Iranian Senior Diplomat Discusses Regional Developments with Omani FM

Alwaght- Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi has met with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al-Busaidi in Muscat, where the two sides exchanged views on the latest regional developments, Press TV reported.

During the meeting Monday morning, the Iranian diplomat thanked Muscat for its balanced stance with regard to regional and international developments and described Oman as a top foreign policy priority for the Islamic Republic.

Al-Busaidi, for his part, pointed to the existing potential for expansion of bilateral ties and called for increased interactions between Iran and Oman, especially in the economic sector.

He also hoped for convergence among the regional nations in the light of the changing environment in international relations.

Araqchi arrived in Muscat earlier in the day to attend the seventh round of the Iran-Oman Joint Strategic Consultation Committee.

The committee was formed with the aim of improving the level of negotiations and decision-making between the two countries. It also aims to draw a roadmap for all sectors of the Tehran-Muscat relations.

The sixth round of the committee was held in Tehran in December 2018.

The panel replaced the Political Consultative Committee in 2010 with the two countries’ agreement.