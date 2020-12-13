Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 13 December 2020

Editor's Choice

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria?

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert The Saudis have denied the Israeli PM’s visit to the kingdom while Israeli media said the PM met bin Salman in the new city of Neom.

News

UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday

UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday

The UAE’s and Bahrain’s ambassadors to the US participated a virtual candle lighting ceremony, hosted by the Israeli embassy in Washington.

Algeria Rejects US Recognition of Morocco’s Claim over Western Sahara Algeria denounced US administration’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, saying the move lacks legal effect and undermines de-escalation efforts in the region.

Bandits Attack School in Nigeria’s Northwest, Kidnap Hundreds of Pupils Gunmen stormed a secondary school and kidnapped hundreds of students in Nigeria’s restive northwest.

Israeli Regime Razes 52 Palestinian Structures in 2 Weeks: UN Israeli regime has demolished more than 50 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds (Jerusalem) within the past two weeks, The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

Morocco Decision to Normalize Ties with Israel Triggers Widespread Condemnation Political activists in Morocco and other Arab countries have launched an online campaign against a US-brokered normalization deal between the Moroccan government and the occupying regime of Israel.

Iran Summons Turkey Envoy over Erdogan’s ‘Meddlesome’ Remarks Iran summoned Turkish Ambassador to protest against Turkish President’s "unacceptably meddlesome" remarks on the issue of the separation of Azerbaijan.

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine Hamas will uphold the path of resistance against the Israeli regime until the full liberation of the occupied territories, a senior official from the Palestinian resistance movement

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report Two convoys of the US-led military coalition carrying logistical equipment were targeted in Iraq’s southern province of Muthanna near the border with Kuwait and south of capital Baghdad

Israel Conflict with Arab States Destabilizing West Asia: Russian Ambassador Israel’s conflict with Palestine and other Arab countries is the root cause of instability in the West Asia, the Russian ambassador to Tel Aviv said on Tuesday.

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report Nigeria’s Defense Intelligence Agency reportedly acquired an Israeli spyware to spy on dissidents and other citizens.

Emirati Royal Buys Israeli Football Club That’s Sang ‘Death to Arabs’ An Emirati sheikh has purchased half of an Israeli football team Beitar Jerusalem, risking political uproar as the club is a bastion of Tel Aviv Regime’s political right-wing and a group of supporters known as “La Familia” has been openly abusive towards Arab minority.

Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada Palestinian factions marked on Tuesday the 33rd anniversary of the First Palestinian Intifada, an uprising that broke out throughout occupied Palestine in 1987 after Zionists killed Palestinians.

Khalifa Haftar’s Forces Intercept Turkish Ship in Libya Waters Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have intercepted a Turkish ship under a Jamaican flag heading to the port of Misrata in western Libya, east of Benghazi, spokesman of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Monday.

Israeli Regime Obstacle to Sustainable Security in West Asia: Iran Parliament Speaker Iranian Parliament Speaker painted Israeli regime as an obstruction to achieving sustainable security in the region.

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament Venezuela’s ruling party has won a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections, further consolidating President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on the Latin American country’s power institutions.

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg Iran reportedly has sent a big fleet of tankers to Venezuela, which is suffering from a severe gasoline shortage.

EU Calls for Probe into Israel Regime’s Killing of Palestinian Teen The European Union urged "swift" probe into the Israeli regime’s killing of a 14-year-old Palestinian during anti-occupation protests.

Iran to Legally Pursue Leakage of IAEA Confidential Report: Diplomat Iran will launch “serious” legal pursuit of the leakage of confidential reports prepared by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an Iranian diplomat said after a confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog on an Iranian facility was leaked to the media.

Saudi Airstrikes on Sana’a Airport out of Despair, confusion: Yemen Yemen condemned latest Saudi airstrikes against Sana’a International Airport, painting the assault as utter despair and confusion of the Riyadh-led alliance.

FM Zarif EU3 to Correct Own Conduct before Lecturing Iran Iran Foreign Minister rejected his German counterpart call for renegotiation on the 2015 nuclear agreement and claims about Iran’s national defense program, saying the European parties to the Iran deal, Germany, France, and the UK, should first change their own harmful behavior before lecturing the Islamic Republic.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday

Israeli Regime Razes 52 Palestinian Structures in 2 Weeks: UN

Israeli-Moroccan Thaw: Rabat Sells Palestine For Desert

Bandits Attack School in Nigeria’s Northwest, Kidnap Hundreds of Pupils

Algeria Rejects US Recognition of Morocco’s Claim over Western Sahara

Khalifa Haftar’s Forces Intercept Turkish Ship in Libya Waters

Morocco Decision to Normalize Ties with Israel Triggers Widespread Condemnation

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report

Iran Summons Turkey Envoy over Erdogan’s ‘Meddlesome’ Remarks

Israeli Regime Obstacle to Sustainable Security in West Asia: Iran Parliament Speaker

Possible Israeli War On Hezbollah Or Hamas: Reasons, Consequences

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights?

Israel Conflict with Arab States Destabilizing West Asia: Russian Ambassador

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine

Israeli Regime Razes 52 Palestinian Structures in 2 Weeks: UN

US Is Top Suspect In Iraq Unrest

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria?

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament

Bandits Attack School in Nigeria’s Northwest, Kidnap Hundreds of Pupils

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns Iranian scientist’s Assassination

Can Post-Trump US Stay In Eastern Syria?

What Challenges Would Erdogan Have With Biden Govt.?

FM Zarif EU3 to Correct Own Conduct before Lecturing Iran

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President

Saudi Airstrikes on Sana’a Airport out of Despair, confusion: Yemen

Iran-Iraq Defense Cooperation Pact: Goals And Necessities

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate

G77, China Call for Lifting of Iran Sanctions

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India?

Israeli Regime Obstacle to Sustainable Security in West Asia: Iran Parliament Speaker

What Does Turkey Seek Behind Closeness To Ukraine?

Qatar Winner In Competition Over Tunisia

Trump Orders Pentagon to Pull 2,500 US Troops from Afghanistan, Iraq before Leaving Office

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday

Sunday 13 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The UAE's and Bahrain's ambassadors to the US participated a virtual candle lighting ceremony, hosted by the Israeli embassy in Washington.

Yousef al-Otaiba and Shaikh Abdulla bin Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, the ambassadors of the UAE and Bahrain to the US, lit Hanukkah candles together on Saturday night, commemorating the third day of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

It came almost three months after Abu Dhabi and Manama signed normalization pacts with the occupying Israeli regime during an official ceremony hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House.

“This year, I’m lighting the Hanukkah candles with you at the same time the Jewish community in the UAE are lighting their Hanukkah candles. Now that is peace,” Otaiba said. “Next year, let us hope we can celebrate this holiday together in person.”

“This year may look and feel a little different, as the COVID pandemic continues to impact our daily lives. But I’m still filled with hope. Hope that in 2021, will bring a brand new start for us,” he added.

The Bahraini ambassador said, “In a time of hardship for us all, it was that flame of desire, that desire for peace, that prevailed.”

“This year, may the hope for peace that exists in each of us burn brightly enough to illuminate the desire in others. As on the menorah, let our one candle be surrounded by others, radiating the light of hope on whatever shadows are cast by those wishing to perpetuate darkness and fear,” he noted.

Israel’s ambassador Ron Dermer said both envoys “played a critical role in forging that historic breakthrough,” referring to the normalization deals.

"It was the year of the pandemic, but it was also the year of peace," he claimed.

Dermer also spoke to Moroccan Ambassador to Washington Princess Lalla Joumala Alaoui, agreeing to meet her soon to examine ways to promote Tel Aviv-Rabat ties.

On Thursday, Morocco became the fourth Arab state this year, after the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan, to announce it had agreed to forge formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Palestinians have condemned the normalization agreements as a treacherous "stab in the back" in their struggle against the Israeli occupation.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Bahrain UAE Israeli Regime

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Fighting, Recriminations Shake Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Hopes
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality