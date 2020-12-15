Retesting The Wrong Formula: What Does Hariri Have In Head?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots?

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner's Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Iranian Senior Diplomat Discusses Regional Developments with Omani FM

Iranian Senior Diplomat Discusses Regional Developments with Omani FM

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi has met with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al-Busaidi in Muscat, where the two sides exchanged views on the latest regional developments, Press TV reported.

Pakistani Protesters Rally in Lahore, Call for Ouster of Premier Khan Pakistani protesters rallied in the central city of Lahore to demand the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bolivia’s New Government to Reopen Embassy in Iran Bolivia’s Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said his country plans to reopen its embassy in Iran, in a move aimed at rebuilding the country’s relations with other states.

Explosion Hits Oil Tanker off Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah: Report An explosion reportedly has hit a fuel tanker off the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. The BW Group said in a statement that the ship suffered a blast early Monday after being hit by “an external source”.

Morocco’s Main Islamist Party rejects Normalizing Ties with Israeli Regime Morocco’s main Islamist groups denounced Government’s decision to normalize ties with occupying Israeli regime.

UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday The UAE’s and Bahrain’s ambassadors to the US participated a virtual candle lighting ceremony, hosted by the Israeli embassy in Washington.

Algeria Rejects US Recognition of Morocco’s Claim over Western Sahara Algeria denounced US administration’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, saying the move lacks legal effect and undermines de-escalation efforts in the region.

Bandits Attack School in Nigeria’s Northwest, Kidnap Hundreds of Pupils Gunmen stormed a secondary school and kidnapped hundreds of students in Nigeria’s restive northwest.

Israeli Regime Razes 52 Palestinian Structures in 2 Weeks: UN Israeli regime has demolished more than 50 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds (Jerusalem) within the past two weeks, The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

Morocco Decision to Normalize Ties with Israel Triggers Widespread Condemnation Political activists in Morocco and other Arab countries have launched an online campaign against a US-brokered normalization deal between the Moroccan government and the occupying regime of Israel.

Iran Summons Turkey Envoy over Erdogan’s ‘Meddlesome’ Remarks Iran summoned Turkish Ambassador to protest against Turkish President’s "unacceptably meddlesome" remarks on the issue of the separation of Azerbaijan.

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine Hamas will uphold the path of resistance against the Israeli regime until the full liberation of the occupied territories, a senior official from the Palestinian resistance movement

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report Two convoys of the US-led military coalition carrying logistical equipment were targeted in Iraq’s southern province of Muthanna near the border with Kuwait and south of capital Baghdad

Israel Conflict with Arab States Destabilizing West Asia: Russian Ambassador Israel’s conflict with Palestine and other Arab countries is the root cause of instability in the West Asia, the Russian ambassador to Tel Aviv said on Tuesday.

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report Nigeria’s Defense Intelligence Agency reportedly acquired an Israeli spyware to spy on dissidents and other citizens.

Emirati Royal Buys Israeli Football Club That’s Sang ‘Death to Arabs’ An Emirati sheikh has purchased half of an Israeli football team Beitar Jerusalem, risking political uproar as the club is a bastion of Tel Aviv Regime’s political right-wing and a group of supporters known as “La Familia” has been openly abusive towards Arab minority.

Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada Palestinian factions marked on Tuesday the 33rd anniversary of the First Palestinian Intifada, an uprising that broke out throughout occupied Palestine in 1987 after Zionists killed Palestinians.

Khalifa Haftar’s Forces Intercept Turkish Ship in Libya Waters Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have intercepted a Turkish ship under a Jamaican flag heading to the port of Misrata in western Libya, east of Benghazi, spokesman of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Monday.

Israeli Regime Obstacle to Sustainable Security in West Asia: Iran Parliament Speaker Iranian Parliament Speaker painted Israeli regime as an obstruction to achieving sustainable security in the region.

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament Venezuela’s ruling party has won a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections, further consolidating President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on the Latin American country’s power institutions.

Analysis

Retesting The Wrong Formula: What Does Hariri Have In Head?

Tuesday 15 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Retesting The Wrong Formula: What Does Hariri Have In Head?

Alwaght- While presenting new cabinet to President Michel Aoun by Prime Minister Saad Hariri marks a step towards ending political crisis in Lebanon and filling the several-month vacuum of power after the huge Beirut port blast in August that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Hassan Diab the local media reported on Friday that Aoun rejected the proposed cabinet. 

The list was presented for the first time since Hariri was named PM and tasked with the formation of a new government on October 22. 

Al-Jumhuriya newspaper, citing an anonymous source, reported about the rejection of the new cabinet, saying that Hariri coordinated neither with the Shiite parties of Hezbollah and Amal nor with the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) .

Walid Jumblatt, leader of the PSP, on Tuesday in an interview with An-Nahar newspaper held that there have been no contacts between him and Hariri over the share of the Druzes in the new government. Sheikh Naeem Qassem of Hezbollah in an interview to Al-Manar television said that there were no communications between Hezbollah and Hariri about the selection of Shiite ministers to the new cabinet. 

Concerning Christian ministers, a proposal was presented without discussions with the Christian parties like Free Patriotic Front (FPF), Tashnag Party, and also Marada Movement, informed sources from Baabada Presidential Palace noted. They also said that the lengthy difference between Aoun and Hariri over naming Christian is the major obstacle ahead of the cabinet formation. In fact, Aoun-Hariri’s difference remains persistent over naming 9 Christian ministers in the 18-member proposed cabinet of nonpartisan, technocratic government aimed at making instant reforms. 

Another sticking point is Hariri’s push to give four key ministries of defense, interior, finance, and foreign affairs to specific figures under what he calls “independent ministries” plan. 

The deadlock in the cabinet formation comes while Lebanon is struggling with a string of crises, including the economic crisis, the worrisome surge in coronavirus tolls, and the grave consequences of Beirut port that killed over 200 people, displaced 300,000, and left the country with billions of dollars in damage. 

Targeted pressure on Hezbollah 

Hariri’s insistence to continue the past approach of not consulting with the leading political parties and groups in the cabinet formation and moving to drive out Hezbollah and the allied forces under the March 8 Alliance comes as in the past such a path proved itself to be a failure. This path showed its defeat the last time in the PM Mustafa Adib government formation process. The efforts by Hariri to marginalize Hezbollah as part of an American-Saudi plan this time are accompanied by a heavy wave of media propaganda along with the already-existing economic pressures on the resistant movement. 

Over the past few days, amid a struggle to paint Hassan Diab, the resigned PM who was close to Hezbollah and its allies, as the main one to blame for the devastating explosion following a case opened by a judge, the verdict of the special tribunal of Rafic Hariri, the Lebanese Prime Minister who was killed in a 2005 car blast in Beirut, gave the opponents another excuse to bring under propagandistic fire the resistant force in Lebanon. 

On Friday, the court in its final verdict convicted Jamil Ayyash, a member of Hezbollah, to five life terms. Following the ruling, Hariri said that the sentence should be implemented and the judicial and security officials of the country should do their job. Apparently, Hariri is seeking to abuse the case against Hezbollah as part of a political campaign although in August the court cleared the movement from the case. 

Experts argue that naming the cabinet members in such an atmosphere is throwing the ball in Aoun and Hezbollah’s court. Whereas amid a sheer economic crisis Lebanese nation expect the political groups to form a government and address the challenges as soon as possible, President Emanuel Macron of France recently warned that if before his December trip to Beirut a credible government is not formed, Lebanon would not enjoy a possible international financial aid package. On December 2, Paris hosted the Lebanon aid conference and told of the foundation of a fund under the supervision of the World Bank to help Lebanon. Regardless of its benefits to Lebanon, the move brings the political factions under public pressure to bow to Hariri excesses. 

These factors make Hariri, whose third government collapsed following popular protests against corruption and bad economic conditions, find another opportunity to monopolize the power.

 

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Lebanon Hezbollah Hariri Aoun Crisis Cabinet

