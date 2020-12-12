Israeli-Moroccan Thaw: Rabat Sells Palestine For Desert

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria?

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Israeli Regime Razes 52 Palestinian Structures in 2 Weeks: UN

Israeli Regime Razes 52 Palestinian Structures in 2 Weeks: UN

Israeli regime has demolished more than 50 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds (Jerusalem) within the past two weeks, The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

Morocco Decision to Normalize Ties with Israel Triggers Widespread Condemnation Political activists in Morocco and other Arab countries have launched an online campaign against a US-brokered normalization deal between the Moroccan government and the occupying regime of Israel.

Iran Summons Turkey Envoy over Erdogan’s ‘Meddlesome’ Remarks Iran summoned Turkish Ambassador to protest against Turkish President’s "unacceptably meddlesome" remarks on the issue of the separation of Azerbaijan.

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine Hamas will uphold the path of resistance against the Israeli regime until the full liberation of the occupied territories, a senior official from the Palestinian resistance movement

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report Two convoys of the US-led military coalition carrying logistical equipment were targeted in Iraq’s southern province of Muthanna near the border with Kuwait and south of capital Baghdad

Israel Conflict with Arab States Destabilizing West Asia: Russian Ambassador Israel’s conflict with Palestine and other Arab countries is the root cause of instability in the West Asia, the Russian ambassador to Tel Aviv said on Tuesday.

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report Nigeria’s Defense Intelligence Agency reportedly acquired an Israeli spyware to spy on dissidents and other citizens.

Emirati Royal Buys Israeli Football Club That’s Sang ‘Death to Arabs’ An Emirati sheikh has purchased half of an Israeli football team Beitar Jerusalem, risking political uproar as the club is a bastion of Tel Aviv Regime’s political right-wing and a group of supporters known as “La Familia” has been openly abusive towards Arab minority.

Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada Palestinian factions marked on Tuesday the 33rd anniversary of the First Palestinian Intifada, an uprising that broke out throughout occupied Palestine in 1987 after Zionists killed Palestinians.

Khalifa Haftar’s Forces Intercept Turkish Ship in Libya Waters Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have intercepted a Turkish ship under a Jamaican flag heading to the port of Misrata in western Libya, east of Benghazi, spokesman of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Monday.

Israeli Regime Obstacle to Sustainable Security in West Asia: Iran Parliament Speaker Iranian Parliament Speaker painted Israeli regime as an obstruction to achieving sustainable security in the region.

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament Venezuela’s ruling party has won a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections, further consolidating President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on the Latin American country’s power institutions.

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg Iran reportedly has sent a big fleet of tankers to Venezuela, which is suffering from a severe gasoline shortage.

EU Calls for Probe into Israel Regime’s Killing of Palestinian Teen The European Union urged "swift" probe into the Israeli regime’s killing of a 14-year-old Palestinian during anti-occupation protests.

Iran to Legally Pursue Leakage of IAEA Confidential Report: Diplomat Iran will launch “serious” legal pursuit of the leakage of confidential reports prepared by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an Iranian diplomat said after a confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog on an Iranian facility was leaked to the media.

Saudi Airstrikes on Sana’a Airport out of Despair, confusion: Yemen Yemen condemned latest Saudi airstrikes against Sana’a International Airport, painting the assault as utter despair and confusion of the Riyadh-led alliance.

FM Zarif EU3 to Correct Own Conduct before Lecturing Iran Iran Foreign Minister rejected his German counterpart call for renegotiation on the 2015 nuclear agreement and claims about Iran’s national defense program, saying the European parties to the Iran deal, Germany, France, and the UK, should first change their own harmful behavior before lecturing the Islamic Republic.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns Iranian scientist’s Assassination The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohesn Fakhrizadeh, describing the terrorist act as contrary to international norms and laws.

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted five resolutions against Israeli regime as part of a package of 20 pro-Palestinian texts that the 193-member body adopts on an annual basis.

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE A coalition of human rights have signed a letter condemning the sale of $23 billion worth of arms to the United Arab Emirates and urging the US Congress to block the deal.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Israeli-Moroccan Thaw: Rabat Sells Palestine For Desert

Israeli-Moroccan Thaw: Rabat Sells Palestine For Desert

Alwaght- Morocco has become the next stop of the Arab-Israeli normalization train. The news of the development like before was given by the US President Donald Trump to take the credit for a new achievement in the closing days of his administration. 

“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!,” Trump in a Twitter message wrote on Tuesday night.

According to the deal, the two sides are expected to open embassies and launch flights to each other’s airports. 

Morocco is the fourth country to normalize ties with the occupying Israeli regime. The country cut off its diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv in 2000 in protest at the Israeli military atrocities against the Palestinians.  

Shameful dealing with the Palestinian fate 

While many Muslim and Arab countries deem the move by a couple of Arab countries to enter a thaw with the Israeli regime a “treason” that would aggravate the Israeli repressive measures against the Palestinians and their rights, the common feature of the deals of the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and now Morocco with the Israelis is selling out the Palestinian people’s rights and Al-Aqsa Mosque by Arab rulers. 

Like the other three, Rabat is setting its heart on the White House support to settle its home problems, as Trump sets normalization with Tel Aviv as a precondition for any help to the interested countries. This is seen by many as a “deal of shame” by Rabat leaders to betray the Palestinians. 

Reports said that Washington vowed to recognize, in return for Rabat’s thaw with Tel Aviv, the Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, over which Morocco for decades has a dispute with the Polisario Front. In the past two months, the two sides clashed for the disputed region. 

“The United States believes that an independent Sahrawi State is not a realistic option for resolving the conflict and that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the only feasible solution,” a statement published by the White House on December 10 read. The White House also called the involved sides to immediately start a dialogue based on the Morocco “autonomy” proposal as a framework. 

Earlier, media reported about this deal. Earlier this year, the New York Times reported that Tel Aviv promised Rabat to persuade Washington to support its sovereignty over Western Sahara if it advocated the “deal of the century.” The Moroccan Foreign Minister Naser Bourita at a meeting of the Arab League in February in which the bloc rejected the deal of the century in meaningful comments had said: “No, we must not be more Palestinian than the Palestinians themselves.” 

It seems that the American side has also offered military support to Rabat in its battle against the Polisario Front. Shortly after the normalization announcement, informed American sources said that the US nears the sale of MQ-9B Seaguard drones to the African kingdom. 

Getting rid of the economic problems is another reason driving Rabat leaders to accept normalized ties with Tel Aviv. Following the Trump statement, King Mohammed VI talked about a decision to facilitate direct flights to the occupied Palestinian territories, boosting economic and technological relations, and opening various representation offices between the two sides. 

Moroccan economy has had hard times amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, with its GDP in the current year shrunk 4.5 percent, showing a sharp downturn compared to the 3.6 percent economic growth in 2019. The shocks of the COVID-19 on the Moroccan economy, which is reliant on tourism, have caused a severe recession. The pandemic shocks are worsened as the agriculture sector suffers as a result of unusual famine in the fall and winter. Exports have shrunken 18.3 percent this year, reports said. 

Public and foreign debt are both higher now and the job market and the private sector have suffered the impacts. In the unofficial job market, over 66 percent of the workers have lost their jobs and the income of 19 percent of the nation’s households deceased. In 2020, the costs of healthcare and social securities witnessed an increase. 

But certainly in addition to damaging their image and position among the Arab and Muslim nations, seeking solutions to the economic problems by these countries through conceding to the normalization with the Israeli regime has prompted a confrontation with their societies as they lack internal support and independent policy. 

