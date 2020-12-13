Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots?

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots? Kurdish state employees demonstrate massively in Suleimaniya as living conditions are worsens by months-long salary payment delay.

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Bolivia’s New Government to Reopen Embassy in Iran

Bolivia’s New Government to Reopen Embassy in Iran

Bolivia’s Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said his country plans to reopen its embassy in Iran, in a move aimed at rebuilding the country’s relations with other states.

Explosion Hits Oil Tanker off Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah: Report An explosion reportedly has hit a fuel tanker off the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. The BW Group said in a statement that the ship suffered a blast early Monday after being hit by “an external source”.

Morocco’s Main Islamist Party rejects Normalizing Ties with Israeli Regime Morocco’s main Islamist groups denounced Government’s decision to normalize ties with occupying Israeli regime.

UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday The UAE’s and Bahrain’s ambassadors to the US participated a virtual candle lighting ceremony, hosted by the Israeli embassy in Washington.

Algeria Rejects US Recognition of Morocco’s Claim over Western Sahara Algeria denounced US administration’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, saying the move lacks legal effect and undermines de-escalation efforts in the region.

Bandits Attack School in Nigeria’s Northwest, Kidnap Hundreds of Pupils Gunmen stormed a secondary school and kidnapped hundreds of students in Nigeria’s restive northwest.

Israeli Regime Razes 52 Palestinian Structures in 2 Weeks: UN Israeli regime has demolished more than 50 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds (Jerusalem) within the past two weeks, The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

Morocco Decision to Normalize Ties with Israel Triggers Widespread Condemnation Political activists in Morocco and other Arab countries have launched an online campaign against a US-brokered normalization deal between the Moroccan government and the occupying regime of Israel.

Iran Summons Turkey Envoy over Erdogan’s ‘Meddlesome’ Remarks Iran summoned Turkish Ambassador to protest against Turkish President’s "unacceptably meddlesome" remarks on the issue of the separation of Azerbaijan.

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine Hamas will uphold the path of resistance against the Israeli regime until the full liberation of the occupied territories, a senior official from the Palestinian resistance movement

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report Two convoys of the US-led military coalition carrying logistical equipment were targeted in Iraq’s southern province of Muthanna near the border with Kuwait and south of capital Baghdad

Israel Conflict with Arab States Destabilizing West Asia: Russian Ambassador Israel’s conflict with Palestine and other Arab countries is the root cause of instability in the West Asia, the Russian ambassador to Tel Aviv said on Tuesday.

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report Nigeria’s Defense Intelligence Agency reportedly acquired an Israeli spyware to spy on dissidents and other citizens.

Emirati Royal Buys Israeli Football Club That’s Sang ‘Death to Arabs’ An Emirati sheikh has purchased half of an Israeli football team Beitar Jerusalem, risking political uproar as the club is a bastion of Tel Aviv Regime’s political right-wing and a group of supporters known as “La Familia” has been openly abusive towards Arab minority.

Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada Palestinian factions marked on Tuesday the 33rd anniversary of the First Palestinian Intifada, an uprising that broke out throughout occupied Palestine in 1987 after Zionists killed Palestinians.

Khalifa Haftar’s Forces Intercept Turkish Ship in Libya Waters Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have intercepted a Turkish ship under a Jamaican flag heading to the port of Misrata in western Libya, east of Benghazi, spokesman of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Monday.

Israeli Regime Obstacle to Sustainable Security in West Asia: Iran Parliament Speaker Iranian Parliament Speaker painted Israeli regime as an obstruction to achieving sustainable security in the region.

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament Venezuela’s ruling party has won a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections, further consolidating President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on the Latin American country’s power institutions.

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg Iran reportedly has sent a big fleet of tankers to Venezuela, which is suffering from a severe gasoline shortage.

EU Calls for Probe into Israel Regime’s Killing of Palestinian Teen The European Union urged "swift" probe into the Israeli regime’s killing of a 14-year-old Palestinian during anti-occupation protests.

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots?

Anger Resurfaces In Iraqi Kurdistan: What Are The Roots?
Alwaght- The massive street protests in Suleimaniya north of Iraq that started nearly two weeks ago against the four-month workers pay delays, rife corruption, and grave economic conditions still continue in the Kurdish province.

Reports said that in this round of protests, the demonstrators in addition to chanting against the political leaders and politicians of the autonomous Kurdish region seized offices of the political parties and torched them in a show of anger with the situation of administration in the Kurdish region.

Iraqi media reported that headquarters of the region’s key parties, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Tekya neighborhood, the education department, and the traffic police headquarters in Sharzour east of Suleimaniya were set on fire, too.

Further reports said that the KDP, PUK, and the Kurdistan Islamic Movement’s offices in Khurmal were also burned by the furious protestors. The headquarters of the border guard forces and city council in Khurmal suffered the same fate.

But the insistence on continuation of the demonstrations, which risks spread of the protests to other provinces of the region like the capital Erbil and Duhok comes while High Security Committee of Kurdistan on Thursday published a statement banning any unauthorized rallies and warning that it would take actions to prevent them.

As the security forces moved to disperse the protestors, clashes erupted between the two sides, Iraqi media reported. So far, nine were killed and over 20 were injured, sources familiar with the development said. The crackdown and violence, in turn, aroused the ire of the people who took to the streets only to ask for salary payment and living conditions improvement.

Hyper economic crisis a result of corruption and inefficiency

The Kurdish region has been grappling with a big economic crisis for years. Slump of the oil prices and consequently decreased income which is the main source providing the government with spending power, along with the halt of budget share delivery to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) by the central government following disputes between Baghdad and Erbil have paved the way for a sheer economic crisis.

According to estimations by the KRG, the monthly expenses of the region are $755 million while the government gains $450 million monthly from its oil sales. One reason for this challenge is the uncalculated hiring of state workers and creating an enormous range of employees under various job titles. The KRG currently has 1,270,000 employees who account for one-fourth of the total population of the Kurdish region.

On the other hand, rampant executive corruption along with the mismanagement, and even lack of management, of the regional leaders to boost the region’s economic infrastructures over the past two decades have made unpaid salaries of public servants a chronic crisis for Erbil. On top of this stands a huge foreign debt said to be around $27 billion.

Demonstrations over unpaid salaries have occurred in the Kurdish region since 2007 periodically. In May and August, the authorities, in a move signaling their resolution to crash the protests, arrested 200 people among them 100 employees and 8 journalists in Duhok. They called the peaceful protestors, many of whom were teachers, “vandals.” Similar protests had taken place in winter of 2017, with the demonstrators calling for salary payment and life improvement.

The KRG is far from affording to address the financial demands of the protests, even though it cut them by 21 percent in a series of austerity measures.

The financial crisis is even worse now as the government in Baghdad imposed limitations on transfer of budget cash to Erbil. Baghdad asks Erbil to hand it the revenues of its oil exports before any steps to deliver annual budget to the Kurds. Another demand by Baghdad tells the KRG it needs to prove that the payments go to real, not “ghost”, workers.

Now the years-long economic crisis immerses the citizens in the autonomous region in pessimism and distrust in the ruling system and elite. They call the KDP and PUK two “family parties” of Barzanis and Talabanis.

Critics say that the two families manipulate the regions sources “like their private assets”, accusing them of corruption and being the main factors behind the gloomy economic and social conditions of the people there. Reports claim that party affiliates asked people for shares between 30 to 50 percent as precondition for permit for their new businesses.

To cover up the widespread corruption, inefficiency, and also to resist genuine reforms, Erbil makes allegations against the central government in Baghdad, as it like before labels the protestors rioters and the rallies a foreign conspiracy, a trick largely threadbare and demoded.

Tags :

Kurdistan Protests Salary Crisis Corruption

