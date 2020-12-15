Shackled, Bedbound: How Israel Treats Hospitalized Palestinian Prisoners

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 15 December 2020

Editor's Choice

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots?

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

News

Hamas Urges Unity, Resistance against Israeli Regime

Hamas Urges Unity, Resistance against Israeli Regime

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called for unity and resistance against Israel, vowing to keep fighting against the Tel Aviv regime until the liberation of occupied territories.

Iran FM Condemns US Sanctions on Turkey Iranian foreign minister condemned US sanctions against neighboring Turkey, saying we “with its people in government” in the face of Washington’s pressure.

Five Million Yemenis Will Likely Be Living One Step Away from Famine Next Year: FAO About 5 million Yemeni people “will likely be living just one step away from famine" in the upcoming year, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has warned on Sunday.

Iranian Senior Diplomat Discusses Regional Developments with Omani FM Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi has met with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al-Busaidi in Muscat, where the two sides exchanged views on the latest regional developments, Press TV reported.

Pakistani Protesters Rally in Lahore, Call for Ouster of Premier Khan Pakistani protesters rallied in the central city of Lahore to demand the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bolivia’s New Government to Reopen Embassy in Iran Bolivia’s Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said his country plans to reopen its embassy in Iran, in a move aimed at rebuilding the country’s relations with other states.

Explosion Hits Oil Tanker off Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah: Report An explosion reportedly has hit a fuel tanker off the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. The BW Group said in a statement that the ship suffered a blast early Monday after being hit by “an external source”.

Morocco’s Main Islamist Party rejects Normalizing Ties with Israeli Regime Morocco’s main Islamist groups denounced Government’s decision to normalize ties with occupying Israeli regime.

UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday The UAE’s and Bahrain’s ambassadors to the US participated a virtual candle lighting ceremony, hosted by the Israeli embassy in Washington.

Algeria Rejects US Recognition of Morocco’s Claim over Western Sahara Algeria denounced US administration’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, saying the move lacks legal effect and undermines de-escalation efforts in the region.

Bandits Attack School in Nigeria’s Northwest, Kidnap Hundreds of Pupils Gunmen stormed a secondary school and kidnapped hundreds of students in Nigeria’s restive northwest.

Israeli Regime Razes 52 Palestinian Structures in 2 Weeks: UN Israeli regime has demolished more than 50 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds (Jerusalem) within the past two weeks, The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

Morocco Decision to Normalize Ties with Israel Triggers Widespread Condemnation Political activists in Morocco and other Arab countries have launched an online campaign against a US-brokered normalization deal between the Moroccan government and the occupying regime of Israel.

Iran Summons Turkey Envoy over Erdogan’s ‘Meddlesome’ Remarks Iran summoned Turkish Ambassador to protest against Turkish President’s "unacceptably meddlesome" remarks on the issue of the separation of Azerbaijan.

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine Hamas will uphold the path of resistance against the Israeli regime until the full liberation of the occupied territories, a senior official from the Palestinian resistance movement

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report Two convoys of the US-led military coalition carrying logistical equipment were targeted in Iraq’s southern province of Muthanna near the border with Kuwait and south of capital Baghdad

Israel Conflict with Arab States Destabilizing West Asia: Russian Ambassador Israel’s conflict with Palestine and other Arab countries is the root cause of instability in the West Asia, the Russian ambassador to Tel Aviv said on Tuesday.

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report Nigeria’s Defense Intelligence Agency reportedly acquired an Israeli spyware to spy on dissidents and other citizens.

Emirati Royal Buys Israeli Football Club That’s Sang ‘Death to Arabs’ An Emirati sheikh has purchased half of an Israeli football team Beitar Jerusalem, risking political uproar as the club is a bastion of Tel Aviv Regime’s political right-wing and a group of supporters known as “La Familia” has been openly abusive towards Arab minority.

Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada Palestinian factions marked on Tuesday the 33rd anniversary of the First Palestinian Intifada, an uprising that broke out throughout occupied Palestine in 1987 after Zionists killed Palestinians.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iranian Senior Diplomat Discusses Regional Developments with Omani FM

Retesting The Wrong Formula: What Does Hariri Have In Head?

Hamas Urges Unity, Resistance against Israeli Regime

Iran FM Condemns US Sanctions on Turkey

Shackled, Bedbound: How Israel Treats Hospitalized Palestinian Prisoners

Five Million Yemenis Will Likely Be Living One Step Away from Famine Next Year: FAO

Iran Summons Turkey Envoy over Erdogan’s ‘Meddlesome’ Remarks

Israeli Regime Razes 52 Palestinian Structures in 2 Weeks: UN

Algeria Rejects US Recognition of Morocco’s Claim over Western Sahara

Bandits Attack School in Nigeria’s Northwest, Kidnap Hundreds of Pupils

Emirati Royal Buys Israeli Football Club That’s Sang ‘Death to Arabs’

Israeli-Moroccan Thaw: Rabat Sells Palestine For Desert

Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report

Bolivia’s New Government to Reopen Embassy in Iran

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots?

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria?

UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday

Morocco Decision to Normalize Ties with Israel Triggers Widespread Condemnation

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg

What Challenges Would Erdogan Have With Biden Govt.?

EU Calls for Probe into Israel Regime’s Killing of Palestinian Teen

Iran to Legally Pursue Leakage of IAEA Confidential Report: Diplomat

Kabul-Taliban Preliminary Agreement Under US Pressure and Government Unwillingness

Iranian MPs Approve Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions

Morocco Decision to Normalize Ties with Israel Triggers Widespread Condemnation

Iran-Iraq Defense Cooperation Pact: Goals And Necessities

Iraq-Egypt Relations: Their Goals And Elements Influencing Them

Qatar Winner In Competition Over Tunisia

Iran Summons Turkey Envoy over Erdogan’s ‘Meddlesome’ Remarks

Israeli Regime Razes 52 Palestinian Structures in 2 Weeks: UN

Turkey, Victim To US-EU Rapprochement

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

Shackled, Bedbound: How Israel Treats Hospitalized Palestinian Prisoners

Tuesday 15 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Shackled, Bedbound: How Israel Treats Hospitalized Palestinian Prisoners

Related Content

Israeli Regime Razes 52 Palestinian Structures in 2 Weeks: UN

EU Calls for Probe into Israel Regime’s Killing of Palestinian Teen

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

When Munir Moqbel secretly snapped photos of his son, 16-year-old Mohammad, handcuffed to a hospital bed in Jerusalem, the images sparked renewed outrage on social media over the treatment of injured and sick detained Palestinians by Israeli forces. 

During an Israeli military raid on al-Arroub refugee camp, north of the city of Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank, on 29 November, Israeli soldiers arrested and beat Mohammad severely; the teenager sustained four fractures on the left side of his jaw. 

Some 20 hours after his arrest, Mohammad was transferred to hospital for treatment. 

In June, the Israeli prison administration amended its internal regulations on shackling sick or injured Palestinian prisoners. Naji Abbas, case manager in the prisoners department at NGO Physicians for Human Rights (PHR), explained that there are currently no regulations on this issue. 

“This means that every prisoner who is transferred for treatment is shackled, regardless of their health condition,” he explained. 

In October, PHR called for Israel to re-establish rules regulating placing handcuffs on prisoners who are receiving medical treatment. The group received a brief response on 13 December from the prison administration, which stated that it was in the process of establishing new regulations. 

"We do not know if the new rules will include a change in dealing with sick prisoners during their transfer for hospital treatment,” Abbas said. 

Soldiers in the operating room

Moqbel, 47, is the father of five other children as well as Mohammad. He told MEE how he discovered his son’s situation.

“Twenty hours after Mohammad was arrested, I received a call from Hadassah hospital, asking me to go there immediately to sign a document enabling them to perform an operation on Mohammad,” he recalled.

Upon his arrival at the hospital, Moqbel said he learned from doctors that Mohammad had suffered fractures in his face as a result of being hit with rifle butts. The father said that when he arrived at his son’s room, he was surprised to see there were two Israeli soldiers in their military attire inside the room, carrying weapons.

They removed him by force and forbade him from talking to Mohammad, he added. 

"On the first day, they tied Mohammad's hands to the bed with plastic zip tie cuffs. After that, they put metal handcuffs on his hands and feet, and these shackles remained on him for the duration of his time at the hospital," said Moqbel.

"Seeing my child in metal handcuffs while he was sick and weak was a painful and provocative sight for me. I asked the doctors to intervene and remove the handcuffs, but they told me that they could not intervene because this is a security situation in which the army makes the decisions.” 

Moqbel said his son was still shackled when he was taken into the operating room, and that he was accompanied by a soldier. 

During the five days that Mohammad spent in the hospital, his father was only given 40 minutes in total to visit and speak to him, before the Israeli army transferred him to Megiddo prison in northern Israel.

Mohammad has so far undergone four court sessions, during which he was charged with throwing stones at soldiers, according to Moqbel. 

Handcuffs and insults

Mohammed’s case is far from being an anomaly. On 3 November, 16-year-old Amal Orabi Nakhleh had his hands and feet shackled for hours when he was arrested by Israeli soldiers at a military checkpoint.

Amal Nakhleh, a resident of the Jalazone refugee camp north of Ramallah, suffers from a thymus gland disorder requiring him to take medication four times a day. Without his medicine, he experiences difficulty breathing, loses the ability to digest and swallow food and the ability to open his eyes or to control his hands easily.

Amal, who was released on 10 December, told MEE that soldiers severely beat him across his entire body during his arrest, despite informing them that he was ill.

“They tied my hands behind my back with plastic cuffs and squeezed them tightly. They told me that they would not release me unless I signed a document stating I was not beaten,” the teenager said. "When they removed the shackles, my hands were blue; I was not able to move them."

He said that despite his breathing problems and weak limbs, soldiers continued to restrict his hands and feet. "When I arrived at Megiddo prison, I told the administration that I was sick and had to take my medicine, so they transferred me to the health clinic at Ramleh prison."

Amal said that throughout his time at the Ramleh prison health clinic, he remained shackled and was constantly subjected to insults and screaming by doctors and nurses. 

Amal and Mohammad’s stories are not uncommon. 

In a report published on 2 December by Ramallah-based prisoner rights group Addameer, the group highlighted multiple cases of Palestinian children being arrested and severely mistreated by the Israeli army.

One example is 15-year-old SJ, who was arrested a week after he had undergone a hernia operation. According to Addameer, the child was made to run for 50 metres with his arms shackled behind his back. The soldiers beat him where he had undergone his operation to the point where he fainted.

The child was left on the floor in the open, shackled, for 30 hours, before being transferred to a hospital.

Pressure by doctors

In 2008, the Israeli prisons administration enacted regulations on shackling sick or injured Palestinian prisoners during transfer for treatment, in response to lawsuits filed by PHR over the course of seven years.

PHR’s Abbas told MEE that the prison administration’s initial regulations were to treat sick or injured Palestinian prisoners like any other patient who is hospitalised: not handcuffed. 

However, Abbas explained that prison authorities did not follow their own rules; handcuffs were consistently placed on prisoners who had serious health conditions, including those who were unconscious. 

PHR considers it unethical for doctors to provide treatment to a shackled prisoner. The group is therefore calling on doctors in Israeli hospitals to take a moral stance on the issue. 

Media spokesperson at the Palestinian Prisoners' Society (PPS) Amani Sarahneh told MEE that sick or injured prisoners reported that being shackled was among the most difficult things - both physically and psychologically - that they undergo during their hospitalisation. 

Instead of being transferred in an ambulance, ill or injured prisoners are transported in a military vehicle. 

PPS reported on a testimony from the lawyer of one of the prisoners, who said that his client, Kamal Abu Waar, received cancer radiation therapy while shackled. After months of international groups calling for his release, Abu Waar died from his cancer in Israeli custody on 11 October. 

Sarahneh said that Israeli hospitals are complicit in mistreating prisoners, directing threats and insults at them and conforming with Israeli army regulations regardless of whether they comform to medical deontology. 

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on 7 December that another Palestinian prisoner, who had undergone abdominal surgery at an Israeli hospital in Jerusalem in November, was forced to defecate into a diaper because prison service guards refused to remove his shackles and allow him to go to the bathroom. 

While the prisoner had stitches, his arms were cuffed to his legs diagonally. His doctor said they released him from the hospital early because “his remaining in the hospital was causing him suffering”.

“The team of doctors headed by me assessed that the indescribable suffering of continuous diagonal restraint without the ability to move is greater than the pain from the operation. This certainly wasn’t the ideal decision for the health of the patient,” the doctor, head of the hospital’s trauma unit, said.

While a number of medical professionals in Israel have begun to speak up, PHR says it will take more for Israeli prison authorities to change.

"A number of doctors have begun to document cases they see and to pressure accompanying prison guards to remove the shackles, in addition to pressure on the Israeli judiciary and the prisons authority, by filing individual lawsuits and complaints by doctors,” Abbas told MEE, emphasising that despite this pressure, the prison administration has yet to act.

Source: MiddleEast Eye

 

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israel Palestinian Prisoners

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Fighting, Recriminations Shake Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Hopes
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality