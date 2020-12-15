Chabahar Port, The Gate To India’s Central Asia Access

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 15 December 2020

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots?

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Hamas Urges Unity, Resistance against Israeli Regime

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called for unity and resistance against Israel, vowing to keep fighting against the Tel Aviv regime until the liberation of occupied territories.

Iran FM Condemns US Sanctions on Turkey Iranian foreign minister condemned US sanctions against neighboring Turkey, saying we “with its people in government” in the face of Washington’s pressure.

Five Million Yemenis Will Likely Be Living One Step Away from Famine Next Year: FAO About 5 million Yemeni people “will likely be living just one step away from famine" in the upcoming year, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has warned on Sunday.

Iranian Senior Diplomat Discusses Regional Developments with Omani FM Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi has met with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al-Busaidi in Muscat, where the two sides exchanged views on the latest regional developments, Press TV reported.

Pakistani Protesters Rally in Lahore, Call for Ouster of Premier Khan Pakistani protesters rallied in the central city of Lahore to demand the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bolivia’s New Government to Reopen Embassy in Iran Bolivia’s Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said his country plans to reopen its embassy in Iran, in a move aimed at rebuilding the country’s relations with other states.

Explosion Hits Oil Tanker off Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah: Report An explosion reportedly has hit a fuel tanker off the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. The BW Group said in a statement that the ship suffered a blast early Monday after being hit by “an external source”.

Morocco’s Main Islamist Party rejects Normalizing Ties with Israeli Regime Morocco’s main Islamist groups denounced Government’s decision to normalize ties with occupying Israeli regime.

UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday The UAE’s and Bahrain’s ambassadors to the US participated a virtual candle lighting ceremony, hosted by the Israeli embassy in Washington.

Algeria Rejects US Recognition of Morocco’s Claim over Western Sahara Algeria denounced US administration’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, saying the move lacks legal effect and undermines de-escalation efforts in the region.

Bandits Attack School in Nigeria’s Northwest, Kidnap Hundreds of Pupils Gunmen stormed a secondary school and kidnapped hundreds of students in Nigeria’s restive northwest.

Israeli Regime Razes 52 Palestinian Structures in 2 Weeks: UN Israeli regime has demolished more than 50 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds (Jerusalem) within the past two weeks, The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

Morocco Decision to Normalize Ties with Israel Triggers Widespread Condemnation Political activists in Morocco and other Arab countries have launched an online campaign against a US-brokered normalization deal between the Moroccan government and the occupying regime of Israel.

Iran Summons Turkey Envoy over Erdogan’s ‘Meddlesome’ Remarks Iran summoned Turkish Ambassador to protest against Turkish President’s "unacceptably meddlesome" remarks on the issue of the separation of Azerbaijan.

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine Hamas will uphold the path of resistance against the Israeli regime until the full liberation of the occupied territories, a senior official from the Palestinian resistance movement

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report Two convoys of the US-led military coalition carrying logistical equipment were targeted in Iraq’s southern province of Muthanna near the border with Kuwait and south of capital Baghdad

Israel Conflict with Arab States Destabilizing West Asia: Russian Ambassador Israel’s conflict with Palestine and other Arab countries is the root cause of instability in the West Asia, the Russian ambassador to Tel Aviv said on Tuesday.

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report Nigeria’s Defense Intelligence Agency reportedly acquired an Israeli spyware to spy on dissidents and other citizens.

Emirati Royal Buys Israeli Football Club That’s Sang ‘Death to Arabs’ An Emirati sheikh has purchased half of an Israeli football team Beitar Jerusalem, risking political uproar as the club is a bastion of Tel Aviv Regime’s political right-wing and a group of supporters known as “La Familia” has been openly abusive towards Arab minority.

Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada Palestinian factions marked on Tuesday the 33rd anniversary of the First Palestinian Intifada, an uprising that broke out throughout occupied Palestine in 1987 after Zionists killed Palestinians.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Chabahar Port, The Gate To India’s Central Asia Access

Tuesday 15 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Chabahar Port, The Gate To India’s Central Asia Access

India Starts Commercial Activity at Iran’s Chabahar Port

Iran, India Seal Deal on Strategic Chabahar Port

Alwaght- Iran, India, and Uzbekistan held their first virtual meeting on the joint use of the Iranian Chabahar port.

The meeting was held at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the three countries, according to the website of the Indian foreign ministry.

The ministry also said that the country welcomes Uzbekistan's interests in the use of Chabahar as a transit port. This will provide the region’s business people with special economic opportunities, the ministry added. In addition to Uzbekistan, other Central Asian states have shown interest to join the project. New Delhi is seeking partnership with the regional states in this port.

Chabahar, India’s gate to enter regional rivalry and Central Asia 

This is not the first time India tests its chance to establish close relations and cooperation with the Central Asian states via the Iranian strategic port. Earlier, it had pursued its trade relations with Afghanistan through Chabahar. 

Last year, Indian businessmen exported part of sugar and wheat to Afghanistan through Chabahar port. 

Chabahar, Iran’s only ocean port, is a key position in the vicinity of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, occupying a special place in North-South Corridor. Over the past few years, it became a vital transit point for the Indian goods exported to Afghanistan and other Central Asian states. The Indian government allocated $14 million for expansion of the port in its 2021 budget, double the sum it put aside the year before. 

The budget increase for the port bears a sign to India's will to develop the port and also New Delhi’s resolve to turn it into a transit hub. 

Regional affairs experts hold that Chabahar port is of significance for India in terms of trade exchanges and the most important trait is its strategic position. With its disputes continuing with its neighbors China and Pakistan, India has decided to open a new access route to Central Asian countries. The port makes it easier for India to access Afghanistan via sea. It is a rival to Gwadar port in Pakistan and the Indians think that it can somehow help establish marine balance with Pakistan in the region. Gwadar port, 400 kilometers through land and 100 kilometers through sea away from Chabahar port, was founded by Pakistan and China. Having in mind that the two nuclear powers are major rivals to India, the location of Gwadar port in the north of Sea of Oman and close to Gujarat and Mumbai in western India has created new security and political concerns for New Delhi.

Strategically and in the eyes of the Indian leaders, Chabahar port provides the balancing sinker to regulate the security and political ties with the two nuclear rivals in south Asia. The Indian access to Chabahar not only allows it to neutralize the Pakistani military presence in the Sea of Oman and north of the Indian Ocean and break the strategic encirclement imposed by China and Pakistan but also it facilitates circumvention of Pakistan territories to gain a more secure access route to Afghanistan through Iran. India is part of the North-South Corridor and this route offers it access to the markets of such countries as Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, energy resources of Turkey, and finally Northern Europe.

Analysts say that the emerging power India by designing a long-term strategy to develop its home markets, gain access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, compete with China and Pakistan wants, via investing in Chabahar port, looks forward to add to its political and economic influence in the region and set up a new transit route.

Uzbekistan exit from the land lock 

At the same time, it should be taken into account that Chabahar port is the shortest and easiest way for Uzbekistan's access to the high seas. There are a couple of options for the country’s access to the high seas: 

- The route to the Black Sea by moving 4,900 kilometers and passing through the two countries of Kazakhstan and Russia and bypassing the Caspian Sea or using the two Caspian Sea ports. 

- The route to the Indian Ocean by passing the two countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan and accessing Gwadar port by moving 2,700 kilometers of land road, which is long, insecure, and the hardest way. 

- The access to Chabahar port is feasible for Uzbekistan by passing Afghanistan or Turkmenistan. It is the most secure option because it passes through Iran, where there is an appropriate transportation infrastructure. The access distance to Chabahar for Uzbekistan is 2,900 kilometers, which means shorter and faster compared to other routes. Another advantage is Iran’s proper transportation infrastructure. 

Therefore, Chabahar port is the most befitting choice for Uzbekistan to access the high seas and would be decisive in the country’s exit from geographical restriction caused by land lock.  

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

