December 2020

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots?

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Indonesia Dismisses Israeli Media Claims about Normalization with Israeli Regime

Indonesia Dismisses Israeli Media Claims about Normalization with Israeli Regime

Indonesia rejected Israeli media claims that Jakarta plans to establish diplomatic relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

Saudi Regime Keeps f African Migrants in Appalling Conditions: Rights Group Saudi Arabia has held hundreds of migrant workers, mostly Ethiopian, in a deportation center in “appalling” conditions, Human Rights Watch reported on Tuesday.

Hamas Urges Unity, Resistance against Israeli Regime Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called for unity and resistance against Israel, vowing to keep fighting against the Tel Aviv regime until the liberation of occupied territories.

Iran FM Condemns US Sanctions on Turkey Iranian foreign minister condemned US sanctions against neighboring Turkey, saying we “with its people in government” in the face of Washington’s pressure.

Five Million Yemenis Will Likely Be Living One Step Away from Famine Next Year: FAO About 5 million Yemeni people “will likely be living just one step away from famine" in the upcoming year, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has warned on Sunday.

Iranian Senior Diplomat Discusses Regional Developments with Omani FM Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi has met with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al-Busaidi in Muscat, where the two sides exchanged views on the latest regional developments, Press TV reported.

Pakistani Protesters Rally in Lahore, Call for Ouster of Premier Khan Pakistani protesters rallied in the central city of Lahore to demand the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bolivia’s New Government to Reopen Embassy in Iran Bolivia’s Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said his country plans to reopen its embassy in Iran, in a move aimed at rebuilding the country’s relations with other states.

Explosion Hits Oil Tanker off Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah: Report An explosion reportedly has hit a fuel tanker off the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. The BW Group said in a statement that the ship suffered a blast early Monday after being hit by “an external source”.

Morocco’s Main Islamist Party rejects Normalizing Ties with Israeli Regime Morocco’s main Islamist groups denounced Government’s decision to normalize ties with occupying Israeli regime.

UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday The UAE’s and Bahrain’s ambassadors to the US participated a virtual candle lighting ceremony, hosted by the Israeli embassy in Washington.

Algeria Rejects US Recognition of Morocco’s Claim over Western Sahara Algeria denounced US administration’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, saying the move lacks legal effect and undermines de-escalation efforts in the region.

Bandits Attack School in Nigeria’s Northwest, Kidnap Hundreds of Pupils Gunmen stormed a secondary school and kidnapped hundreds of students in Nigeria’s restive northwest.

Israeli Regime Razes 52 Palestinian Structures in 2 Weeks: UN Israeli regime has demolished more than 50 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds (Jerusalem) within the past two weeks, The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

Morocco Decision to Normalize Ties with Israel Triggers Widespread Condemnation Political activists in Morocco and other Arab countries have launched an online campaign against a US-brokered normalization deal between the Moroccan government and the occupying regime of Israel.

Iran Summons Turkey Envoy over Erdogan’s ‘Meddlesome’ Remarks Iran summoned Turkish Ambassador to protest against Turkish President’s "unacceptably meddlesome" remarks on the issue of the separation of Azerbaijan.

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine Hamas will uphold the path of resistance against the Israeli regime until the full liberation of the occupied territories, a senior official from the Palestinian resistance movement

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report Two convoys of the US-led military coalition carrying logistical equipment were targeted in Iraq’s southern province of Muthanna near the border with Kuwait and south of capital Baghdad

Israel Conflict with Arab States Destabilizing West Asia: Russian Ambassador Israel’s conflict with Palestine and other Arab countries is the root cause of instability in the West Asia, the Russian ambassador to Tel Aviv said on Tuesday.

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report Nigeria’s Defense Intelligence Agency reportedly acquired an Israeli spyware to spy on dissidents and other citizens.

Alwaght- Indonesia rejected Israeli media claims that Jakarta plans to establish diplomatic relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah said in a statement on Tuesday that there was not any such possibility, and that the ministry has never been in contact with Israel.

"There are two things that I would like to say. First, the Foreign Affairs Ministry has never been in contact with Israel. Secondly, when it comes to running foreign policy, the Foreign Affairs Ministry is still consistent with Palestine in accordance with the mandate of the constitution," Teuku said in Jakarta on Monday. Faizasyah said.

The remarks came after Israeli English-language daily newspaper The Jerusalem Post, citing an unnamed diplomatic source, reported on Sunday that Oman and Indonesia could be next in line to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in the coming weeks.

The diplomatic source further alleged that talks with the two countries had advanced, and normalization could be announced before US President Donald Trump leaves office on January 20.

Indonesia has long been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause and statehood and has refused to communicate with Israel.

During his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 3, Indonesian President Joko Widodo reiterated his country’s unswerving support for Palestine.

He said at the time that Palestine is the sole participant of the 1955 Bandung Conference — a meeting on world peace attended by Asian and African nations — which has not attained independence yet.

Additionally, Indonesian Islamic groups and pro-Palestinian NGOs have condemned recent normalization deals between several Arab states and Israel.

The Indonesian Committee for Palestinian Solidarity (KISPA) said in October that Israel was an occupying entity and should not be trusted to bring peace to the region.

Any form of support or normalization with Israel means supporting the occupation," KISPA Chair Muhendri Muchtar said.

Muchtar added that normalization betrays the Palestinian cause and the Indonesian people firmly reject it as their Constitution opposes all forms of colonialism.

The Hidayatullah Islamic Organization also denounced normalization of relations with the Tel Aviv regime back then, saying it aims to justify Israeli violations of Palestinian rights.

Israel and Morocco agreed on December 10 to normalize relations, making the North African country the fourth Arab state since August to strike a deal aimed at normalizing relations with Israel. The others were the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

On September 15, US President Donald Trump hosted a White House ceremony, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed normalization agreements with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani.

Trump later announced on October 23 at the White House that Sudan and Israel had also agreed to normalize relations.

The normalization deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital. They say the deals ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.

 

